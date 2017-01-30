Peak hysteria? You ain’t see nothing yet

Rodney Hide reviews the New Zealand reactions to Trump this week

I am enjoying President Trump. He’s better than a night at the movies.

It’s not so much him but his opposition. The world’s best satirists locked in a room for a year could not produce better.

New Zealand’s political left hit peak hysteria this week even as he implements their most cherished policies.

They have been protesting, yelling, screaming, organising petitions and writing furious letters in the vain attempt to kill the Trans Pacific Partnership.

They failed miserably.

President Obama signed it and his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton rejoiced in it: “This TPP sets the gold standard in trade agreements.”

It’s true that on the campaign trail she opposed it but her constant flip-flops and zig-zags gave opponents no confidence she would kill it.

But their great satan President Trump lopped off its head on his first full day in office.

Such is the hysteria that his lefty achievement provided no respite in the caterwauling and wailing.

The total loss of perspective is readily seen by supposedly sober commentators calling Trump a fascist and comparing him to Hitler.

I appreciate that they don’t like him but to call the president of the United States a fascist is to fail high school history. It’s also dangerous to trivialise the Holocaust.