Photo of the Day

Across Germany With A Giant Football

In 1932 an exciting adventure began for two young men: with a gigantic ball in the tow they wandered through Germany for 16 months and covered about 4000 kilometers. A diary and more than 900 photos documented the journey – which began from naked despair.

“Hopefully, nothing will happen to us, and what we are doing is inhuman, and we hope that we will be seen as real German athletes.”

Jakob Schmid wrote this fearful word in his travel journal on 26 April 1933. A year before, in May 1932, the unemployed baker at the age of 26 had fled from the economic gloom of his home town Regensburg. Together with the friendly port worker Franz Perzl, Schmid went on an adventurous journey through Germany for 16 months. In the tow: a huge football made of wood.

Jakob Schmid and Franz Berzel liked their home country. And with their sports spirit, they were far from giving up. Many of them may be seen today as visionaries, because they have realized something seemingly impossible; Others like to call it literal balla-balla. But the fascination remains whether one is skeptical or enthusiastic.

The Story of a Journey through Germany

The baker and the dock worker had just lost their jobs, and to escape the boredom and financial problems they took to the road. Their vehicle was a ball that weighed 6oo kilograms that they built themselves and whose interior served as living quarters. They rolled this heavy monstrosity themselves throughout the whole of Germany; over streets and field tracks and along coasts, reaching Sylt in the North and in the South, scaling the 1500 meter high Wallberg on the Tegernsee lake. The journey ended on 14 August 1933 in Rosenberg, where the ball fell apart. They documented this journey in a book, glued photos, postcards or IOUs inside, made notes and observations and painstakingly recorded their experiences in a diary.

Today we realize that this book is an invaluable and extremely insightful contemporary document. It gives a day-to-day and therefore realistic point of view of the still inexplicable era of the seizure of power by Hitler and his National Socialists. What was the Germany that subjugated itself to the most terrible dictator in the history of humanity really like? What grievances in the unstable Weimer Republic made Hitler’s unimpeded march to limitless domination possible? What did the model for democracy in this republic look like? What was the mood like in the country that, just a few months later, fell prey to the most brutal regime of terror? The travel diary of Jakob Schmid and Franz Perl answers these questions and provides enlightening and undisguised insights into an age that, despite all our knowledge, seems inexplicable today.

The light brown painted giant ball was a craftsmanship masterpiece of alder and iron rings. In an interior space of about two meters in diameter, skilfully balanced with ball bearings, a bedroom floated in a confined space: two mattresses, including wooden boxes with luggage, and a crucifix over it. During the day the football-enthusiast Bavarians pulled the 600-kilo-colossus behind them with chest belts, at night the ball served them as a dormitory.

They earned their daily bread by selling postcards on which they posed with the giant football. They were, however, not the only ones who had made their way to a whimsical companion.

It was the year 1932, dissatisfaction, mass unemployment and political unrest determined everyday life in Germany. Most of the time, boredom and boredom have driven young people on a great journey. Time articles from the period tell of zeppelins, ocean-steamers, and even a replica of the Ulmer Minster, which were being rolled over by the hopeful and the desperate over the asphalt of a dying republic. There they hoped to find what they had been looking for in their home in vain: work, a perspective, a different life.

The vagabonds with the giant football were celebrated as an attraction in football clubs, marketplaces and folk festivals. In host houses, on offices, and police officers, however, hunger-stricken hikers were frequently repelled. Once the Regensburgers were threatened with a shovel, another time they wanted to steal them. At all the stops of the journey Jakob Schmid meticulously kept a diary.Almost daily he wrote short notes about experiences and encounters and shot more than 900 photos. In addition, he collected postcards, pennants, and notes, which he neatly glued. After one and a half years his travel book weighed eight-kilos.

Schmid’s brief entries are not very political, but always hopeful and often a little naive.They are images of a German people who have lost their confidence in politics and are sinking into poverty and chaos. In Chemnitz, in June 1932, Schmid and Perzl were closely acquainted with how the Weimar Republic was slowly breaking up. He witnessed NSDAP marches and street battles between Nazis and communists. However, the political connections did not play a major role in the diary.

Franz Perzl found a job during the ball trip; he was replaced by the Regensburg Georg Grau. Schmid’s diary records and photo documentation are little political, but in their entirety they are an impressive time document. Hitler’s office in January 1933 and the burgeoning National Socialism had hardly attracted any attention in the rural population, but the mood in the cities was marked by fears, distrust, and chaos. Only in marginal notes are NSDAP marches, street battles between the Nazis and the Communists: “Every day a few dead, now, that can be funny.”

On 14 August 1933, at Ellwangen in Württemberg, the giant football broke. The journey of Jakob Schmid and his new companion Georg Grau, who had replaced Franz Perzl in the autumn of 1932, ended abruptly. It happened what Schmid had feared: without his companion and without money, he returned to Regensburg.His adventurous journey with the giant football quickly fell into oblivion. In 1945, during the last days of the war, Jakob Schmid fell as a soldier of the Wehrmacht.

More information on the diary and journey visit the website Ballonauten.de .

Fotos der Reise – Online Geschichtsprojekt – Regensburg

Sensational journey in the wooden ball

In the woodball all across Germany

Online history project

The giant football of “Ballonauten” rolls: The sons complete what …

German Travel of the Balloon Buildings: Two Men and a …

The incredible journey of ballooning Bavaria

In the woodball all over Germany – Burglengenfeld …

With a giant football the Regensburger Jakob Schmid and …