NIWA 2016 climate warmest year EVER …or is it?

One of our readers has dug into NIWA’s annual reports and found that they like to use the extra heat in the climate to cook their books.

He took this data from their own website summaries.

Just about every year is “warm”, “warmer” or “warmest”. Here’s the summary

In 2016 they say warmest on record at 13.4C

In 2013 they say 2013 was the third warmest (at 13.4C) implying that there are 2 warmer years.

In 2010 they mention that 1998 was +.9C above the 19971-2000 average of 12.6C implying that 1998 was actually 13.5C

In 2005 they mention that 1998 and 1999 were both 13.3C

This is just plain sloppy and or negligent.

Neither one of which reflects well on the trustworthiness of NIWA

NIWA are clearly trying to hype up the ‘warmest year ever’ theme. The truth is much more yawn inducing.

Was 2016 warm? Yes. Maybe.

But little different to 2013 0r 1998.

We are led to believe there is some run-away process of warming going on, when the reality is that things are pretty much stable.

– via email