Mike King points out one of the many serious flaws with social media

Both Facebook and Twitter are failing to provide consistency in their business models. No matter what side of the free speech divide you are on as a customer you expect a business to enforce its rules fairly and dispassionately. Furthermore, you expect its rules to be simple and easy to understand so they are easy to enforce.Mike King has alerted Facebook to a serious issue that is still unresolved. It should not be this hard to get a suicide video removed and it reflects the worldwide problem of social media giants who are unable or unwilling to moderate their forums adequately or consistently.Ironically Facebook has a suicide prevention feature but it has failed to remove a video of an actual suicide.

Television personality and mental health advocate Mike King came across the video, which is not hosted by Facebook and was posted to an external site, while using the social media platform earlier today.

Facebook is refusing to take down a link to a video showing a 12-year-old girl taking her own life, alarming experts in the field.

King said he contacted Facebook to have the link removed as it could lead to “suicide contagion”, however the social network company have not responded.

“It’s absolutely disgusting. They are completely irresponsible and they need to be brought to task for it.”

He said his major concern was that young children might see that video and think it was an option for them as well.

King contacted Kiwi psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald, who asked Facebook to take down the link.

“He got back from them that he should block the person who put the video up,” King said.

“Unfortunately the video has been shared hundreds of times and is growing rapidly so you can’t block everyone.”

MacDonald said Facebook replied that the link didn’t violate its community standards.

“I don’t quite see how posting a video of someone completing suicide couldn’t violate their community standards. That’s very puzzling to me.

“Facebook should have a zero tolerance policy for this kind of thing.”

…”They are constantly taking down images of women breastfeeding because they believe that’s offensive yet they’re letting a 12 year old’s suicide go unchecked.”

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Canterbury Support Line: 0800 777 846

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

– Newstalk ZB