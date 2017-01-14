National MPs respond to voters with a form letter

Our post yesterday where Chester Borrows suggested that withdrawing a vote from National will be problematic because no other party has come out against Resolution 2334 had readers sharing responses from their own MPs in the comments.

It quickly became clear that the replies being received were not the MPs personal stance, but a form letter.

Seems MuCully and the 9th floor are trying to manage this “beltway” issue away with the same flawed argument that Whaleoil has already shown to be a bald faced lie. Or if you like a little less aggro: already shown to be a new position compared to the one New Zealand held previously.

National MPs are self serving puppets of the 9th floor. They can’t be trusted to speak freely and have been delivered up lines that are a lie as proven by our posts showing NZs position has morphed at the whim of Murray McCully.

They now stand with Hamas and Fatah for the total destruction and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian terroritories. Fatah still says that any Palestinian state will not include Israelis or Jews. Hamas still says that the destruction of the Jewish state is their number one priority.

And that is who National are siding with.

But but it’s beltway! Right? If it was beltway why the ‘splaining in the Herald Mr McCully? Why side with a lame duck president who was offside with his congress, senate and incoming administration?

McCully has put us on the wrong side of history. They think Netanyahu is just grandstanding, but he isn’t. The pain is going to be felt for some time. Probably at least until an Bill English government is no longer a reality.

Bill English should have ejected McCully for going rogue. Now he’s tied the whole National party and all it’s MPs into this dumb move.

Is there any National MP with a spine?