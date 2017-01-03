The Middle East Problem

In the wake of the United Nations Security Council, President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry all condemning Israel within the span of a few days, we’ve decided to revisit our go-to video for explaining the Middle East conflict. Why isn’t there peace between the Palestinians and Israel? Do Palestinians want peace? Do Israelis? Watch the video here and decide for yourself who is the true obstacle to peace in the Middle East.

