National’s Coffee Coloured Caucus

Michelle Boag’s “Coffee Coloured” slur may be part of the old way in the National Party but it is definitely not the modern party. National has embraced multiculturalism, and demonstrated this by building a strong Coffee Coloured Caucus.

In Cabinet there are the Coffee Coloured Maoris, Paula Bennett, Simon Bridges and Hekia Parata. Alfred Ngaro is a Coffee Coloured Cook Islander.

On the back benches are Sam Lotu-Iiga, Jo Hayes, Jami-Lee Ross, Melissa Lee, Kanwal Bakshi, Parmajeet Parmar, Shane Reti and Jiang Yang.



Just to show National MPs are actually quite fond of Coffee Coloured people Prime Minister Bill English has a whole tribe of Coffee Coloured offspring, and Judith Collins has a Coffee Coloured son.

Todd McClay was Ambassador to the EU for some Coffee Coloured nations, and Mark Mitchell has had extensive business interests with the Coffee Coloured people in the Middle East.

Someone in National should be telling Michelle Boag that she should gracefully fuck off because the Coffee Coloured Caucus want her head on a pike. ( <– bold in BLACK )

The National Party stands for Racial Equality, not Racial Slurs.