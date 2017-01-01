Photo of the Day

Murder at Madison Square Garden

Evelyn Nesbit –- “The Girl on the Red Velvet Swing” -– was an artists’ model, Broadway chorus girl and the central figure in the nation’s first “Crime of the Century.” The trial that followed had everything — a shockingly public murder, unbelievable wealth, incredible beauty, power, influence, jealousy, insanity, sex, high society, show business and the ultimate battle between chivalrous good and unspeakable evil. And, in the end, nobody won.

The details presented at the trial were considered so vile and shocking that women were banned from the courtroom, and the U.S. District Attorney in New York threatened legal action against newspapers that printed details of the trial for violating federal law that prohibited sending “lewd, lascivious and obscene matter” through the mail.

And so, of course, readers couldn’t get enough.

The 1906 murder of Stanford White by Harry K. Thaw quickly became known as “The Crime of the Century” and Evelyn Nesbit became known as “The Girl in the Red Velvet Swing.” The shocking story and the lurid details which emerged from Thaw’s trial became a modern morality tale which informed the consciousnesses of early Twentieth Century America. Nesbit, Thaw and White enacted an archetypical tragedy of sex and violent death on a dark, urban stage. The story is a disturbing marriage of the breaking of ancient taboos and the anxiety of life in an ultimately unknowable city; a tale of innocence lost in a myriad of ways.

These events made a strong imprint on the American mind. The word brainstorm originated as a description of Harry Thaw’s wild state of mind at the time of the murder. Stanford White, the once respectable victim, became a laughingstock, and his coy invitation to “Come up and see my etchings,” became a commonly repeated joke. And Evelyn Nesbit became famous for, among other things, “posing on a bear skin rug.”

Much like Marilyn Monroe later in the century, Evelyn Nesbit was an icon of her age, created and consumed by the public’s insatiable appetite for private sin and public scandal. She was America’s first bona-fide sex-goddess.

As model and actress she played at numerous parts, but her starring role came in 1906 with the real-life sensational murder in Madison Square Garden’s rooftop theater of Stanford White, her former benefactor and ex-lover, by her demented husband, Harry Thaw, in defense of her honour — albeit more than three years after the fact. The subsequent trial cast her forever in the popular mind as “the girl in the red velvet swing.”

Yet even as her startling testimony on the witness stand helped push America into the modern era, almost as quickly as her star rose, it fell victim to the very culture that created and consumed her. The scandal, media fire storm, and first “trial of the century” in which she was the central figure, inflamed the nation — and continues to reverberate throughout American popular culture.

Evelyn Nesbit was born in Tarentum, Pennsylvania, a little village near Pittsburgh, in 1884. Even as a baby she was surpassingly pretty, and her face, like that of a dark-haired cherub, attracted hundreds of visitors to her parents humble home, a little two story frame cottage worth less than $2,000.

In February 1907 the Valley Daily News, the newspaper in Tarentum, Pennsylvania where Evelyn was born, recalled Evelyn’s first public musical performace:

Florence Evelyn was a particularly interesting child, very quiet, somewhat shy, she did not easily make friends with any one, but when one did gain her confidence she was a loyal friend. She was a very beautiful child and had a remarkably sweet voice for one so young. Her talent along this line was marked and when she was but 5 years of age she made her first public appearance. The occasion was a memorial service which was held in the Methodist Episcopal church, of which her father and mother were members. The service was held in honor of the members, who had died during the year. The church was beautifully decorated for the occasion, an immense bank of evergreens completely covering the pulpit. In the midsts of the solemn hush of the service came the sweet voice of a child singing. It was little Florence Evelyn hidden behind the evergreens and in a voice which will never be forgotten and which could be distictly heard over the large auditorium, came the words, “We Are Going Down the Valley One by One.” Before the song was half finished nearly the entire audience was moved to tears. Softly, sweetly, but still distinctly, came the words of the song. It was a splendid triumph for a little child, and the memory of it still lingers in the hearts of the people here and to those who remember it so well, it helps them in the midsts of her present troubles to sympathize with and pity her.

The family moved to Pittsburgh and Evelyn was still a school girl when the death of her father, Winfield Scott Nesbit, a struggling lawyer, left the family almost destitute. Incumberences on the little property left by her father shut off almost every source of income.

When Evelyn was only thirteen years old, a Mrs. Darragh, portrait painter and miniature artist of Philadelphia, discovered Evelyn’s beauty and painted her head. Later Phillips, a photographer of Philadelphia, asked Evelyn to sit for several photographic studies. The pictures were printed in an art magazine and attracted attention. Soon, Evelyn found that she was being sought by such artists as Carroll Beckwith, F. S. Church, Carl Blender, and J. Wells Champney.

Demand for the privilege of photographing her beautiful face or portraying it on canvas became so great that the money earned by the girl by posing became the mainstay of the family. With her mother she moved to New York, took rooms in a low priced boarding house, and began frequenting studios of famous artists.

In December 1900 she went to New York City at the tender age of 15 as an artist’s model, with nothing but her looks, and became an overnight sensation. To the reporters who followed her mercurial rise as a celebrity — before there was any visible evidence of a singular talent to justify it, at first — hers seemed a fairy-tale existence. Nesbit generated more newspaper sales and publicity than William Randolph Hearst himself could have imagined. She was a modern-day Cinderella who overnight became the glittering girl model of Gotham. She was Gibson Girl turned “Florodora” Girl as she made the natural leap from studio to stage.

Herself a product of the Victorian past but with an approach to life that was unconsciously modern, she embodied the nation’s paradoxes. At times she seemed the picture of nineteenth-century sentimentality and purity, but her bewitching smile promised something new and forbidden.

It was when her mother, modest, yet proud of her wonderfully beautiful little daughter just budding into girlhood, took her to a photographer’s that Evelyn Nesbit flashed into public view as a famous beauty. The pictures were so remarkable, so perfect in feature, so graceful in every outline that the artist exhibited them in his studio. Little wonder it was that every one who passed the show case stopped spell-bound by the youthful beauty of the subject; little wonder that Charles Dana Gibson, then in the zenith of his success with his studies of the American girl, looked upon Evelyn’s photographs in rapture and wished immediately to meet the original and arrange to have her pose for him.

Two years after her arrival in New York, Stanford White, New York’s premier architect and arbiter of taste, would kneel, hands trembling, to kiss the hem of the $3000 kimono he bought for her.

One day as the little model was about to leave Gibson’s studio she was met by a man about to enter the door. “By Jove, Gibson! Who is this little vision of the empyrean blue? Tell me; I must know the little sprite, whether she is of this earth or just a fairy from out of Wonderland,” the man added, lightly, as he held the girl a shy and pretty captive at the door. The usual unconventional studio introduction followed. The man who gasped in admiration of the exquisite flower-like beauty of the young girl was Stanford White, the renowned architect.

The man of the world saw in the innocent young thing an easy victim to his wiles and opportunities were made for him to meet the girl whom he planned to make his puppet, his plaything and his slave. His efforts were not long in being crowned by success.

The pretty trinkets which the girl loved so well were hers with the first expression of her desire: she was flattered when she realized from whom she was receiving adulation; the subtle, crafty methods of the connoisseur of beauty, of art, the epicure in all his fleshy wants, the polished manner, the refined tastes that were his by birth, all added a charm new and irresistible to the ingenuous, luxury loving little model with the eyes of a Madonna and the smile of a siren.

Soon the beautiful, innocent Evelyn Nesbit was ensconced in a high class apartment house and Stanford White, who paid the bills, became a constant visitor to the magnificently appointed suite.

The sudden plunge from that dingy street entrance into these room was breathtaking. The predominating color was a wonderful red, a shade I have always called Italian red. Heavy red velvet curtains shut out all daylight. There was plenty of illumination — yet I could find no lights anywhere. Stanford White, you see, was the first man to conceal electric bulbs so that you could get only their glow. Indirect lighting is a common thing today, but then it was a startling innovation. Fine paintings hung on the walls; an exquisite nude I particularly remember by Robert Reid. The furniture was Italian antique, beautifully carved. There was a table set for four.

I sat down on one of the chairs, timid, shy, awed by the beauty and luxury of the room, and by the tall, impressive, smiling Stanford White. Edna Goodrich seemed perfectly at home. How I wished that I could be as nonchalant as she appeared to be!

Then another man entered the room, Reginald Ronalds. He seemed disappointingly old to me; and so, for that matter, was our host. On first impression, I considered the latter not a bit handsome. Girls of sixteen, when I was sixteen, wanted their men to be Byronesque, Don Juans — just as all girls today search for some movie star’s features in their boy friends.

During luncheon I tasted champagne for the first time. I was permitted one glass, no more. But something else intoxicated me more than wine… the fact that the two men made much over me; their frank admiration made me feel grown-up.

Evelyn Nesbit, Prodigal Days, 1934

Evelyn lived in ease and Stanford White brought his men friends to see her and boasted that she was his “by right of discovery.” She was taken to the restaurants frequented by the men and women about town. Evelyn Nesbit became the toast of the companions of White.

At first it was avuncular. Having seen her perform in a musical called “Florodora,” White became Evelyn’s (and her mother and brother’s) benefactor. He provided her with a kind of allowance, a beautifully decorated apartment, and extravagant gifts.

White paid to move Mrs. Nesbit and her children into the Wellington Hotel and arranged for Evelyn’s brother Howard to attend Chester Military Academy. As Evelyn continued to book shows, including her much-lauded performance in “The Wild Rose,” Stanford White convinced Mrs. Nesbit to take a vacation back to Pittsburgh to visit old friends. She accepted his offer to pay for it and soon, White was left alone with Evelyn, who had been instructed by her mother to “obey everything Mr. White says.”

Shortly after her mother’s departure, Evelyn was invited to dine at Stanford’s 24th Street apartment, a place she had been many times before without incident. But on this visit, White unveiled to Evelyn “the mirror room,” a 10’x10′ room paneled entirely with mirrors. Amazed by the spectacle, Evelyn continued drinking champagne, changing into a yellow silk kimono before blacking out. She awoke the next morning in bed with White, her virginity gone. White made her promise not to tell anyone what happened, her mother in particular. And as Mrs. Nesbit had made Evelyn swear to obey Mr. White, she did just that. The affair between the two continued for a time, but before long, Stanford White’s appetite for the young and new saw him moving on to other conquests. He and Evelyn remained close, however, and in 1902, at a party thrown by White, Evelyn was introduced to a young John Barrymore, brother of famed actress Ethel Barrymore. Romance blossomed, but when their relationship was discovered by White and Mrs. Nesbit, they put an end to it. White was jealous and possessive; Mrs. Nesbit considered the aspiring illustrator’s salary too small to support their family. In desperation, Barrymore proposed marriage to Evelyn, but she turned him down.

Stanford White was the dynamic, personable fifty-two-year-old architect of the firm McKim, Mead and White, which had transformed New York City with elegant public buildings, structures and private homes of the rich. His projects included Madison Square Garden, Tiffany’s, the Washington Square Arch, and Cornelius Vanderbilt’s mansion.

The impressive buildings, structures, and homes designed and built by McKim, Mead and White which still exist in Manhattan, on Long Island, in Westchester, and in Newport, Rhode Island, are a testament to his skill and artistry as an architect.

A perpetual and influential patron of the arts — both highbrow and low — who orbited freely in all social circles, White was an extravagant spender and bon vivant. His appetite for all things beautiful and pleasurable was well known to Mrs. Astor’s 400, the Bohemian artists of lower Manhattan, and countless denizens of Broadway, where a word from White could give a girl the coveted chance to emerge from the back row of the chorus.

In New York City, Nesbit was the sole bread-winner for her family as an artist’s model. Her mother gave up any notion of securing a job for herself as a seamstress, as she had originally intended, and instead lived off the earnings Evelyn made, first as a model for painters and sculptors, and then in the more lucrative field of posing for photographers, magazine illustrators, and advertising. Evelyn’s younger brother, Howard, was initially sent to live with various family members back in Pennsylvania. Evelyn increased her earnings by the age of 16 by becoming a chorus girl in the hit musical “Florodora.” She still modelled in the daytime and performed at night, and was able to earn enough to pay for room and board and life’s necessities for herself and her family.

Finally a stage career was mapped out for her. White managed it, and Evelyn Nesbit’s fame spread as she flaunted her lithe form and graceful beauty in Florodora andThe Wild Rose.

It was around this time that Evelyn met a fantastically wealthy railroad heir from Pittsburgh by the name of Harry Kendall Thaw. Thaw was in his early thirties, dark-haired, and baby-faced. He had seen Evelyn perform in “The Wild Rose” and became infatuated with her. It is said that he saw upwards of 40 performances of the show just to watch the girl. Stanford White was familiar with Thaw from his social circles, and knew him to be mentally unstable and a drug addict. That knowledge, coupled with jealousy over seeing Evelyn pursued by another man, pushed White to warn her to stay away from Thaw.

But Thaw had his own vendetta against White. Thaw blamed him for his being kept out of some of New York’s more exclusive social clubs. And being rather obsessed with the notion of a woman being properly virginal on her wedding night, Thaw detested the knowledge that White made a habit of defiling young girls and women as his “conquests.” Completely in love with Evelyn, he proposed to her multiple times. She rejected him every time, knowing she could never marry him without admitting her less-than-reputable sexual past.

Harry Thaw was the son of a Pittsburgh millionaire who stood to inherit part of a $40 million fortune until his obsession with a man he considered his social and romantic rival, Stanford White, prompted him to shoot White on June 25, 1906, in Madison Square Garden’s rooftop theatre, in front of hundreds of horrified patrons. Thaw believed White had ruined his wife, Evelyn Nesbit. By most accounts, Thaw was a cocaine addict, or at least showed signs of drug abuse which caused him to have a wild-eyed stare most of the time. His drug abuse also seems to have fuelled in him a kind of sadism that he took out mostly on women — beating them with dog whips (as he did to Evelyn) and scalding them with boiling water in hotel bathtubs.

Thaw, who was jealous of Stanford White’s social position in New York, began pursuing Evelyn, first anonymously with gifts that ranged from flowers and silk stockings to a piano, then more openly. But Evelyn refused his advances.

During this time, Evelyn underwent a controversial surgery. Though on paper, it was said to be merely an appendectomy, there is a lingering suspicion that it was, in fact, an abortion of a baby conceived with John Barrymore. Both Evelyn and John denied this in later years, but Thaw was likely suspicious of it. In early 1903, as Evelyn recovered from her operation, Harry arranged for her and her mother to join him on a lengthy tour of Europe.

He took the women on a bizarre and harrowing journey, moving at break-neck speed, eventually devolving into a non-stop mission of spite and suspicion. Before long, the exhausting pace of the trip began to take its toll. Mother and daughter began bickering, Evelyn became weak from her surgery, and ultimately, Mrs. Nesbit asked to be sent home to America. Thaw fulfilled her request, leaving her in London as he and Evelyn journeyed on to Paris.

Evelyn may have realized her opportunities for a respectable marriage were severely limited, given her lack of social position –and recent past as White’s mistress. Thaw’s relentless pursuit of her, combined with his wealth and seemingly real affection for her welfare. Those who want to paint her as simply a gold-digger should realize she resisted Thaw’s proposals for years after breaking up with White.

At the age of 34, Harry Thaw was slowly going insane. For the next three years, Thaw persecuted Evelyn about her former relationship with White. He forced her to never use White’s name and only allowed her to refer to him as “the Beast” or “the Bastard”.

Thaw again proposed to Evelyn. She again refused. Mad with frustration, he demanded to know why she wouldn’t accept his proposal. Over the following hours, he pried out of her every excruciating detail of that night in the mirror room with Stanford White. Swinging between fits of weeping and rage, Thaw blamed Mrs. Nesbit, accusing her of being an unfit mother for entrusting her daughter to White. He continued their rapid-fire tour of Europe, focusing now on visiting obscure sites affiliated with icons of womanly virginity, including Domremy, the birthplace of Joan of Arc in France, where Thaw scrawled “She would not have been a virgin in Stanford White had been around.” in the town church’s guestbook.

Thaw rented a castle, the Schloss Katzenstein, for the pair to stay in while visiting Austria. There, he assaulted Evelyn, beating her mercilessly with a rawhide whip. He locked her in her room for two weeks, attacking her repeatedly before breaking down in apology.

I saw a butler, a cook, and a maid. They were the only servants there. “We occupied one entire end of the castle, two bedrooms, the parlor, and a drawing room. I was assigned to a bedroom for my personal use. “The first night we reached the Schloss Katzenstein I was very tired and went to bed right after dinner. In the morning I was awakened by Mr. Thaw knocking on the door asking me to come to breakfast, saying that the coffee was getting cold. I immediately jumped out of bed and hastily dressed. I walked out of my room and sat down to breakfast with said Thaw. “After breakfast, he said he wished to tell me something and asked me to step into my bedroom. I entered the bedroom, when Thaw without any provocation grasped me by the throat. “I saw by his face that he was in a dreadfully excited condition. His eyes were glaring and his hands grasped a raw-hide whip. “He seized hold of me, placed his fingers in my mouth and tried to choke me. He then without the slightest provocation inflicted on me several severe blows with the rawhide whip, so severely that my skin was cut and bruised. “I begged him to desist, but he refused. “I shouted and I cried. “He stopped then for a minute to rest, and then renewed his attack on me, beating me with the rawhide whip. “I screamed for help, but no one heard me; the servants did not hear me for the reason that they were in the other end of the castle. “Thereupon the said Thaw renewed his brutal attacks until I was unable to move. “The following morning the said Thaw administered another castigation similar to the day before. He took the rawhide whip and belabored me unmercifully. “I swooned and I did not know how long I remained in that condition until I regained consciousness. “He left me in a frightful condition. My fingers were numb, and it was nearly three weeks before I sufficiently recovered to get out of my bed and walk. “When I had sufficiently recovered the said Thaw took me to a place in –, where Italy and Austria join and then we went to Switzerland, and stopped at a place called the Switzer house at Santa Maria. “The next morning I made some remark and said Thaw took me to my room, and while in the room took a rattan and beat me until I screamed; when I began to scream said Thaw again stuck his fingers into my mouth. “During all that time the said Thaw never attempted to make the slightest excuse for his conduct or state what the provocation was. “During all the time my mother and I remained in England we occupied apartments at 5 Avenue –I was constantly watched by detectives and other hirelings of said Thaw, including the coachman and the valet. “When in Paris he assaulted me with a rattan for half a day, at intervals of half an hour or so, striking me severely. “One day my maid was in my room taking things out of the drawers and I found a little silver box, oblong in shape, about two and a half inches in length, containing a hypodermic syringe, and some other small utensils. I asked Thaw what that was for, and he stated to me that he had been ill, and had to make some excuse. He said he had been compelled to take cocaine. The first time I found he was addicted to the taking of cocaine I saw the said Thaw administer the cocaine to himself internally by taking small pills. Oct. 27, 1903 Affidavit: Evelyn Nesbit

Rumour that Thaw and Nesbit had actually wed in Europe reached the ears of his Pittsburgh family, who became enraged at the idea of a “showgirl” marrying into their wealth. Under threat of being cut off, Harry hurried home. At long last, he and Evelyn returned to the United States.

For three nights this torment continued until my head ached to the point of bursting. Beside myself with physical exhaustion and lack of sleep, I trembled at the thought of giving away my secret; Mamma might find out about it — and she adored Stanford, worshipped the ground he walked on. Could I expose her to such shocking disillusionment? Never! “Now listen, Harry,” I made a dying effort to hold him off. “I’ve been on the stage and I like the work. I can earn enough to support my family. You seem to think I am in danger of becoming a kept girl or something. That’s silly. I won’t. On the other hand, I don’t intend to marry — ever. So please stop this questioning.” “That’s filthy! Indecent!” he cried, furiously. “I’ll call your mother and tell her.” “Oh, don’t! Don’t do that! You promised you wouldn’t.” A cruel, demonical grin distorted his face. “All right, if you will tell me what I must know. I love you. I’ve got to have you. Tell me, is it because of some other man you won’t marry me?” Then and there I made the greatest, the most terrible, the costliest mistake of my life. To my dying day I will suffer because of it. In a last desperate effort to control the Fate that had hitherto always controlled me, I answered him: “Yes.” Very quietly, he asked: “Was it Stanford White?” “Yes.” As briefly as possible I told him all. Instead of flying into a rage he wept like a child. Never before and never since have I seen a man shed such tears. So genuine and abysmal was his anguish that I pitied him. And how accurate is the saying that “Pity is akin to love.” …A great pity for Harry Thaw came over me then and has never completely left me. I still pity him. Walking the floor, he kept wringing his hands and sobbing: “The beast! The filthy beast! A sixteen-year-old girl! Damn him, damn him, damn him to hell!” And then his mood changed to one of triumph. “But I knew I! I knew it all the time! I know more about it than you imagine. I had you followed. Yes! I know about those long hours you spent with that blackguard in the Tower and other places!” So incredible was this revelation that I failed to realize that he had had detectives trailing me night and day.

Evelyn Nesbit, Prodigal Days, 1934

Once back in New York, Evelyn realized that, though Stanford White remained a presence in her life, that there was no future between them. Meanwhile, Harry Thaw abandoned Pittsburgh to live full-time in New York, continuing his barrage of proposals to her. At long last, her thirst for financial stability overcame her, and she acquiesced. The couple were married on April 4, 1905. Evelyn wore a dress of Harry’s choosing: black with brown trim. They settled in the Thaw family home, “Lyndhurst,” in Pittsburgh, and Evelyn was ruled over by the matriarchial Mrs. Thaw. Harry took it up as his solemn duty to expose Stanford White for the monster that he perceived him to be. As he conspired to destroy White’s reputation, Thaw became increasingly paranoid, convinced that White had hired men to kill him. He began carrying a gun.

After they were married, Thaw continued to harass Evelyn about her relationship with the architect. She told her husband that White had made her empty promises of marriage to get her into his apartment and once there had stripped her and raped her, after making her pose naked on the red velvet swing. Later on, during Thaw’s murder trial, she testified that on another occasion White had invited her and a girlfriend to the apartment one evening. Here, they took turns being pushed on the swing and engaging in other activities with the unusual architect. Evelyn’s tales only incensed Thaw even further and he vowed revenge. He would sometimes carry a revolver around the house and would mumble to himself about keeping other young girls from sharing Evelyn’s fate.

On June 25, 1906, Harry and Evelyn had a stop-over in New York before boarding a ship for a European vacation. Thaw purchased tickets for the pair to attend the opening night staging of a new musical, “Mam’zelle Champaigne,” at the cabaret theater atop Madison Square Garden’s roof. Before the show, they stopped in for dinner at Cafe Martin a block west of the Garden at 26th Street and 5th Avenue. There, too, dined none other than Stanford White. Enraged, Thaw remained distant and agitated all night and throughout the show.

At 10:55PM, as the show was concluding, White finally arrived and took up at his usual table in the front row. Afraid of what her husband might do, Evelyn tried to pull Harry toward the elevators to leave. But he pulled away from her and marched straight up to White, who likely knew nothing of Thaw’s obsessive hatred of him. The New York Times recorded the details of what happened next:

“White must have seen Thaw approaching. But he made no move. Thaw placed the pistol almost against the head of the sitting man and fired three shots in quick succession. White’s elbow slid from the table, the table crashed over, sending a glass clinking along with the heavier sound. The body then tumbled from the chair.” –New York Times, June 26, 1906

At first, many in the audience thought it an elaborate practical joke. But as the gravity of the situation sank in, screams rang out, the actors fled the stage, and Thaw held up his pistol by the barrel, showing all that he meant them no harm. He was escorted from the theater by police. Thaw was held in the notoriously unpleasant Tombs prison, though he was shown preferential treatment by the guards. The media sensation surrounding the trial was unprecedented, leading the jury to be sequestered from the public – the first time this had ever happened in American law.

The reaction was initially a combination of shock and Victorian moral outrage at the scandal of a married man having seduced and then carried on an affair with an under-age chorus girl. White was painted as the lecherous villain of the stage melodramas, Evelyn as a poor girl from the country defiled by his venery, and Harry as the knight in shining armour defending his wife’s honour.

This led to what was known as ‘the trial of the century’.

In 1906, times were still Victorian in many ways. Because this trial was so closely related to the morals of White and Evelyn, the jury were sequestered. Evelyn’s mother was accused of being the instigator of the relationship and prostituting her daughter to Stanford White. Thaw meanwhile, was advised to plead temporary insanity.

Thaw’s family did indeed have a streak of insanity. But his mother wanted to play this down. It’s thought that she paid Evelyn handsomely to ‘perform’ in the witness box, where she portrayed White as an evil despoiler of young girls.

After being held for nearly six months, Thaw’s trial got underway in January of 1907. Evelyn testified in his defense, denouncing Stanford White as a monster and a rapist. Also on the witness stand was a notorious brothel madam by the name of Susie Merrill. She asserted that Thaw had rented rooms in her brothel on multiple occasions under a pseudonym, savagely abusing the girls he procured with a jeweled silver-capped whip.

One of Thaw’s greatest expenses was the apartment that he maintained at a high-priced New York brothel. Here, he would entice young girls with offers of helping them to star in plays and in Broadway shows. Once he had them in his clutches, as the house madam Susan Merrill testified, he would rape the girls and often beat them badly for his own sexual pleasure. “I could hear the screams coming from his apartment,” Merrill said, “and once I could stand it no longer. I rushed into his rooms. He had tied the girl to the bed, naked, and was whipping her. She was covered with welts.”

During the Thaw murder trial, prosecuting attorney Jerome made these observations:

“That there was such a place in 22nd Street and 24th Street as she has described, is as true as you sit there and I stand here. That it was maintained by a miserable lot of degenerates, some of whom are living today in this town, and some of whom have had their names mentioned in the course of this trial, is true.”

“That it was maintained as a coarse, gross place for sexual orgies is as true as I stand here and you sit there. And I say if it was the issue that we were trying here, whether Stanford White deserved it, we might not differ.”

The first trial in 1907 ended with a hung jury. A second trial a year later ended with Thaw being found insane, and sent to the Matteawan State Hospital for the Criminally Insane in upstate New York.

In 1913, however, he walked out of the hospital and into a getaway car, likely arranged by his mother, spiriting away across the border to Quebec. He was ordered back to the U.S. in 1914 before finally assembling a legal team to get him released in July of 1915 by proving his sanity. Upon his release, Evelyn immediately filed for divorce.

The public viewed him as a hero. In great part this was because his mother put the Thaw family fortune to use by defending her son at every turn and portraying him sympathetically. A film paid for by the Thaw family showed a biased view of Harry’s heroic defense of American womanhood. As more and more facts emerged about the number of girls White had probably seduced in his lifetime, Harry’s act did seem like a heroic one to the public. The press became increasingly dominated by this real life drama, and Americans watched it play out like a Victorian melodrama, with good triumphing over evil.

While visiting California, Harry Thaw encountered an attractive teenaged boy in an ice cream parlour in Long Beach. The boy, Fred Gump, had moved to California from Kansas City with his family so his father could recover from a sickness. Thaw struck up a correspondence with the much younger Gump, encouraging him to move east to New York, where Thaw promised him a job and funds to attend classes at the Carnegie Institute. After nearly a year of letters between the two, Fred agreed to take a train to New York to take classes under Thaw’s tutelage.

Gump arrived on Christmas Eve, 1916, finding a note from Thaw for him at the Hotel McAlpin on Herald Square. The note instructed Fred to meet him at the Century Theatre at 62nd Street and Central Park West, where Thaw would be waiting with two tickets to the show. After the first act, Thaw suggested the pair return to the McAlpin, which they did.

Fred Gump had never been away from his family before, and the opulence of the 18th-floor suite rented by Thaw was jaw-dropping to say the least. But the boy couldn’t have known that his benefactor had also rented out the suites on either side of theirs. No one would hear him scream. The two headed to their separate bedrooms rather late that night. But before long, Fred awoke to the sound of his door being slowly opened. It was Harry; he switched on the lights, revealing himself to be wielding two short whips, one knotted. He immediately set himself upon the boy, chasing him around the room, striking him repeatedly. Some accounts claim that Thaw even sexually assaulted the boy, who was forced to his knees while repeating “I am your slave, I am your slave, you are my master for four years.” He was forced to kiss Thaw’s toes and cheeks as signs of submission. When Thaw at last left him alone, Gump slept on the floor, covered with woke Christmas morning to find Thaw standing over him with a sturdily-built body guard.

Thaw gave the guard orders to keep Fred as a prisoner, and to inflict “bodily harm if he should attempt to break for liberty.” As Thaw ate his breakfast, he forced the boy to kneel beside him, saying “Thank you, master,” as he tossed him bits of food. Fred and the guard ventured into the city, visiting the aquarium and the Bronx Zoo together before returning to the Hotel McAlpin around 5:00PM. Once back in their suite, Fred asked if he could go to the lobby for a soda. Inexplicably, the guard let him go alone. Naturally, the boy ran away as fast as he could, bee-lining it to Baltimore & Ohio railroad ferry at 23rd Street on the Hudson and took the first available train back home to Kansas. His parents met him there shortly thereafter, and charges were filed against Harry Thaw. The problem was that no one knew where he was.

When Thaw was at last found in a Philadelphia hospital, having attempted suicide by slashing his throat and wrists. He survived, however, and after trying unsuccessfully to bribe the Gump family into silence, was taken into custody. Again, he was found criminally insane and was sentenced to an institution, this time the Kirkbride Asylum in Philadelphia.

Thaw spent 7 years at Kirkbride before again fighting to prove his sanity. He was released in April of 1924 and moved to rural Clearbrook, Virginia. There, he became a fireman of the Rouss Fire Company and was known as a generally strange character by his neighbors. He released a book of memoirs in 1926, in which he said of Standford White, “Under the circumstances, I’d kill him tomorrow.” In the later 1920s and 30s, Thaw tried his hand at filmmaking, which ended unsuccessfully. He sold his Virginia home in 1944 and moved to Florida, where he died in 1947 at age 76. He willed $10,000 to Evelyn Nesbit.

Meanwhile, Evelyn had remarried in 1916. Her dancer husband left her in 1918, however, and they divorced in 1933. Her brother Howard hanged himself in the Bronx in 1929. Throughout much of the 30s, Evelyn worked as a burlesque dancer while struggling with alcoholism and a morphine addiction. In 1955, she sold the rights for a movie to made about her life. “The Girl in the Red Velvet Swing,” starring Joan Collins, was ultimately highly fictionalized.

In her later years, Evelyn turned to drugs and alcohol, and twice attempted suicide. She spent her final years in an apartment on Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, teaching sculpture. In an interview shortly before her death in 1967 at the age of 82 at a convalescent home in Santa Monica, she described White as “the most wonderful man I ever knew.” Evelyn’s funeral service was held at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Only about 30 mourners attended the service, including her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City., Calif., identified on her grave marker simply as “Evelyn Florence Nesbit — Mother.”

Near the end of her life, Evelyn discussed the events of nearly 50 years ago, and how they shadowed her for the rest of her life. “Stanny White was killed,” she said, “but my fate was worse. I lived.”

Standford White’s Garden didn’t last long. It was leveled in 1924 and replaced by the landmark New York Life Insurance Building which stands there today. And his building with the mirrored room on 24th Street finally collapsed in 2007. Here’s hoping Evelyn found some modicum of peace in that.

In the decade preceding Stanford White’s 1906 murder, New York City’s daily newspaper circulation increased dramatically. Over a dozen major English-language dailies competed for a swelling urban audience. The sensationalist style known as yellow journalism emerged from the rigorous competition.

Before radio, television and the Internet, newspapers were the only sources of daily news, and at a price of one or two cents — the cost of a stamp — papers were affordable. Design and printing advances enabled newspapers to print a more robust, enticing product. The love triangle between White, Evelyn Nesbit and Harry Thaw — and its violent end — was THE newspaper story of its time.

Story of Evelyn Nesbit and the Thaw-White Murder

American Experience | Murder of the Century | The Love Triangle – PBS

BBC – Culture – Evelyn Nesbit: The world’s first supermodel

Evelyn Nesbit, born in 1884, was the most sought-after ‘It girl’ in the …

Murder at Madison Square Garden: Evelyn Nesbit, Stanford White …

Evelyn Nesbit’s affidavit concerning her rape by Harry K. Thaw

Evelyn Nesbit, aka “The Most Beautiful Woman in America”, aka “The …

Evelyn Nesbit – Hollywood Remains to Be Seen

THE GIRL IN THE RED VELVET SWING – Ghosts of the Prairie

Evelyn Nesbit and the Crime of the Century – Footnoting History

Evelyn Nesbit: The world’s first supermodel

Evelyn Nesbit and the Murder of the Century