Photo of the Day

We stopped in front of the cinema, the owner made us a proposal, we had a short account of our journey in his cinema, and we did just that. We are able to take a good deal of money.
Across Germany With A Giant Football
In 1932 an exciting adventure began for two young men: with a gigantic ball in the tow they wandered through Germany for 16 months and covered about 4000 kilometers. A diary and more than 900 photos documented the journey – which began from naked despair.
“Hopefully, nothing will happen to us, and what we are doing is inhuman, and we hope that we will be seen as real German athletes.”
Jakob Schmid wrote this fearful word in his travel journal on 26 April 1933. A year before, in May 1932, the unemployed baker at the age of 26 had fled from the economic gloom of his home town Regensburg. Together with the friendly port worker Franz Perzl, Schmid went on an adventurous journey through Germany for 16 months. In the tow: a huge football made of wood.
Jakob Schmid and Franz Berzel liked their home country. And with their sports spirit, they were far from giving up. Many of them may be seen today as visionaries, because they have realized something seemingly impossible; Others like to call it literal balla-balla. But the fascination remains whether one is skeptical or enthusiastic.
The Story of a Journey through Germany
The baker and the dock worker had just lost their jobs, and to escape the boredom and financial problems they took to the road. Their vehicle was a ball that weighed 6oo kilograms that they built themselves and whose interior served as living quarters. They rolled this heavy monstrosity themselves throughout the whole of Germany; over streets and field tracks and along coasts, reaching Sylt in the North and in the South, scaling the 1500 meter high Wallberg on the Tegernsee lake. The journey ended on 14 August 1933 in Rosenberg, where the ball fell apart. They documented this journey in a book, glued photos, postcards or IOUs inside, made notes and observations and painstakingly recorded their experiences in a diary.
Today we realize that this book is an invaluable and extremely insightful contemporary document. It gives a day-to-day and therefore realistic point of view of the still inexplicable era of the seizure of power by Hitler and his National Socialists. What was the Germany that subjugated itself to the most terrible dictator in the history of humanity really like? What grievances in the unstable Weimer Republic made Hitler’s unimpeded march to limitless domination possible? What did the model for democracy in this republic look like? What was the mood like in the country that, just a few months later, fell prey to the most brutal regime of terror? The travel diary of Jakob Schmid and Franz Perl answers these questions and provides enlightening and undisguised insights into an age that, despite all our knowledge, seems inexplicable today.
Always up the hill: This photo was taken on July 5, 1932. Oberschöna Saxony. Jakob Schmid (left) and Franz Perzl dragged the 600-kilogram ball up an ascending road.
Crafted feat: Using a fellow craftsman Jakob Schmid and Franz Perzl constructed from wrapped by iron rings alder a 600-kilogram ball. Just over two meters in diameter, the rolling ball which Schmid and his companions had traversed behind the republic for sixteen months.
Franconian Haid crossed a cart with a replica zeppelin her way, with which two young men rolled through the republic. These hikers, too, had gone in the hope of making money with their troubles. Schmid exchanged with the zeppelin drivers and later noted in his diary: “This conversation, which of course landed at business point of view, was very interesting and enlightening for us.”
City, country, river: 16 months rolled the giant football across Germany. In September 1932 he reached the Baltic Sea, then went south again to the Alps. In total, Jakob Schmid and his companions drove about 4,000 kilometers, crossing a bridge over the river Zschopau on the town of Flöha near Chemnitz on July 4.
Elbträume: From 9 to 10 July 1932, Jakob Schmid and his companion stayed under the Dresden Augustbrücke on the Elbe. Schmid had no good impression of the Dresden: “Unfortunately, the majority of the population are terribly philistine, they are certainly not worth living in such a beautiful city.”
Breakfast in the open: Beautifully it snapped at the roadside near Wittenberg, Saxony-Anhalt, where the two Regensburger on 2 August 1932 opened their camp. The folding chairs, the improvised breakfast table and the kitchen utensils, which can be seen in the picture, were then stowed in their giant ball and continued to move.
Team change: In May 1932, Jakob Schmid had set out with the unemployed port worker Franz Perzl. When he found a job at the Baltic Sea, he left Schmid and the giant football in September. A little later, Georg Grau, a Regensburger and enthusiastic footballer, came to Schmid and continued the journey with him. Here the two hikers – behind Grau, front Schmid – posed on a country road near Jerichow in Saxony-Anhalt on 14 October 1932.
In a small circle: Christmas 1932 Jakob Schmid and Georg Grau spent their wooden ball – with wine, sausage and cake. Only a month later great political upheavals prevailed. In January 1933 Adolf Hitler was appointed Reichskanzler by President Paul von Hindenburg. The “Machtergreifung” entered into the history, Germany turned from a shaky democracy into a following dictatorship. However, the two carefree Regensburg Christmas 1932 did not have any inkling. Not that any of them would be the doom of the new regime.
The mountain calls: In April 1933 Jakob Schmid and Georg Grau reached the edge of the Alps. They planned an incredible climb: with their 600-kilo ball they wanted to climb the 1500-meter-high Wallberg at Tegernsee. Schmid wrote in his diary in Gmünd: “We look everywhere, especially when we were told, to make the Wallberg.” Everyone says impossible, but we want and must defeat him. “
Strength: “What we are doing is inhuman,” commented Jakob Schmid the hard climb to the Wallberg on Tegernsee. He and Grau hoped to be regarded as “real German sportsmen” with their performance. The ascent was a torture, the 600-pound ball pushed the men up the mountain. Ten days after the climb, the mountaineers reached their goal with their ball: a shelter at 1500 meters height. On the other hand, they seemed to be rolling backwards into the valley. At the bottom Schmid reported: “Good health, shoulders armed from pushing, shoes completely finished, last 3 days already on socks run. What we have accomplished, one can not describe.”
With the Nazis, the two German travelers Jakob Schmid and Georg Grau were eating and playing together with Nazis in a camp of the national socialists in Mittenwald, district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
Propaganda Collection: At Hitler’s “seizure of power”, in January 1933, there are no comments, see Schmid’s diary. When the giant football rolled through Stuttgart in July 1933, the 15th German Turnfest took place. Schmid was busy gathering pamphlets, postcards, and pennants of the gymnastics and gluing the national socialist symbols and depictions of Aryan idealistic ideas neatly into his travel book.
The light brown painted giant ball was a craftsmanship masterpiece of alder and iron rings. In an interior space of about two meters in diameter, skilfully balanced with ball bearings, a bedroom floated in a confined space: two mattresses, including wooden boxes with luggage, and a crucifix over it. During the day the football-enthusiast Bavarians pulled the 600-kilo-colossus behind them with chest belts, at night the ball served them as a dormitory.
They earned their daily bread by selling postcards on which they posed with the giant football. They were, however, not the only ones who had made their way to a whimsical companion.
It was the year 1932, dissatisfaction, mass unemployment and political unrest determined everyday life in Germany. Most of the time, boredom and boredom have driven young people on a great journey. Time articles from the period tell of zeppelins, ocean-steamers, and even a replica of the Ulmer Minster, which were being rolled over by the hopeful and the desperate over the asphalt of a dying republic. There they hoped to find what they had been looking for in their home in vain: work, a perspective, a different life.
The vagabonds with the giant football were celebrated as an attraction in football clubs, marketplaces and folk festivals. In host houses, on offices, and police officers, however, hunger-stricken hikers were frequently repelled. Once the Regensburgers were threatened with a shovel, another time they wanted to steal them. At all the stops of the journey Jakob Schmid meticulously kept a diary.Almost daily he wrote short notes about experiences and encounters and shot more than 900 photos. In addition, he collected postcards, pennants, and notes, which he neatly glued. After one and a half years his travel book weighed eight-kilos.
Schmid’s brief entries are not very political, but always hopeful and often a little naive.They are images of a German people who have lost their confidence in politics and are sinking into poverty and chaos. In Chemnitz, in June 1932, Schmid and Perzl were closely acquainted with how the Weimar Republic was slowly breaking up. He witnessed NSDAP marches and street battles between Nazis and communists. However, the political connections did not play a major role in the diary.
Franz Perzl found a job during the ball trip; he was replaced by the Regensburg Georg Grau. Schmid’s diary records and photo documentation are little political, but in their entirety they are an impressive time document. Hitler’s office in January 1933 and the burgeoning National Socialism had hardly attracted any attention in the rural population, but the mood in the cities was marked by fears, distrust, and chaos. Only in marginal notes are NSDAP marches, street battles between the Nazis and the Communists: “Every day a few dead, now, that can be funny.”
On 14 August 1933, at Ellwangen in Württemberg, the giant football broke. The journey of Jakob Schmid and his new companion Georg Grau, who had replaced Franz Perzl in the autumn of 1932, ended abruptly. It happened what Schmid had feared: without his companion and without money, he returned to Regensburg.His adventurous journey with the giant football quickly fell into oblivion. In 1945, during the last days of the war, Jakob Schmid fell as a soldier of the Wehrmacht.
On the 10th May 1932 at six o’clock in the morning I (Jakob Schmid) and my partner in fate Franz Berzel left Regensburg.
It was just the beginning of the year, and it was the end of the year. Silently without music. As we passed the Stone Bridge bad luck, it’s already going well.
The only thing I did not like was the scraping of the interior. This short interruption was soon over. English translation Results: 1-25 of. We parted with a hearty handshake and many good-luck wishes. The rainwere heavier, and we were soaked through.
Refined Reiseroute: On this route the “Ballonautomaten” maneuvered their vehicle through Germany, over 3,000 kilometers.
Left Regenstauf on 11th May 1932 9 o’clock in the morning. Despite bad weather we set off again in good heart and high hopes.
We arrived in Burglengenfeld at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, where the children welcomed us with a loud hello.
Left Burzen-Mitteldorf on 24th May 1932 at half past ten in the morning.
Had very good weather. It was about time, because it’s unpleasant. The police office was very courteous. We stayed at this hotel for 3 nights. The owner was very pleasant and decent.
Here’s the first time the police checked our papers were in order! Is not that ridiculous just 20 km away from Regensburg? We only have a few cards, because Burglengenfeld is known as a poor little town, we did not have any great hopes
In the evening we went to the Hubmann brewery where we enjoyed a pleasant evening with a good drop with FCK members. On Whit Sunday at 6 o’clock in the morning we had a visit; from Count Christl and his new bride. In the afternoon there was a match between Schwandorf and the German champions DJK (Nuremberg), the latter winning 2–1.
We did not do much business. In the evening we went to Ettmannsdorf where there was a fair. We were not able to sell many cards there either. The innkeeper was a good fellow; At least we had found a good place to stay. The next day, Whit Monday, I helped to bake cakes. He gave us a few to take with us on our journey. I will not forget innkeeper Vilsmeier.
Left Luhe on 20th May 1932 at half past nine in the morning.
Left Pechbrunn on May 27th 1932 at half past eleven.
Left Weiden on 23 May 1932 at 10 o’clock in the morning.
The people are somewhat skeptical, they think we will not get to the end, that of course has a big effect, and is reflected in the financial aspect. As I have a lot of time and a lot of time for sports.
Left Oberweißenach on June 1, 1932 at half past nine in the morning, it was only 5 km to Selb, we did not travel far on this day. As the town came into view, we were feeling pretty wretched, would we be lucky here? We would have to wait and see. Hello, what’s going on here? A crowd of people were waiting for us.
It was like this: the local newspaper had written about it and the people in the town. When we really did not know what to do, it was a very good experience. We were indescribably happy, because we had been rescued financially. The people of Selb had helped us enormously, so we did not have to go back to our hometown. There only 100 cards left. During the night I had to send a telegram to order more cards. There is also a small pool.
Left Schwarzenbach on 4 June 1932 at ten o’clock in the morning. Arrived in the courtyard at half past six in the evening. What’s going on here? The whole town is covered in bunting, and it is the artillery festival in the presence of Prince Ruprecht of Bavaria. Everything is in turmoil, it’s hard to believe. Germany calls a republic, but think again; Here one can see that a monarchical tendency remains in every German.
The Diary
Historical document: Jakob Schmid has documented all experiences and stations on a total of 342 pages in a book weighing nearly eight kilos. He shot more than 900 photos, collected postcards, promissory notes, forms and permits from his trip.
