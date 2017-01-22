New Zealand’s Third Wave Feminism is a broad church but not an inclusive one

Feminism used to be just for women. Later it evolved to the point where men who shared feminist views on equality were also called feminists. Later still feminism started to stand for things other than the equality of the two sexes and became anti-men. Still, later it became firmly entrenched in a stance of protecting minority rights and so embraced all the newly invented genders. All this made third wave feminism a very broad church but not an inclusive one. Minority rights have become a bigger part of third wave feminism than equal rights.

An example of the focus on minority rights can be seen in these tweets from feminist “Bob”, a transgender woman who says on the one hand that ” Bob ” supports an inclusive Women’s protest march but in the very next tweet ” Bob ” tweets that women who have the wrong opinions ( pro-lifers ) have inflicted violence on women who have had abortions simply by having a different opinion. ” Bob ” infers that just by having a different viewpoint the pro-life feminists are making their fellow feminists feel unsafe! This is encouraging feminists to marginalise other feminists by painting them as violent and dangerous.

Is this because pro-life feminists are the majority and are therefore not worth standing up for or is it because their view is a minority view? If it is a minority view then surely ” Bob ” should want the march to be an inclusive experience for them as they are marginalised people. Surely all the feminists should be standing in solidarity with these feminists who have a different point of view to them?

I was wondering why “Bob” was claiming that the Women’s march did not support sex workers rights and then I saw the tweet below. According to “Bob’s” worldview, trying to protect sex workers from being exploited means that you don’t respect their right to sell their bodies for money. I suspect “Bob” objects to the word “exploit” as it has negative connotations and may be seen as passing judgement on what the sex workers do. Personally, I would be thrilled if my son or daughter decided to pursue a career giving blowjobs and risking sexually transmitted diseases for a living. Wouldn’t every parent? Surely giving dirty old men a massage with a happy ending is a healthy and balanced career for your average ambitious feminist?

“Bob” was not the only feminist to be unsupportive of pro-life feminists joining the broad church that is today’s third wave feminist movement.

It seems that to be accepted by the not so inclusive third wave feminist movement you have to…

1. Be from a minority group

2. Have the right opinions