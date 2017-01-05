Photo of the Day

The “No-Tell Motel” and the Bobby Greenlease Kidnapping

One of the more tragic and fascinating crimes of the mid 20th century was the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Bobby Greenlease in 1953, and the subsequent disappearance of half the $600,000 ransom his family futilely paid for his release.

Bobby was the son of Robert C. and Virginia Greenlease. His 71-year-old father was one of the largest Cadillac dealers in the nation. The Greenleases lived in Mission Hills, Kan., the most elite suburb in the Kansas City area.

The kidnappers – Carl Austin Hall and Bonnie Brown Heady – had both known privilege earlier in their lives. In fact, it was at military school that Hall met Paul Greenlease, the older, adopted brother of Bobby Greenlease. Hall later inherited a substantial amount of money from his father, but blew it failing at a number of business ventures. For robbing a number of cab drivers – his total take was $38 — Hall was sent to the Missouri State Penitentiary. In prison he dreamed of making “the big score” – a score that would allow him to once again live in luxury.

He later said that kidnapping was the only crime where he could strike once and retire for life.

Once out of prison, Hall, stocky and with thinning hair, was living in St. Joseph, Mo., and started going with Heady – a plump but not entirely unattractive woman, who was known to sleep around and prostitute herself. Heady owned her own home. They got drunk routinely, and sometimes Hall knocked her around. In fact, when she was arrested for the kidnapping she bore the marks of a Hall beating.

In September 1953, Carl Hall and Bonnie Heady kidnapped, killed, and ransomed a six-year old boy Bobby Greenlease. Further, they made their ransom demands after already killing the little boy. Hall and Heady kidnapped Bobby Greenlease in Kansas City, Missouri, and eventually murdered him across the state line in what was then rural Johnson County, Kansas.

Hall and Heady pleaded guilty to a federal capital crime – interstate kidnapping without returning the victim unharmed. This was a violation of the federal Lindbergh Act. Both offenders faced conviction and died in the gas chamber in a remarkably short time span even by the standards of a half-century ago. The executions of Hall and Heady happened eighty-one days after the abduction of Bobby Greenlease. It was “the swiftest punishment ever meted out under the Lindbergh Law.”

Interstate kidnapping was a major problem in the Midwest dating back at least to the Prohibition Era. Nonetheless, the crime did not fall under federal jurisdiction until after the abduction of the Lindbergh baby in 1932. The Lindbergh Law, created in 1932 and amended in 1934, provided capital punishment for anyone convicted in federal court of interstate kidnapping – if the kidnapper hurt the victim. It was a popular law. Americans lauded its perceived deterrent effect. The enforcement of the Lindbergh Law further deified the already popular Justice Department Bureau of Investigation and its director, J. Edgar Hoover.

The abduction of twenty-month old Charles A. Lindbergh, Jr., whom the press affectionately called the “Eaglet,” was one of the “Crimes of the Century,” because his father, Charles A. Lindbergh, was quite possibly the most admired aviator on Earth. When the Lindbergh family reported the baby kidnapped, on March 1, 1932, it was, up to that point, the biggest crime story in American history.

A crime surge in 1933 and 1934 led to propositions for toughening the Lindbergh Law. Ransom kidnapping increased acutely during this period thanks in part to criminals such as the Ma Barker gang.

The abduction and murder of Bobby Greenlease unleashed a torrent of despair felt worldwide. The London Times sent a correspondent to cover the story as did the New York Times and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The murder of a six-year old boy seemed an almost unbearable assault on the comfort and security of a generation of parents hardened by the miseries of the Great Depression and in the midst of an unprecedented postwar baby boom.

Most of the details of the premeditation and carrying out of the crime and backgrounds of the kidnappers came from confessions Hall and Heady made to the St. Louis Police Department and later the Federal Bureau of Investigation. United States District Attorney, Edward L. Scheufler and FBI agent Arthur S. Reeder read these confessions aloud to the jury at the beginning of the criminal hearing – held entirely for determining sentencing.

Carl Hall, the son of well-off parents, began his life on July 1, 1919. Hall was the pampered son of a wealthy St. Louis lawyer. He never had to work for a living.

His father was an attorney in Pleasanton, Kansas, and his mother was the daughter of a judge. Hall flunked out of William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, in the fall semester of 1937 and served two stints in the Marine Corps. The Marines disciplined him numerous times for being AWOL after nights of excessive drunkenness. His father left the family a large amount of money with his widow as trustee. Carl Hall eventually inherited $200,000, when his mother died in 1944.

Nonetheless, money plainly did not solve Carl Hall’s woes. By 1951, drinking, narcotics abuse, obtaining the services of prostitutes, and gambling had reduced his fortune to a mere pittance. Therefore, he committed a handful of taxicab robberies in Kansas City, Missouri. His criminal exploits netted him a grand sum of $38 and a short stint in the Missouri State Penitentiary. In his prison cell, he methodically planned the “ultimate crime.” He told his cellmates that he would kidnap a child from a wealthy family, hold the child for ransom, and take in enough money to retire for life.

On April 24, 1953, the State of Missouri paroled Hall. He then went to St. Joseph, Missouri. In May, Hall met Bonnie Heady for the first time in a cocktail lounge at the Robedoux Hotel in St. Joseph. They began living together in her home, in an arrangement both described as a common-law marriage.

Heady was financially secure but mired by heartbreak and abusive relationships. In 1949, she inherited a rather sizeable sum of money ($44,000) and property (a 360-acre farm in Nodaway County, Missouri) from her father. She lived primarily off rent paid by a tenant farmer. By May 1953, she was an alcoholic, who drank a fifth of whiskey each day. In 1952, she divorced her husband of twenty years, officially due to his infidelity; yet, the real cause was likely his systematic brutality. For example, he ordered her to have eleven illegal abortions, because he did not want any children. It seemed that the relationship may have caused her to suffer a mental breakdown. In the months prior to meeting Hall, she resorted to prostitution and posing for pornographic photographs with a female friend. She was almost seven years older than Hall. They were a pair of self-described “misfits.” He was a convict, and she was a “whore.” Revealing the true side of his nature, he said that he wanted her to drink herself to death.

Bonnie Heady was as addicted to criminal types as Carl Austin Hall was addicted to heroin. She had heard about Hall from ex-prisoners and became intrigued by the playboy crook. She took him to her home in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Bonnie Heady was an alcoholic and drank most of her waking days. Hall either drank himself into stupors with her or mainlined heroin and was in a drugged state. When the couple sobered up, they began to work out the details of the Greenlease kidnapping, which Hall had been planning in prison.

The idea of committing an atrocious crime excited the jaded Bonnie who listened to Hall’s kidnapping and murder plan and then squealed: “Why, that’s better than sex!” She readily agreed to take part in the atrocious crime.Throughout the summer of 1953 Hall and Heady made repeated trips to Kansas City to watch and follow the Greenleases. At one point Hall planned to kidnap the Greenleases’ 11-year-old daughter, but finally decided the 6-year-old boy would be easier prey.

On September 26, Hall finished his preparations for kidnapping Bobby Greenlease. First, he purchased a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver from Uncle Sam’s Loan office, a private business in Kansas City, Kansas. Then he obtained a fifty-pound bag of lime from Sawyer Material Company on Westport Road in Kansas City, Missouri, because he had “read some time in the past that ‘hot’ lime would quickly eradicate human flesh and bone.” In addition, he purchased a long handled shovel and two boxes of bullets at Hatfield Hardware in St. Joseph, Missouri. Afterwards, he paid for three sheets of plastic sheeting at Western Auto in the same town. Finally, he bought stamped envelopes at the Post Office in St. Joseph and paper to write the ransom note at a variety store in the same town.

The night before the kidnapping, Hall and Heady, in a downpour, put on boots and took a shovel into Mrs. Heady’s yard. There they dug out a small, shallow grave, one in which they intended to bury the body of the child they would kidnap the following day. After completing this ghoulish chore, the couple celebrated by getting drunk.

The next morning, September 28, 1953, at 10:55 a.m. Bonnie Heady appeared at the entrance of the French Institute of Notre Dame de Scion, an exclusive pre-grade school in Kansas City. She rang the front door bell which was answered by Sister Morand.

She sobbingly told the nun that she was the sister of Bobby Greenlease’s mother, who had suffered a heart attack and was in St. Mary’s Hospital. Mrs Greenlease was calling for her son, Bonnie said, and she had come to fetch him.

Sister Morand asked Mrs Heady to wait in the chapel and she returned with a small blonde-haired boy in a few minutes. Bonnie Heady was in a pew, on her knees. She got up and said to Sister Morand: “I have been praying for my sister’s quick recovery. I am not a Catholic and I don’t know whether or not God heard my prayers.”

This show of devotion further assured the nun that Bonnie Heady was who she said she was. Bobby Greenlease did not react to Mrs. Heady, and, even though she was a total stranger to him, he went along with her without a word of protest.

Mrs. Heady took the boy to the curb, where she had a cab waiting. The cab took her and Bobby to Main and 40th streets, where the woman got out, and holding the boy by the hand, walked across the street to a waiting 1947 Plymouth station wagon.

The cab driver thought he recognized the driver, a balding man with drooping eyelids and a receding chin, who appeared to be half-asleep. Mrs. Heady and the little boy got into the station wagon and it drove away slowly, going south toward Highway 169, out of Kansas City.

About this time, Sister Morand realized her awful error. She called St. Mary’s Hospital just after Bobby and the woman left the school, and learned to her horror that Mrs. Greenlease was not a patient. Then she called the Greenlease home and found Bobby’s mother was well and at home.

The nun told the story of how the woman had picked up Bobby. The Greenleases instantly realized their son had been kidnapped, and a ransom letter arriving the next morning proved it. The ransom note read:

Your boy been kidnapped get $600,000 in 20s—10s—Fed. Res. notes from all twelve districts we realize it takes few days to get that amount. Boy will be in good hands—when you have money ready put ad in K.C. Star—will meet you in Chicago—Signed Mr. G. Do not call police or try to use chemicals on bills or take numbers. Do not try to use radio to catch us or boy dies. If you try to trap us your wife your other child and yourself will be killed you will be watched all the time. You will be told how to contact us with money. When you get this note let us know by driving up and down main St. between 39 & 29 for 20 minutes with white rag on car aerial.

If do exactly as we say and try no tricks, your boy will be back safe within 24 hours—after we check oney. Deliver money in a army duffel bag. Be ready to deliver at once on contact—$400,000 in 20s $200,000 in 10s.

Although the note assured the nervous Greenlease parents that their child was “in good hands,” Bobby Greenlease was by then dead. Carl Austin Hall had taken him for a ride with Heady and then dragged him out of his station wagon and fired three bullets into his head.

Heady and Hall then wrapped the little body in a blanket and returned to Heady’s St. Joseph house, where they buried the body on the night of the kidnapping.

When news of the kidnapping spread about the world, lawmen and the public alike were shocked. There had not been a major kidnapping in the U.S. for a decade, not since the racket-busting days of the 1930s, when the FBI had tracked down a number of vicious kidnappers like William Dainard and John Henry Seadlund.

The Bureau, still hampered from acting immediately, could not enter the case for seven days under provisions in the 1932 Lindbergh Kidnapping Law.

The law stated that after seven days, if the kidnap victim was not recovered, authorities could presume that the kidnappers had taken the victim across a state line and thus broken a federal law.

The Bureau, despite inclinations of its agents to act promptly, waited. The local police also waited at the insistence of the Greenleases, who still believed that no one would really harm an innocent little boy.

The kidnappers, however, dragged out negotiations for the ransom delivery for several weeks. Hall made more than a dozen calls to the Greenleases, ambiguously setting up arrangements for the delivery of the money and then altering the plans.

One phone call from Hall, who called himself “M,” with Mrs. Greenlease at the other end, was recorded by federal agents:

Mrs. G.: This is Mrs. Greenlease.

M: Speaking.

Mrs. G.: We have the money, but we must know that our boy is alive and well. Can you give me that? Can you give me anything that will make me know that?

M: … A reasonable request, but to be frank with you, the boy is driving us crazy. We couldn’t risk taking him to a phone.

Mrs. G.: Well, I can imagine that. Would you do this? Would you ask him two questions. Give me the answer of two questions.

M: Speaking.

Mrs. G.: … If I had the answer to these two questions, I would know my boy is alive.

M: All right.

Mrs. G.: Ask him what is the name of our driver in Europe this summer.

M: All right.

Mrs. G.: And the second question, what did you build with your monkey blocks in your playroom the last night you were home… If I can get those answers from you, I’ll know you have him and that he is alive, which is the thing you know that I want.

M: We have the boy. He is alive. Believe me. He’s been driving us nuts.

Mrs. G.: Well, I can imagine that. He’s such an active youngster.

M: He’s been driving us nuts.

Mrs. G.: Could you get those answers?

M: All right.

Hall and Heady sadistically delighted in playing a cat-and-mouse game with the Greenleases, purposely dragging out their negotiations, making numerous, brief calls that slightly twisted their instructions and cleverly evaded answers that might assure the parents that their son was still alive.

Their communications often broke down, chiefly due to the drunkenness of the kidnappers. The abductors left sixteen notes under rocks, behind trees, under mailboxes, many of these directing go-betweens to find more notes in a crazy paper chase that confused both kidnappers and their victims.

Delivery of the ransom money was finally arranged by Hall, who instructed go-betweens to leave the $600,000, which weighed eighty-five pounds, in a duffel bag in some high grass near a country lane on October 4, 1953.

Hall had difficulty in finding the money as he reeled drunkenly about in the grass. Failing to find the ransom money, he called Robert Ledterman, a Greenlease contact and go-between, another conversation recorded at 8:28 p.m., October 4, 1953, by FBI agents:

Ledterman: Greenlease residence. Ledterman speaking.

M: How are you?

Ledterman: Fine. How are you tonight?

M: A little late.

Ledterman: You said eight o’clock. Are we all set?

M: We’re all set. We have a perfect plan. It couldn’t be any…

Ledterman: How’s that now? Give me that again.

M: There could not be any mistake. This is a perfect plan. It will have to be a little later. I am sorry, too, but we want to make sure there’s no mix up this time.

Ledterman: Yes. Let’s get things over—say, by the way, M, did the boy answer any of those questions?

M: No … I couldn’t… we didn’t get anything from him.

Ledterman: Couldn’t get anything from him?

M: He wouldn’t talk … I’ll tell you this much. You will get him in Pittsburgh, Kansas.

Ledterman: You’re not bunking me in that, are you?

M: That’s the gospel truth.

Following this call, two Greenlease family friends, Ledterman and Norbert S. O’Neill, according to the arrangements Hall made in his phone call, retrieved the duffel bag containing the ransom money from the tall grass and left it near a bridge close to the junction of highway 40 and 10E at midnight on October 4, 1953.

This time Hall found the money and he called the Greenlease home, again identifying himself as “M,” to state that he had picked up the ransom, but that the bills had not yet been counted.

Ledterman: I can assure that all the money you demanded is there.

M: Well, I am sure of that. You can tell his mother that she will see him as we promised within twenty-four hours … We will certainly be glad to send him back.

The murdering kidnappers immediately left for St. Louis, where they bought two large metal suitcases and dumped a total of about $300,000 into both, according to later statements.

They reportedly buried these in an ash pit somewhere in south St. Louis. Hall took the rest of the cash with him. The pair got roaring drunk and spent lavishly, drawing attention to themselves.

The pair then went to a cheap hotel room where Bonnie Heady passed out. As soon as she fell unconscious on the bed, Hall grabbed the suitcase, left $2,000 in his paramour’s purse, and deserted her.

Heady remained asleep until around noon the next day – the day of her capture. She woke to find the two suitcases gone. She called a cab and went to a liquor store, where she purchased whiskey, milk, and foodstuffs. Then she returned to the apartment and stayed there until around midnight, when the St. Louis Police arrived. Hall greeted Heady in handcuffs at the front door of her apartment with the St. Louis Police on all sides. He betrayed his lover almost immediately after his arrest.

Hall set his own trap: he got drunk, went on a romp looking for a “whore” and spent the money too carelessly. After having several drinks, he returned to the apartment, took the money suitcases, and went to the Jefferson hotel. There he met a Mafia-connected cab driver named John Hager, who worked for the Ace Taxicab Company. After Hall requested feminine companionship, Hager put his customer in touch with a prostitute named Sandra O’ Day. Then he asked the cab driver to deliver a breakup note to his common law wife at the Arsenal street address.

Hall and O’ Day checked into a room at the Coral Court Motel, a reputed gangster hangout off Route 66 in St. Louis County, and he got back to making plans. They drank whiskey for hours. Hall lavished money on the prostitute and the cab driver, who became a personal valet of sorts. Hall decided he would give O’ Day a fist full of money to take an airplane to Los Angeles, California. From there he wanted her to send a letter to his attorney in St. Joseph. This would supposedly confuse the FBI. Nevertheless, staying inconspicuous was impossible, because in less than two days, Hall wasted around $40,000.

Hall’s spending spree quickly attracted the attention of underworld figures. John Hager tipped off gangster Joe Costello, who was the owner of Ace Cab Company. After receiving the tip, Costello called his good friend, St. Louis Police Lieutenant Louis Shoulders. Shoulders and his driver, Elmer Dolan, arrested Hall around 8:00 PM on October 6. They claimed they took the remaining money, around $560,000, to the Newstead police station in North St. Louis, but no one saw them bring it in.

Sometime after the arrest, other law enforcement officials discovered that $300,000 had disappeared. On October 19, the St. Louis Police Commissioners ordered a probe into alleged discrepancies in the police reports both Elmer Dolan and Louis Shoulders filed on the arrests of Hall and Heady. This caused a large scandal resulting in federal perjury indictments for the two officers in December 1953. There are many theories as to what happened to the cash. It is unknown whether Costello deduced that the money was the Greenlease ransom and wanted to give Lieutenant Shoulders the arrest of a career in exchange for a cut of the money. Then again, Costello may have supposed Hall was a common embezzler and conspired to steal half of the loot with the help of the St. Louis Police. Of course, there is also the remote possibility that Hall may have successfully hidden the money, although he said he did not. In that way, he could have ruined the careers of the cops that arrested him and had his revenge. Shoulders and Dolan eventually served stints in federal prison for lying to a grand jury investigating the case.

On October 7, 1953, the two lovers wept, while St. Louis detectives examined them. Hall told police that Bobby Greenlease was dead and pinned the murder on a man named Thomas John Marsh. “I didn’t shoot the boy…[Marsh] did it,” Hall sobbed while covering his face with his hands. Hall said Heady was an unsuspecting accomplice. She claimed complete ignorance of the murder, but confessed her role in the kidnapping: “Carl …said he had returned the boy to the school…I didn’t go to the police because I knew I would be blamed for the kidnapping.”

Later that day, Hall and Heady’s story began to fall apart. The St. Joseph police and Buchannan County, Missouri, sheriff’s deputies began a detailed search of Heady’s home and discovered the body of Bobby Greenlease in her yard. The district attorney of Buchannan County, John E. Downs, supervised the operation. Authorities removed the body to a funeral home in St. Joseph and performed an autopsy. Dr. Hubert Eversull, Bobby’s dentist, drove up from Kansas City and positively identified the boy. Downs filed first-degree murder complaints against Hall, Heady, and Marsh. On October 13, they finally acknowledged slaying the child and admitted the crime occurred in Kansas. At this point, the FBI assumed full authority over the case under the Lindbergh statute.

Wednesday, October 7, Heady and Hall were charged with federal crimes under the Lindbergh Act because they crossed from Missouri to Kansas to kill the boy.

They pleaded guilty to murder, a gambit that allowed their attorney to focus on avoiding the death penalty for the pair. A jury convened in federal court in Kansas City on November 16, seven weeks after the crime, to determine their fate.

The confessions were the most compelling evidence. The prosecutor took 45 minutes to read Bonnie Headys 25-page confession to the jury. Later, FBI Agent Arthur Reeder read Carl Halls 36-page statement as Robert Greenlease sat glowering just yards from his sons killers.

It was a brief trial three days and an even briefer deliberation. Jurors condemned Hall to die within eight minutes of retiring to the jury room. One juror voted to spare Heady in the first vote, but his mind was changed after less than an hour of back-and-forth.

The judge announced the death sentence and ordered Heady and Hall to the prison in Jefferson City, Mo., to await execution. They would not wait long.

From Death Row, Bonnie Heady wrote a note of apology to the Greenlease family. It read in part:

I doubt if this letter will do much good, but there isnt anything we could do or say that would atone for our mistake I would give anything if I could go back to that Sunday in September and erase everything that has happened since. It all seems like a nightmare to me I dont say I dont enjoy money, as everybody does, but that was not my motive. I could have been very, very happy with Carl living in my house as I had been, but he was used to more money. My case was loving not wisely, but too well. I wanted so much for him to be happy I think anyone will find if you drink from one to two fifths of whiskey a day for a year and half that your brain doesnt function properly. Since I have been in jail is the first time Ive been able to reason clearly for some time.

Just after midnight on December 18, 1953, a scant 81 days after they committed murder, prison officials led Hall and Heady to the building that housed the prisons gas chamber. The walked without rancor to the execution chambers anteroom. An Episcopal priest led them in the Lords prayer. The two were allowed to hold hands for a moment, and they kissed goodbye.

They were blindfolded, led into the chamber and strapped into adjacent chairs. Before gas began seeping into the room, they spoke their last words.

Bonnie Heady said, “Are you doing all right, honey?”

Carl Hall replied, “Yes, mama.”

After the execution a grand jury indicted Officer Dolan and Lt. Shoulders for perjury concerning the missing ransom money. Dolan was tried in March 1954, convicted and sentenced to two years in prison. Shoulders was sentenced to three years after a trial a month later.

Joe Costello escaped indictment in the case. He invoked the Fifth Amendment against self-implication each time he was questioned about the missing money. Cabdriver Johnny Hager cooperated in the investigation and was not charged. He returned the remainder of the $2,500 that Hall had given him.

Nor was his personal prostitute, Sandy O Day, charged. (She never made it to St. Joe. She got as far as Kansas City, then got waylaid in a hotel bacchanal. Police found her in bed with another woman.)

The recovered half of the ransom was returned to Robert Greenlease. But the missing cash was a black mark on the St. Louis Police Department and a thorn in the side of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover for some years.

The FBI tried assiduously to track the missing bills all 16,971 of them by distributing copies of the serial numbers to banks across the land. Hoover ordered an agent assigned full-time to Greenlease ransom money duty. The agent, Howard Kennedy, spent 15 years on the assignment.

But only 115 of the bills turned up. Thousands more no doubt made it into circulation but went undetected.

Over time, numerous theories have been floated as to who actually took the money. Most pointed fingers at Shoulders and his connection with Joe Costello, while others blamed the corruption in the police department itself. Costello was accused of taking the money by the FBI, who followed him for years, tapping his phones and questioning his associates. They could never make the theft charges stick, but Costello was eventually arrested on weapons charges and sent to prison.

So if the cops and Costello didn‘t have it, then where could the money have gone? Some have suggested that Coral Court owner John Carr may have been involved. If Carr knew about the money (and it’s possible that he did), he could have entered Hall’s room using a pass key and walked out with half the money, believing that Hall would never miss it. And even if he did miss it, what would he be able to do about it? When John Carr died, he was a multi-millionaire. Could any of that remaining fortune have been part of the Greenlease kidnapping money? Obviously, we will never know. Whoever took the money, though, it was gone. For many years after, it was news whenever any of the bills linked to the missing Greenlease money turned up. But where was it coming from? No one knew and now, with so many principals in the case long dead, it can only be realized that the vanished money will always remain a mystery – a lingering stain on the history of the Coral Court Motel.

John Carr died in 1984 and left the Coral Court to his wife, Jessie, and head housekeeper, Martha Shutt. Jessie and her second husband, Robert Williams, operated the place until August 1993 but by then, the lack of maintenance had taken its toll. Even though many Coral Court fans tried to protect the place from destruction, there was nothing they could to protect it from the wishes of the owners. They didn’t want to bother with the Coral Court anymore and they attorney advised them to sell the property.

As the fate of the place became clear, the concern of its supporters shifted to trying to prevent any further damage to the place while it was on the market. Although the motel was roped off and patrolled regularly by the police, it did not prevent “souvenirs-seekers” and vandals from breaking into the rooms. Some even loaded the bricks into their cars, hoping they would become valuable later on. Tragically, this only brought about the definite destruction of the motel.

The Coral Court was closed in 1993 and razed two years later. The motel was on the market for almost three years but no one could afford the steep price tag and the money that would be needed for renovation. Finally, in June 1995, the motel (except for one unit) was demolished. Luckily for Coral Court supporters, the Missouri Museum of Transportation, with help from scores of volunteers, worked for weeks to disassemble a complete Coral Court unit and move it, piece by piece, to the museum. The exhibit opened in May 2000 and remains on display for anyone who wants to catch a glimpse of the motel’s history as it played out on Route 66.

Bobby Greenleases parents took refuge in their Catholic faith after the murder, and they made frequent visits to his burial site, the Abbey Mausoleum at Forest Hills Cemetery in Kansas City. Virginia and Robert Greenlease drew particular comfort from the Rev. Joseph Freeman, a Jesuit priest from Rockhurst College in Kansas City. The couple would never forget the priests kindness.

They funded a permanent position named in Freemans honor on the schools philosophy faculty, and over the years they continued to donate generously to the school in their son’s memory.

The Greenleases financed construction of a library and art gallery for the college and in 1962 donated land for a new affiliated high school. The school property was named the Greenlease Memorial Campus.

The couple lived long lives. None of their offspring was so fortunate.

Bobby’s adopted half-brother, Paul, died in 1964, at age 47. Bobby’s full sister, Virginia Sue, also died young, at age 43, in 1984.

The causes of the deaths have been obscured by time, but a cousin of the family said of Virginia Sue Greenlease, The sister never grew up to be a happy, normal person. What happened to her brother had a bad effect on her.

Robert Cosgrove Greenlease Sr. lived for 16 years after the kidnapping. He died on September 17, 1969, at age 87. The mother, Virginia, died at age 91 on September 24, 2001, five days short of the 48th anniversary of the kidnapping.

She left $1 million each to Rockhurst College and Rockhurst High School in the names of Robert Greenlease Jr. and Sr.

