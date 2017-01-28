Satellites take some awesome photographs
The winter landscape in Brussels complements the red clay roofs of historic Quartier des Squares (center) and the white tops of the Royal Museum of the Armed Forces (center-right).
Satellites take some awesome photographs
The winter landscape in Brussels complements the red clay roofs of historic Quartier des Squares (center) and the white tops of the Royal Museum of the Armed Forces (center-right).
Privacy Policy
This blog is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.
Design by cre8d
Last Updated: 2017-01-28 16:00:54