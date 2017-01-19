In New Zealand it is okay to be an “occupier ” with an illegitimate claim

An Auckland beneficiary has been brought to tears after hundreds of people turned out to support her eviction fight. Ioela Ana Rauti, also known as ‘Niki’, is refusing to accept an eviction notice from her home of over 30 years. On October 12 the Tamaki Regeneration Company (TRC) handed her a 90-day eviction notice to vacate her two-bedroom home, in Taniwha St in Glen Innes. TRC is a housing development company jointly owned by the Government and Auckland Council. Rauti’s home is one of 2800 state houses TRC has earmarked to be replaced with 7500 new homes over the next 15 years. …Rauti said she understood TRC will relocate her to one of the new homes in its Glenn Innes development but after inspecting some options, she’s adamant that none of them are good enough.

She’d be willing to compromise if the the right house was found for her but all the ones TRC had shown her had problems, ranging from being cold and damp to poorly laid-out. “I went to a house they had for me in Rowena Cres and the yard was flooded. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that it was in no living condition. And they offered me a two-storey home but I have a heart problem, I am old – how am I supposed to get around? “It’s about the freedom to choose where you want to live – they are taking that freedom away from us.” TRC housing general manager Neil Porteous said Rauti has been offered five properties over the past four months. “We are currently holding a new warm, dry home nearby for her… -Stuff

According to the protesters, Niki’s rights as a tenant of 30 years trumps the landlord’s right to improve the property by removing the old house and replacing it with a couple of brand new townhouses which will provide better quality housing for more tenants.

Niki has no ancestral claim to the land on which the house is built. She does not own either the land or the house. She has paid a subsidised rent for 30 years so she has benefited from the use of a home at a below market rental for all of that time.

Imagine what would happen if ordinary private tenants paying full market rental acted like Niki? Having to leave a house because your landlord is selling or renovating or tearing down the house to build a new one goes with the territory. Most homeowners these days do not manage to live in the same place for 30 years so a tenant expecting to have a place for life is simply ridiculous. The State has bent over backwards to offer her five alternatives yet she feels that she can dictate where she lives. Her sense of entitlement is awe inspiring.

It is not her house.

It is our house.

Get out.