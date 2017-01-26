New Zealand “Least Corrupt” How did that happen?

New Zealand and Denmark lead the world in freedom from corruption according to a survey by Transparency International. The survey is based on ratings by the World Bank, World Economic Forum and other institutions. New Zealand’s first equal placing recognises factors such as absence of bribery or corrupt payments, open government, freedom of expression, civil liberties and independent police and justice systems. BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says corruption destroys honest business and prosperity, and New Zealand’s freedom from corruption is greatly valued. “New Zealand’s reputation for honesty, transparency and justice is a great advantage in conducting international trade and other dealings. “We need to continue to uphold our standards and institutions and maintain this enviable position.” This year’s survey showed the top 10 countries for freedom of corruption were New Zealand, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, the Netherlands, Canada and Germany.

Radio New Zealand, Television New Zealand and Investigative Journalists Nicky Hager were part of an international consortium that blew open the Panama Papers.

New Zealand’s Inland Revenue Department said that they were working to obtain details of people who have tax residence in the country who may have been involved in arrangements facilitated by Mossack Fonseca.[491] Gerard Ryle, director of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, told Radio New Zealand on April 8, 2016 that New Zealand is a well-known tax haven and a “nice front for criminals”.[492] New Zealand provides overseas investors with foreign trusts and look-through companies. New Zealand government policy is to not request disclosure of the identity of either the settlor or the beneficiaries of the trust, and thus the ownership remains secret, and as a consequence, thus hiding the assets from the trust-holder’s home jurisdictions. These trusts are not taxed in New Zealand. These trusts can then be used to acquire and own New Zealand registered companies, which become a vehicle by which the trust owners can exercise day to day control over their assets. These New Zealand-registered companies can be designed not to make a profit using loans from tax havens and other profit shifting techniques: the result being tax free income with the general respectability that has typically been associated with companies registered in New Zealand. Prime Minister John Key responded May 7 to John Doe’s remark that he had been “curiously quiet” about tax evasion in the Cook Islands by saying that the whistleblower was confused and probably European. While the Cook Islands use New Zealand currency, “I have as much responsibility for tax in the Cook Islands as I do for taxing Russia.” New Zealand does represent the Cook Islands on defence and foreign policy, but not taxation, he said.[493] In distancing New Zealand from the Cook Islands, Key ignored the close ties between the two countries and the crucial role New Zealand had in setting up the Cook Island taxation system.[494]

How can we possibly have two parallel realities? One where New Zealand leads the world in being the least corrupt, and one where we are internationally “well known” as a front criminals?

This has to be the same world where a 50.1% win for Trump is the destruction of democracy, while a 50.1% win for Hillary would have been a well functioning democracy. In simple terms, the media and the left are so far from reality now that even the truth no longer seems right.

