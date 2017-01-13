McCully lied, the resolution is substantially different from New Zealand and the United State’s previous positions

I told leaders from AIPAC that Israel has unequivocal evidence that the Obama administration led the effort to pass the anti-Israel resolution in the UN Security Council. There is no question whatsoever about that. None whatsoever. I also said that the text of the Security Council resolution was not a reformulation of things that all previous administrations said, but was in fact a major break with US policy. Listen to my explanation, and please share it with people who have their facts wrong. -PM Benjamin Netanyahu FB

Partial transcript of video by Whaleoil:

“Here is what a previous administration said, this resolution, as you know, speaks about all territory beyond the 1967 lines as occupied Palestinian territory. This is a major break with US Policy.

Madeleine Albright, Secretary of state 1994 ( said ) ” We oppose the specific references to Jerusalem in this resolution and will continue to oppose its insertion in future resolutions, we simply do not support the description of the territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 war as occupied Palestinian territory.”

So obviously there is a break, there is a substantive break with previous US policy…”

-PM Benjamin Netanyahu

New Zealand’s stance has also changed significantly.

In 2010 in a statement to the UN General Assembly Foreign Minister Murray McCully mentioned settlements as an impediment to negotiations but stopped short of an outright condemnation – and even then he was still calling for direct negotiations. We believe that direct negotiations, with both parties at the same table, are the only way to resolve the conflict. … We ask that Israel heed the international community’s unanimous call to extend the moratorium on settlements and enable an atmosphere for direct negotiations to continue. We also agree with President Obama that resolution of the Middle East conflict is not just the responsibility of Israel and Palestine.” Murray McCully The first time McCully was reported as singling out Israel for undermining the peace process was in March last year in his speech at the Lowy Institute in Sydney where he stated that the viability of the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine was vanishing because of Israel’s settlement activity. …What we see is a New Zealand Government which is incrementally changing policy relating to Israel, while presenting it as long-standing and balanced. Worryingly, we are moving further away from our Western democratic allies, and closer to theocracies and dictatorships which do not espouse and practice liberal values and principles. A refusal to condemn Palestinians for terrorism or identify the real root cause of the conflict, an obsession with settlements as the major obstacle to peace, denying Jewish rights to East Jerusalem, and pre-determining the borders of a Palestinian state, are in fact major departures from New Zealand policy, and completely one-sided. Either our leaders are ill-informed, or they think those who they purport to represent are. -Shalom Kiwi

Was this change taken to cabinet by McCully? If not why not? Has McCully unilaterally changed New Zealand’s position just as Obama and Kerry changed the United States’s position?