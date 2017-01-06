Oh for crying out loud! SHUT UP already!

Boag continued to yammer to media yesterday, oblivious about the maxim that when you find yourself in a hole – stop digging.

So let me get this straight…

Sir Peter Leitch hires a PR expert to deal with a racism in the media issue.

And less than a day later, the PR expert admits, in public, she has no grasp of what casual racism actually is.

Well. No shit. That much was clear.

This afternoon, Boag told the Herald: “I’ve since read Dame Susan’s comments about casual racism and I found them quite instructive, in the sense that I had no idea what casual racism was – like most New Zealanders, I suspect. “But I think what she’s talking about is exactly what I’ve done; which is didn’t intend to offend anyone, didn’t think there was anything wrong with it, but clearly some people take offence at it. “And that’s probably a good description of what casual racism is. Dame Susan’s comments have helped me to understand.” Boag’s latest comments comes after she referred to Bridger as being “barely coffee-coloured”. Although she would not go as far to apologise, she said she never intended to offend anyone. “It’s not intentional – but sometimes you don’t realise and appreciate sensitivity. “I now understand what casual racism is and how easy it is to engage in it without intending to offend anyone.”

But Michelle Boag will still not apologise. As a grown woman with decades of experience and selling herself as a PR expert, she relies on ignorance as a defence.

In the mean time, her client is in the UK press branded as a old white racist man.

Which is what she was meant to prevent and then fix.

If this was a movie script, they’d tell you to tone it down a bit as it is simply too over the top and unrealistic. Nobody in real life could possibly be that disconnected from the real world.

Sources tell Whaleoil that the National party have gone into damage control mode. The word from the top is that nobody is to have anything to do with Michelle Boag. So any clients that are paying her to get access to government are going to have to find a different route.

I suspect that for most of the MPs such a directive was probably pretty much unnecessary.