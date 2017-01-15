I quote from parliament’s web site

Parliamentary Friendship Groups are informal, self-regulating and self-fulfilling, groups of Members of Parliament that promote dialogue and engagement with parliaments from countries and regions around the world. The groups play an important role in New Zealand’s engagement in inter-parliamentary relations, with groups often hosting and participating in meetings with visiting delegations. This results in increased mutual understanding between countries and the promotion of best parliamentary practice, with members often forming close ties with their international counterparts.

We appear to have a parliamentary friendship group that is friendshippy with Israel

New Zealand – Israel Membership Hon Alfred Ngaro (Chairperson)

Paul Foster-Bell

Chris Bishop

David Seymour

Julie Anne Genter

Ron Mark

Hon Jacqui Dean

Ian McKelvie

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi

Dr Kennedy Graham

Hon Chris Finlayson

Darroch Ball

Brett Hudson

Hon David Cunliffe

Hon Mark Mitchell

Good to know that Israel has designated friends in our New Zealand parliament.

What is confusing however is that none of the National MPs in that list have front-footed their friendship so far.

Some, like Mark Mitchell have sent out Murray McCully’s boilerplate response.

I’m not aware of any of the non-National people in the friendship group having made public statements that are in any way friendly. David Seymour has been the most vocal and accessible, but in the end he has put his support and that of his party behind the two-state solution and therefore feels Resolution 2334 is appropriate (hope I haven’t misrepresented you David, let me know, as you do, if I have).

Notice that there don’t appear to be any friendship groups with Islamic nations other than Turkey? Is that because the others don’t actually have a parliament or even a democracy? So, explain to me again why New Zealand shit all over a democratic … friend?

If readers have any responses from their MPs in the above list, please feel free to share them. I would like to see just how far this “friendship” with Israel actually goes.