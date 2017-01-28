One thing the media won’t tell you about Obama

President Obama left the White House, the mainstream press was falling over itself proclaiming how popular he was.
“Obama leaving office on a very high note,” was a typical headline.
Yet despite the media’s fixation with polls, the press completely buried one of the more newsworthy poll findings — a Gallup report that came out last Friday, which took a final look at the President Obama’s popularity over his eight years in office.
Obama even did worse overall than Richard Nixon, whose average approval was 49%, and was less popular overall than George W. Bush, who got an average 49.4%.
That sounds newsworthy, doesn’t it? But you’d never know this if you relied on the mainstream press for information. That’s because not one of them reported on Gallup’s finding.
It took the conservative CNS News to break the media embargo. It reported on Gallup’s findings on Monday, and its story got picked up by the influential Drudge Report. After that, a few other conservative news and blog sites reported the findings.
Beyond that: total media blackout.
We’re facing four years of a world media intending to deify the coffee-coloured guy and vilify the milk-coloured one. I don’t see New Zealand media bucking that trend either.