Andrew Little: “My first hundred days as Prime Minister”
The old tricks still work best

by Cameron Slater on January 24, 2017 at 9:30am

Scotty and I used to do the same thing:  Only put a few chairs out, and then get that low angle shot that makes the room look full.  

Lots of room left.  Just the old Lack of Chair Trick!

Andrew would have been giddy though.  That’s two to three times more people than he generally gets into a hall.

But for Winston that would be the turnout in Opotiki, not in central Auckland.

 

– Russell Brown, Twitter

 

