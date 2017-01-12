By Alicia Burrow

It’s been revealed the New Zealand Government has paid a foundation owned by Hillary Clinton $7.7 million.

The Tax Payers Union obtained the information through an Official Information Act from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The OIA also revealed the government plans to donate a further $5.5 million over the next two years. [WO emphasis]

The controversial Clinton Foundation came under scrutiny several times last year for the number of political groups that donated to it while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State.

In November it became apparent New Zealand was implicated, but exactly how much and when it occurred was unknown.

Executive director Jordan Williams said if the Government wants to help the world’s poorest, there are plenty of other more politically objective foundations to donate to.

“This surely isn’t the best use of tax payer aid money, money that’s supposed to be helping the world’s poorest.”

Mr Williams said New Zealand’s one of the biggest contributors and a pattern is emerging of New Zealand using aid money for diplomatic, instead of aid purposes.

“Why are we giving millions of dollars of New Zealand aid money to the Clinton Foundation? It’s similar almost to the Saudi sheep saga.”

Mr Williams added it not only looks bad to New Zealanders, it’ll also surely annoy the incoming Trump administration.

“If you were forming a plan to make New Zealand unpopular among the incoming administration you couldn’t formulate a better plan than giving money to the Clinton Foundation”.

Mr Williams said the government needs to promise the tap will be turned off between New Zealand tax payers and the foundation.

– Newstalk ZB