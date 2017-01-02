Photo of the Day

Mysterious Jerome

When a mysterious man with no legs was found on a beach in Nova Scotia, the locals took on the burden of caring for this stranger who seemed to come out of nowhere

He was discovered on the beach at Sandy Cove, Digby Neck, Nova Scotia by an eight-year-old boy named George Colin Albright, or “Collie” as he was popularly known. Young Collie was doing a little beach combing when he spotted something odd perched in the sand. Closer inspection revealed a swarthy young man, minus both his legs. Collie ran off, trying to get help, but had a hard time making himself believed. Eventually two farmers accompanied him to the shore, and when they realized he was telling the truth, rescued the castaway.

Both of his legs had been amputated just above the knees and beside him was a jug of water and a tin of biscuits. His legs had, obviously, been amputated by a skilled surgeon and the stumps were only partially healed and bandaged. The man was also suffering from cold and exposure.

The semi-conscious man, probably in his late teens or early twenties. When adult townsmen arrived, the man appeared terrified of them, desperately crawling back to the sea in an effort to escape. Despite his infirmity, he put up a frantic fight before he was finally brought to the Albright home. He was soaking wet from the rain that had fallen the night before, had a terrible cough, and appeared to be in a state of shock.

The fishermen recalled a ship the day before passing back and forth a half mile off shore in St. Mary’s Bay. It was surmised the man must have been brought in from the ship after dark and left on shore.

The castaway was carried to the home of Mr. Gidney in Mink Cove where he was wrapped in warm blankets and given hot drinks. Through the moaning and muttering only one word was understood, “Jerome”. So they called him by this name. Jerome’s hands weren’t calloused and his clothes were cut from fine cloth. Speculation up and down the bay soon led many to believe he had attempted a mutiny and was punished by the amputation. Others suggested he was tossed from a pirate ship. Most thought, however, that he was heir to a fortune and had been crippled and cast away to make way for someone else seeking his inheritance.

Half dead from hypothermia, the young man was nursed back to health and received many visitors, including newspapermen, local clergy and scholars. Although swarthy and Mediterranean in appearance he did not seem to understand French, Latin, Italian, Spanish or any other language. He appeared to shun the attention he received and was a surly house guest, showing gentleness only to small children with whom he loved to play. He was morose, growling like a dog at unwelcome visitors. Jerome’s legs took a long time to heal. Then he learned to walk quite well on his

stumps, but he never went anywhere, shunning companionship, he sat on the kitchen floor, his head always bowed, his hands folded.

As the man slowly recuperated, he resisted all attempts to discover his identity. He was obviously hostile and sullen, and only muttered occasional unintelligible words. At some point, when asked his name, he said something observers believed sounded like “Jerome.” It is not at all clear this is what he actually said, but for the rest of his long life, “Jerome” became the name by which he was known. His legs had been expertly amputated above the knee. The wounds were completely healed, indicating the operation had taken place some time past. There was nothing on him to indicate who he was, or how he had appeared on the beach, although it was noted that his hands were unusually soft, suggesting he was of a status high enough to be unused to manual labour.

The common belief in the neighborhood was that Jerome was both deaf and dumb, but the children of the household told a different story. He watched their play with evident interest and occasionally spoke to them. When absolutely certain that no grown-up person was within hearing distance, pressed by the children as to why he would not speak to the “grown-ups” his reply was always a sad shake of the head and “No, No!” In answer to their questions as to why his legs had been cut off, he answered, “Chains” and then “sawed off on a table.”

Although Jerome was a man of extraordinary strength, he never offered to do work of any kind whatever. He had a violent temper, and when angry would pitch dishes or anything else that came handy about the room. His anger was generally short-lived, however, except when the word “foran” (pirate) was mentioned; then it was days before his anger and excitement would cool.

He would stand for hours on his poor stumps of legs gazing through the window towards St. Mary’s Bay at the ships passing and repassing, when he thought himself alone.As to his status in society, there was a wide difference of opinion. Some of his visitors thought him intelligent and refined looking, others the reverse. As to appetence, his head was large and well formed, eyes large and dark. He worse a pointed beard and moustache and his fingers were long and slender.

The Government occasionally published a short account of the castaway, hoping to elicit information for some quarter. As time went on and the news of the mysterious young man spread, speculation about his identity became a worldwide guessing game. Was he a sailor? A soldier? A pirate? A member of the Foreign Legion? A spy? A prisoner of noble, or even royal status, a la Dumas’ conception of the Man in the Iron Mask? Did he have some connection with another famous Nova Scotia mystery, Oak Island?

The house guest was a major burden for a poor fisherman to support, and after going through several different homes, the good Baptists of Digby Neck decided such a swarthy fellow must indeed be Catholic and shipped him off to the neighbouring French community of Metghan. The government of Nova Scotia voted a special stipend of two dollars a week to support Jerome..

He was a difficult houseguest. Jerome was generally surly, deeply depressed, and at times physically violent. He loathed most people, and obviously detested the attention he received as the local tourist attraction. He spoke occasional words or phrases, but never anything enough to provide solid clues to his identity. The mute hermit was fond of children—perhaps because he knew they could not hurt him the way their elders had—and when he believed himself alone with them, would become more communicative. However, one of his young friends recalled years later that when he thought adults had overheard him, “he showed great fear and would not speak anymore for a long time.”

Jerome ended up ensconced in the home of Jean Nicola, a Corsican deserter who was known locally as “the Russian”, probably because of the few words of that language he had picked up in the Crimea. Though Jerome and Jean were constantly at odds, the mysterious man soon became a favorite of Nicola’s wife, Julitte and his stepdaughter, Madeleine.

Jerome spoke very little, but over the course of time he revealed in fragmented and hesitant speech he had come over on a vessel named the Columbo and that he was originally from Trieste.

After the death of Julitte, Nicola returned to Europe and Jerome found himself in the keeping of Dedier and Zabeth Comeau. His two dollar weekly stipend came in handy to support the Comeau’s burgeoning family, which included a son studying for the priesthood. As well, there was no shortage of curiosity seekers who were willing to pay admission to see Jerome, who many still believed to be European royalty.

At some time in the 1880s, a strange incident took place that has an air of apocrypha, but is widely retold as authentic history in the area. One day, two unnamed women came to the house where he was residing and asked to speak to Jerome in private. The three went off into another room, where they could be heard in earnest conversation, although it was impossible to make out what was said. As the women were leaving, one was heard to quietly say to the other, “He is well here. Let us leave him be.”

At the time of his death, which evidently occurred from old age, he was partially bald and completely grey. He was a well built man and appeared to be between 75 and 80 years of age, having an intelligent look, and a well-shaped head. He positively refused to speak, but when annoyed by visitors’ questions, etc. he made peculiar noises, somewhat resembling a dumb animal and at the same time continually scratched the top of his head with his right hand.

Jerome died of bronchitis on April 15, 1912. For someone who so hated the spotlight, he would have been pleased that his death was overshadowed in the press by the sinking of the “Titanic,” which took place the same day. He lies in the church cemetery of the Acadian village of Meteghan.

Strangely, it was overlooked that the solution to at least part of the “mystery of Jerome” was available all along—and the truth proved to be both more prosaic and more tragic than any of the speculations. What is known of Jerome’s story began in Chipman, New Brunswick, in 1859, when during a particularly harsh winter night, a young stranger was found in the backwoods, half-dead from cold.

It is told that the man, who was somewhere in his twenties, and an Italian, was a stowaway who was put ashore from a schooner in New Brunswick. It is believed that for a time he was employed by a lumber operator in the Chipman district in New Brunswick. One night, in the depth of winter, possibly losing his way, the Italian was said to have fallen between the logs of a mill pond. Drenched and comfortless, he had spent the night in a saw mill, where he sought shelter — and there he slept. Sleep under such conditions was an unwise move, as his subsequent fate revealed. His legs were so terribly frozen that after he was found, the nearest surgeon found it necessary to immediately amputate both limbs well above the knee.

Next in this strange chronicle, comes one of the most unusual chapters in a human drama. According to this story, which was unearthed so long ago, the local authorities faced with support of an unwelcome burden, a stranger in their midst who had no direct claim on them, chose a way to rid themselves of the man.

Only a short time after he had suffered the loss of his legs, the Italian was said to have been shipped down the river to Saint John. There, the master of a small fishing schooner — or “smack” — which was from the United States, was hired to dispose of the crippled man. For consideration of payment of ten dollars, the fishing skipper was to take the Italian on his boat and land him on some distant coast. He carried out his part of the bargain, and by chance, it would seem, Sandy Cove was the place.

Other angles are brought out by this latest description of the mystery, which claims that Robert Bishop, then a Justice of the Peace at Sandy Cove, and a William Eldridge, who later moved to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, were working on a hill at Sandy Cove on a day in August, 1863. They saw two of the pink-sterned schooners then prevalent in the Bay, head in to shore. One of them put off a boat, and drew in… but the steepness of the bank hid the boat from view as it landed. The two on the hill thought nothing special of the landing, for it was customary for boats to be sent in to secure water from a spring at that part of the coast. However, sometime later — and there is a rather mixed point here in different records — which suggests it might have been even the next morning, a young man of the village came running to Bishop and Eldridge. He told them there was a man without any legs on the shore.

No one could learn who he was or what he was doing in the community, although his speech and appearance led to the theory that he was Italian. When addressed, he muttered something that sounded like “Gamby,” so “Gamby” he was called in New Brunswick. (It was later suggested that the man was really saying “gambia”—Italian for “leg.”)

Gamby quickly became an unpopular burden on the community. He had a violent, morose personality, he could not or would not reveal his identity, and the Chipman Overseers of the Poor became increasingly resentful that their time and taxpayer money had to be devoted to his care.

In 1863, some of the Chipman authorities took heartlessly brutal steps to relieve them of this unpleasant and unwanted guest. They arranged for a local man of notoriously shifty character to put him on a ship bound for Liverpool, where he could then contact the embassy for his native land for transportation to wherever his home might be. It is highly unlikely that the Overseers truly imagined this legless, uncommunicative, penniless man would be capable of doing all this, but this was their cover story, and they stuck to it. What actually happened was that “Gamby” was simply shipped to Nova Scotia—presumably far enough away for New Brunswick to disclaim any knowledge of him—and dumped at Digby Neck.

Soon after “Jerome” was discovered, rumours spread that he was Chipman’s strange visitor. In fact, a little over a week after Jerome was discovered in Digby Neck, the “Saint John Freeman” carried a story condemning the “savage barbarity” of those responsible for dumping this “poor miserable helpless creature” in Nova Scotia. If he had died before being discovered, the paper declared, the Chipman authorities would have faced murder charges. The whole affair created a great deal of angry comment in the New Brunswick press. In October of 1863, a Nova Scotia newspaper, the “Christian Messenger,” commented: “We remember seeing, in a New Brunswick paper, a week or two since, an account of the removal of a person exactly similar to the unfortunate stranger [Jerome]…from some part of their province. The person who took him in charge was paid, as we understood, to take him to New York or Boston, that he might be sent thence to his own country.”

In 1905, when the “Gamby” story was revived, Senator George Gerald King, who was the leading citizen of the Chipman area, matter-of-factly confirmed that “Jerome” and “Gamby” were one and the same. While acknowledging that the legless man had been “inhumanely abandoned,” he sought to defend his hometown by suggesting that it had been done at the behest of the St. John authorities, rather than the residents of Chipman.

It is understandable that the New Brunswick authorities would want their despicable actions overlooked, but how did everyone else manage to ignore a solution so clearly hiding in plain sight? It can only be seen as a tribute to humanity’s love of a good mystery. The silent amputee was a worldwide sensation and valuable tourist attraction when he was a complete puzzle. As merely the victim of a devastating, but all-too-common, accident in the woods, he immediately became far less fascinating—and valuable. Human nature always prefers glamorous enigmas to depressing answers.

Even with this additional knowledge, Jerome still manages to baffle. No one knows who he really was, where he came from, or why he was in New Brunswick on that fatal night in 1859. His strange silence ensured that he remains a classic question mark. That leads to the most peculiar thing about him—why did he keep these personal details to himself?

The general assumption has been that he had some guilty secret to protect, or was simply exercising a perverse stubbornness. It has been proposed that Jerome never articulated his story because he was unable to do so, and believed that Jerome’s hypothermia, coupled with the physical and mental shock of major surgery in what must have been primitive conditions, caused him to suffer a stroke (or a series of small strokes) that left him aphasic.

After his unfortunate accident, he must have been extremely traumatized to find himself waking, minus his legs, in a place where nobody spoke his language. Indeed, his inability over many years to learn French or English — or, indeed, to have been unable to communicate in his native language — would suggest that he may have suffered a stroke affecting his speech centres.

To put it simply, Jerome suffered injury to his brain that severely damaged his ability to articulate speech and comprehend spoken or written words. Much of his rage and fear likely stemmed from a highly understandable frustration from being unable to clearly express himself, along with an impaired ability to understand everything that had befallen him.

Among his peculiarities he led an entirely idle life. He was never known to do one bit of work not even to whittle with a jack-knife. This mysterious human being never was seen to mark with a pen or pencil and never made an attempt to look at a book or any reading matter. He also refused to look at pictures.

Interestingly, despite his limited speech, he was occasionally heard late at night singing beautifully in a foreign language.

Jerome’s emotional difficulties, which were to last his lifetime, no doubt reflected the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a condition which occurs after extreme life stressors, subsequently marked by anxiety, depressed mood, disrupted sleep and limited ability to relate to others.

Jerome spent a total of 49 years in his involuntarily adopted home of Nova Scotia before finally passing away on April 15, 1912, the very day the RMS Titanic went down.

Not long before his death, which occurred in 1908, Mrs. Doucet, daughter of John Nicholas, called to see him. She had plated about him as a little child. She was one of the few children to whom he had spoken and she had very kindly memories of him. As she entered the room he raised his eyes to look at her, then dropped them again. To her repeated appeals for him to speak to her, he leaned forward as though anxious to comply, making several supreme efforts to articulate, but evidently the vocal chords, long is disuse, refused to function, and the murmur she construed into “Je ne peux pas,” and she turned sadly away.

The idea was held by those who knew him best that he held in his possession a secret which it was feared he might divulge, hence his casting away. His admittance that his legs had been injured by chains in some way confirms this theory. That some terrible secret was in his keeping seems reasonable to suppose, how otherwise can the silence of almost half a century be accounted for. That conscience troubled him and that he was doing penance for past sins was construed from the fact that he held his hands on a red-hot stove on one or two occasions, and he seldom was known to smile. Whatever the sins of his youth were, he had ample time to review and repent of them in that pathetic silence of forty-seven years, spent with the kindly Acadians on “the French shore,” Nova Scotia.

