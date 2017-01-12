Which New Zealand politician will betray Israel at the Paris Peace Summit?

via email

Why so much cloak and dagger over who from New Zealand is going to represent our nation at the Paris peace summitt on the 15th January??

I phoned parlimentary services and the ministry of Foreign affairs even spoke to the Prime Ministers office but NO ONE KNOWS who from NZ is going to be there…

There are several high ranking NZ ministers floating around Europe at the moment PM Bill English – Murray McCully – Todd McClay so which one of you is going to betray Israel this time???

Secret Squirrel stuff…