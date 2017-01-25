Obama and Trump are black and white in more ways than one

Much has been made of Barack Obama’s skin colour and sadly many voted for him not because of his abilities or policies but because voting in the first ever black American president made some Progressives feel all warm and virtuous inside. Apart from skin colour Trump and Obama are also polar opposites in other ways. Trump has shown himself to be a friend and supporter of Israel with his pledge to move the U.S Israeli embassy to Jerusalem in defiance of the controversial UN resolution 2334 which has designated Jerusalem to be Palestinian territory. Trump did his best to stop the resolution before he became President by convincing Egypt not to sponsor it.

Obama, on the other hand, was the mastermind and puppeteer behind the controversial resolution, using John Kerry to convince New Zealand’s Murray McCully to sponsor the resolution after Egypt dropped it. Many of Obama’s actions in office made it clear that he was friend and supporter of Palestine and Islam. Many members of the Muslim brotherhood were employed inside the Whitehouse and Obama famously said that “The future must not belong to those who slander the Prophet of Islam” In his final months Obama pushed resolution 2334 through by refusing to veto it, securing for Palestine (on paper at least) ownership of the holiest of Judaism’s cities, Jerusalem. Then, on his final day in office, Obama showed just how dear to him Islamic Palestine is when he gave it two hundred and twenty-one million dollars. He did this despite GOP lawmakers placing holds on the funds and it was not the first time during his presidency that he had gone against the wishes of Congress in order to give money to Palestine.

…former President Barack Obama released $221 million in U.S. funding for the Palestinian Authority on the morning of Friday, January 20 — just hours before he was to leave office.

The AP details: A State Department official and several congressional aides say the outgoing administration formally notified Congress it would spend the money Friday morning, just before Donald Trump became president. …At least two GOP lawmakers had placed holds on the Palestinian funds. Congressional holds are generally respected by the executive branch but are not legally binding. This was not the first time Obama had granted funding to the Palestinian Authority despite Congress’s wishes. In 2012, for example, he unblocked nearly $200 million that had been frozen in response to Palestinians’ unilateral actions at the United Nations, using a legal waiver included in the Palestinian Accountability Act. Republicans have increasingly called for blocking or canceling funding to the Palestinian Authority, not only because of unilateral diplomatic moves toward statehood, but also because of increasing evidence that funds are used to incite violence and provide financial rewards to terrorists. The Palestinian Authority reportedly provides compensation to the families of terrorist prisoners incarcerated in Israeli prisons, as well as to those who have killed themselves in attacks on Israeli civilians. The total amount allocated by the Palestinian Authority budget for “the Care for the Families of the Martyrs” was reportedly about $175 million in 2016, and an additional $140 million was reportedly allocated for payments to prisoners and former prisoners. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was also among the first world leaders that President Obama called after taking office in January 2009. -Breitbart