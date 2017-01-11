NIWA uses global warming to cook the books – Part II

After yesterday’s revelations, another Whaleoil reader emails and points out:

As for extreme weather, only 2 floods last year and one drought, one of the lowest on record. Seems global warming is bringing more settled weather. Average temperature NZ 1998 to 2016

Hang on, weren’t we told flooding and Global Warming go hand in hand?

We’re basically at a point where anything that happens is because of Climate Change, and anything that doesn’t happen is because of Climate Change.

Keeping in mind that ‘97% of climate scientists agree’ and ‘the science is settled’, I think that NIWA just can’t do anything wrong. They might as well write reports that wet is dry and up is down.

Because Climate Change.