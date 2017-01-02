New Zealand’s most unfunny satirist

Scott Yorke

Who? Scott Yorke.

Yeah, I know. He rarely makes an appearance here because he isn’t worth wasting your time with. But it’s the quiet season, and I’m desperate for content, and he mentions me (as they do), so here you go.

So the game is, score this out of 10.

One point for a laugh, half a point for a chuckle, quarter of a point for an internal ‘heh’.

Top ten predictions for 2017 Donald Trump will make America great again. No celebrities will die in 2017. Martyn Bradbury will be arrested under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002, after a series of hilarious misunderstandings concerning his “Bomber” nickname. Sadly, he will be released. Desperate to restore his crumbling financial empire, Cameron Slater will team up with Alison Holst to launch a new range of gourmet products, including chutneys and olive oils. The All Blacks will lose the Bledisloe Cup after Beauden Barrett has a shocker with the boot. Identity politics will be blamed. Chaos will grips Europe, as Britain rejects the EU and France elects a fascist for President. An unlikely hero will emerge to save Western Europe, by the name of Phil Collins. Humiliated in the 2017 general election, Gareth Morgan will turn his back on politics and move into the cod liver oil business. Andrew Little will be accused of smiling. An internal Labour Party investigation will determine that he was in fact just grimacing in an unusual manner. The many opposing factions in Syria will finally agree that the whole thing was a big mistake, and nobody is to blame, and let’s just all agree to be friends now. I will post material here more than once every two months.

I rated it at 0.5 in total, because it has my name in it. Always nice to be talked about.

