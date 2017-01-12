Former Auckland Councillor Cameron Brewer has decided not to contest the Helensville selection

The man hotly tipped to seek selection to replace former Prime Minister John Key in the Helensville seat has ruled himself out. Rodney Local Board member Cameron Brewer says it’s not the right time for him. “After much consideration and after consulting a lot of people, I have decided I won’t be standing for National Party selection for the seat of Helensville,” Brewer says.

The Helensville Selection is going to be the most open and interesting of all the selections in Auckland.

Erica Stanford did the work and won the East Coast Bays selection on the first ballot. Locals in Pakuranga are saying very clearly they want a local and someone who is willing to do the yeoman work that Maurice Williamson sometimes forgot to do, meaning that it will be hard for an outsider to get involved. Denise Lee (Krum) should easily win the Maungakiekie selection if she wants to move from the council to parliament the problem she has is her utter betrayal of Citizens & Ratepayers which has not been forgotten. The people she annoyed will likely be sitting on the pre-selection panel in any selection she tries. The only saving grace for her will be that Peter Goodfellow and Andrew Hunt pushed hard for the dopey Auckland Future ticket that failed so spectacularly at the local body elections.

This leaves Helensville. John Key’s unexpected departure means that there is no single outstanding candidate who has done the work in the electorate like Erica Stanford did in East Coast Bays. Unlike Pakuranga the locals in Helensville have seen that backing a talented outsider can be very, very beneficial. And no one smart really wants to run in a marginal seat like Maungakiekie because they know it will be lost when National get kicked out.

Helensville does not have a candidate who has done all the work signing up members and staying in contact with them that Erica Stanford did. So the selection is open, and really good people have a realistic chance of winning it.