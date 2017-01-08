A nice observation about wealth ‘inequality’

via the Tipline

It’s become an orthodoxy that British society is increasingly unequal. But there’s a statistical sleight of hand at work here. When we measure income inequality, we take account of taxes and benefits. But when we measure wealth inequality, we strip out all the goodies the state provides – free schools, free hospitals, pensions, etc. Once those are taken into account, the playing field looks far more even.

Just to take a ‘for instance’ in New Zealand. When people moan about New Zealanders’ ‘appalling’ saving habits and, in particular, about how little they are saving for retirement, the numbers ignore the hugely valuable, inflation-proofed New Zealand Superannuation. For a single person living alone at age 65, the net annual pension is about $16,000 a year. Not to include that in retirement wealth is ignoring an asset that’s probably worth more than $270,000 at age 65. The number is higher for a couple sharing accommodation.

Admittedly, everyone qualifies for the pension so that number should be added to all retired households’ notional balance sheets but the overall impact would be to level out some of the shock-horror numbers. $270,000 means so much more for an individual who has no other income..