Philip and Sons

The Christchurch City Council is investigating a complaint about a property totally engulfed by “donated” items.

Head of Regulatory Compliance Tracey Weston said the complaint, received in November, is over an obstruction to the footpath outside the Grove Rd, Addington, property.

A tenant approached outside the property, who gave his name as Pastor Philip, said the items inside and outside the site are donations from members of the public.

Philip said donations were not normally kept on the berm, where he had a trailer-load parked on Wednesday.

“Normally it’s just the three bins only on the street, this has just arrived on Monday morning from a location where we had the use of a commercial car park over the Christmas break.