Last one of this series where satellites have taken interesting shots of our planet.
A Dove satellite in International Space Station orbit captured this image shortly before reentering Earth’s atmosphere and burning up. In this breathtaking image, Highway 277 cuts through the southern Brazilian state of Paraná, dividing the lush green forest of Iguazú National Park from a patchwork of plowed sugar cane farms.
