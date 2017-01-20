Obama to Press: Don’t be Sycophants

During what President Obama said to the press corps for his very last time on Wednesday has us scratching our heads.

“You’re not supposed to be sycophants; you’re supposed to be skeptics. You’re supposed to ask me tough questions. You’re not supposed to be complimentary, but you’re supposed to cast a critical eye on folks who hold enormous power,” Obama said in regards to the relationship between press and president.

Question: where was this attitude for the last eight years? Mr. President, the press treated you like you could do no wrong. They never acted at all like you suddenly require. They were sycophants from the start who rarely cast a critical eye and delivered the softest of softball questions, save only a few. Perhaps this is another veiled warning to the press on how they should act with the next president.

Obama also said he enjoyed working with the media during his presidency and even though he didn’t always agree with every story, he praised them for holding him accountable. If there were a laugh track, that would’ve been a good moment to press play.