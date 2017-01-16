Oh look, I was right again

There is a high risk New Zealand’s tobacco black market could grow significantly, costing the Government over $10 million a year, a declassified document says.

A Stuff investigation last year, which included a reporter purchasing 80 grams of the illicit product, highlighted how easy it is to buy illegal tobacco online.

Police have also raised concerns the black market is fuelling armed robberies and burglaries in Christchurch.

Customs appeared unconcerned, saying the illicit trade is “not a significant problem”.

But a 2016 Customs report, obtained under the Official Information Act, paints a different picture, stating the tobacco black market might grow significantly, costing millions of dollars.

Customs initially refused to release the document, which is marked as confidential.

It stated there were signs New Zealand’s illicit market was growing, with “notable growth” occurring recently, and acknowledged media reports that heavily discounted tobacco was being sold on social media.

Minister responsible Nicky Wagner on Sunday said Customs was keeping a close eye on the risky market.

The document outlined a possible scenario in which the market could reach a “tipping point” – where illegal tobacco is so much cheaper than legal tobacco that the market begins to boom.

It goes like this: increasing tobacco thefts, illegally imported tobacco, and sales of home-grown tobacco lead to an increased illicit supply.

The increased supply causes the price of illegal tobacco to drop.

The black market increases as cash-strapped smokers turn to illicit sources, therefore making New Zealand an attractive destination for illicit tobacco imports.