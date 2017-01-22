More good news

Bill English is good with numbers and now he is the PM S&P obviously sees financial stability on the horizon from a National government. He may lack charisma and the ability to answer a yes no question but no one will deny his expertise with the economy.

The global rating agency kept the sovereign foreign currency credit rating at ‘AA’, local currency rating at ‘AA+’, and short-term rating at ‘A-1’, with a stable outlook, saying the nation benefitted from strong institutions, an effective government and credible Reserve Bank.

Standard & Poor’s has affirmed New Zealand’s credit rating, saying the economy’s solid growth looks set to continue and the Crown’s fiscal management remains prudent. The kiwi dollar gained.

The kiwi rose to 72.18 US cents from 71.84 cents immediately before the release.

“New Zealand benefits from a high-income and resilient economy, which we believe draws from decades of structural reforms and wage restraint,” S&P analysts Craig Michaels and Anthony Walker said in a note.

“We expect strong net migration to continue to support growth, through strong residential investment and solid consumption growth, while business investment is also likely to remain firm.”

ASB Bank economists predict New Zealand’s economy will grow 3.5 per cent in 2017 as the nation’s construction and tourism booms continue, and as a recovery in dairy prices revitalises a moribund rural sector.

S&P expects New Zealand’s gross domestic product will continue to grow near the 2.7 per cent pace in the year ended June 30, 2016.

The rating agency predicts that expansion and currency appreciation over the past year will likely lift GDP per capita to US$39,000 in the 2017 fiscal year from US$34,000 in 2016.

…S&P affirmed its ‘stable’ outlook on the prospect of the government’s books either getting better or maintaining the status quo in coming years, having “made substantial headway” since the 2008 global recession and 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

– BusinessDesk