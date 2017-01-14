NZ Herald continue to push anti-Israel pieces

via the Tipline

The NZ herald [yesterday had] a comment piece entitled Bulldozers are Israel’s main Weapon by Robin Briant. The article features a photo of an Arab woman well dressed and obviously not homeless in front of a pile of building rubble (supposedly knocked down to build Israeli houses) in the town of Kalansua. Saying “this is the tragedy of Israeli occupation”

Actually, the NZ Herald headlined the same article differently later in the day. They clearly responded to criticism they had gone too far.

Our correspondent continues (emphasis ours)

Firstly Kalansua is in Israel not the West Bank and its citizens 99.9% Arab are all Israeli citizens.

It became part of Israel in the 1949 Armistice agreement between Israel and Jordan.

There is NO JEWISH settlement there.

The Herald claims its citizens can’t access family and schools (which by the way are world class.) What a load of twaddle.

If UN Resolution 2334 forces Israel to cede the West Bank then Kalansua will still be in Israel and then perhaps be cut off from Palestine but currently its not.

This sort of reporting is just not acceptable. Even a quick look at Google will tell you that Kalansua is in Israel and its citizens are Israeli Arabs.

It also tells you the population is 99.9% Arab.

I have travelled extensively through the so-called West Bank and what you never see are photos of the palatial homes of the Palestianian merchants who actually live on the West Bank but have their businesses in Israel.

The Jewish Settlements on the West Bank are built on Jewish owned land legally purchased during either the Ottoman period or the British mandate period or in fact centuries old titles from before the crusades.

The Jews who had lived there for centuries were in 1946 forced by the British to walk off their land and Jordan Annexed the land. After 1967 this land was repatriated to its Jewish owners.

Any Arab owned land has been and will continue to be honoured as legally owned by Arabs as this is Israeli government policy.

I notice the Herald isn’t using photos of Jewish homes destroyed in 2005 by the Israeli army to move Jews off land in Gush Katif in the Gaza land for peace deal.

Jews had lived in Gush Kitif since the time of Joshua but under the land for peace deal had to move.

Come on NZ Herald how much rubbish are you going to print as McCullys lap dogs.