NZ Herald cave to MFAT spin doctors and shouty SJBs

Earlier this morning we asked some questions. This post contains some answers.

Yesterday morning the Taxpayers’ Union outed the full amounts our Government is giving to the corrupt Hilary Clinton Foundation via its offshoot the “Clinton Health Access Initiative” – with $7.7 million having been forked out to date and $5.5 million set aside for the next two years. Rather than taking on the question about why the NZ Aid budget is so large, it said:

“Given the lessons of the Saudi Sheep saga, we are staggered that MFAT appear to still think handing out money for diplomatic purposes is sensible. Even worse, this money comes from the NZ Aid budget which should be going to programes which are the most effective at helping the world’s poor – not sidetracked into political objectives.” “It is possible that officials have reason to believe that the Clinton Foundation’s work does provide good value for money, although given the controversy in the US that seems unlikely. The refusal to front up and explain leaves a stench of buying political access.” “Given New Zealand’s faux pas in co-sponsoring the UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel on Christmas Eve, and the heavy criticism of New Zealand which has resulted, the continued support of the Clinton Foundation risks even more damage to New Zealand’s ability to wield any influence in the US.”

Immediately the Israel apologetics and those who adore Hilary Clinton so much they brush aside the conflicts of interests, foreign government donations and other skulduggery from when Clinton was Secretary of State (in New Zealand there is quite some overlap between the two groups) and attacked the Taxpayers’ Union on twitter.

Putting aside all the BS that the Clinton foundation is really the best way to spend NZ Aid Money in terms of helping poor people and saving lives (and those on the Standard claim it is), their only legitimate criticism is the claim that the Clinton Health Access Initiative is completely separate from the Clinton Foundation – a suggestion MFAT made in their release of the information to the Taxpayer Union. That claim resulted in the Herald pulling what was their lead story.

But yesterday afternoon the Taxpayers’ Union hit back:

MFAT EXCUSES RE CLINTON FOUNDATION ‘NONSENSE ON STILTS ’ The excuse justifying the millions of taxpayer dollars the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) will pay the Clinton Health Access Initiative that it is a “separate legal entity” to the Clinton Foundation is pathetic says the Taxpayers’ Union. Earlier today the Taxpayers’ Union released a response to an Official Information Act request to MFAT which showed that in addition to the $7.7 million already paid, the Government has budgeted another $5.5 million of NZ Aid money for the Clinton Health Access Initiative. Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union, Jordan Williams, says, “This excuse from MFAT is nonsense on stilts and they know it. The Clinton Health Access Initiative is a subsidiary of the Clinton Foundation and is responsible for appointing the board members.”

So the Clintons appoint the board members but it’s all okay because according to MFAT it’s a different entity from the Foundation. What nonsense.

“Government spin doctors can try to dance on the head of a pin to justify MFAT’s actions, but the fact is the two entities are even described on their own websites as ‘affiliated entities’. The Clinton Foundation controls the organisation Kiwi taxpayers are funding.” In September, the New York Times reported that the Initiative would be separated if Clinton won the US Presidential election.

The relevant article is available at the New York Times.

Also available is the most recent publicly available income tax return for the Clinton Health Access Initiative which discloses that the Clinton Foundation is a “Related tax-exempt organization” and appoints members of the board of the Clinton Health Access Initiative (refer to pages 73 to 75 of the document

How can the NZ Herald still be called the newspaper of record for New Zealand given their editorial positions are subject to influence by a few shouty people on social media?

Rather than reacting to some far-left bloggers hating on the only union on the centre-right, they could have bothered to do a search on the Clinton Initiative and found that the original claims were absolutely right – Murray McCully continues to shuffle taxpayers money into a fund run by the Clintons. Why?

The Taxpayers’ Union got one thing wrong though – it’s not Murry McCully’s department which has the nonsense on stilts, it’s the Herald.

#DirtyMedia