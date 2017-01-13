Normal people as politicians – Cr Desley Simpson

One of the most troubling things about politics is when there is only a very small group of people getting elected. People who represent small interest groups, or are part of an elite born to rule, or genuinely think they are better than everyone else.

At Whaleoil we like politicians who are normal people who do normal things and express normal emotions. So we are running a series of posts showing our politicians out and about being normal people.

First up is Auckland Council’s Desley Simpson showing she can be unashamedly joyous about being on a fantastic beach on a great day and has managed to be disciplined enough to stay in shape despite a hectic political career.

Readers should submit their favourite politicians being normal kiwis photos for publishing over the summer holiday.