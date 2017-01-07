Photo of the Day

Brilliant or Bumbling Idiot?

Rick Ames, a lifelong employee of the Central Intelligence Agency, betrayed at least 12 of the best secret agents working for the United States from within the Soviet Union and the Soviet bloc during the 1980’s. All were jailed and most were executed. “They died because this warped, murdering traitor wanted a bigger house and a Jaguar,” says the Director of Central Intelligence, R. James Woolsey.

From 1975 to 1985, the C.I.A. promoted Aldrich Hazen Ames, an alcoholic underachiever going through a financially ruinous divorce from a fellow spy, to increasingly sensitive posts, unaware that he was thinking all the decade about selling the agency’s deepest secrets to Moscow. For the next decade, it remained unaware that he was hand-delivering reams of top secret papers to the Soviets and talking his vodka-soaked heart out with his Communist case officers in annual all-nighters.

Spies. Nuclear warheads. Submarine technology. Stolen documents that could threaten national security. Countries have been spying on each other as long as there have been countries. When countries get their hands caught in the proverbial cookie jar, denial and feigned shock are the official reactions.

In 1962, Ames joined the C.I.A., where his father worked as an analyst. After three years undercover in Turkey, he married a C.I.A. colleague and they spent the 70’s in Washington and in New York, where he hobnobbed with Soviets assigned to the United Nations and began to think about a double life. The marriage fell apart. He went alone to Mexico City, where he worked from 1981 to 1983. There, he met Maria del Rosario Casas, a Colombian cultural attaché working for the C.I.A., the woman who would become his second wife and who would be charged as his accomplice. Deemed mediocre by his superiors, he was nonetheless elevated to chief of the Soviet branch of the counter intelligence division. His job was recruiting and running foreign agents.

Ames started at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in a low-level position. By 1969, he was promoted to case officer and began work on his first assignment in Ankara, Turkey. Although Ames worked many interesting cases in the years that followed, his personal life was going downhill. The financial stress of an upcoming divorce and his girlfriend Rosario’s luxurious standard of living forced Ames to consider a way to supplement his Agency income.

On April 16, 1985, Ames walked into the Soviet Embassy in Washington, D.C., and offered secrets to the KGB for money. At the time, Ames was working in the CIA’s Soviet/East Europe Division. He was extremely knowledgeable about the Soviet intelligence services and had access to all cases of—and plans for—CIA penetration of the KGB and Soviet military intelligence.

Beginning in the summer of 1985, Ames met regularly with a Soviet diplomat who acted as the go-between for Ames and the KGB. Ames first met the diplomat through the Agency’s operationally sanctioned attempts to recruit him as an intelligence source. In this manner, Ames provided the KGB with all he knew about Agency plans involving the Soviet Union. The information he gave the KGB compromised at least 100 operations and endangered the lives of dozens of Soviet agents.

During this same time period, CIA spies targeted against the Soviet Union began disappearing at an alarming rate. The CIA realized it had a problem. In 1986, the Agency launched an investigation into the cause of the disappearances.

Ames had began thinking about the KGB in the 70s in New York, where he knew some Soviets and even had lunch with the chief Pravda representative. Ames says he learned a lot from him, even though he was not teaching him directly. At one point, he thought I know what’s better. I know what’s damaging and I know what’s not damaging, and I know what the Soviet Union is really all about, and I know what’s best for foreign policy and national security. . . . And I’m going to act on that.”

His motives were simple, money. All the other ideas were enablers, but Ames, like many other people, needed money. And in his thinking, he didn’t affect the security of his country and the safety of the people.

Ames started selling secrets to Russia in 1985, and he started big. For his first job, he asked for $50,000, and in April 1985, he provided information that was essentially valueless. He crossed a line, and he knew there is no coming back. Between 1985 and 1986, Ames identified more than 10 CIA and FBI sources that were spying on Russia. He believed that eliminating those agents would reduce the change of him being discovered. By the end of 1985, CIA’s network of agents was reduced, and at an alarming rate. The agency realized something was wrong, but was still not considering an agency mole. Instead, the initial investigation focused on breaches by bugs or broken code. To protect Ames, KGB framed another CIA agent who was also selling secrets, Edward Lee Howard.

In 1991, with the assistance of two FBI agents who worked with the CIA mole hunt team, it was jointly decided to focus on the presence of a mole within the Agency, excluding the other possibilities. First, the team made a list of about 190 CIA officers who had access to much of the information on the compromised cases. The people on this list were the most likely to be the mole.

“We knew which people had the best access,” Vertefeuille said. “So, we were able to weed down the list by the level of access the person had in addition to other considerations.”

The list was eventually narrowed down to 28 people. Next, the team took a vote to decide where to start investigating.

Dan Payne, the financial expert on the team, pulled all of Ames’ financial records and began to analyze them. He then passed his findings to Sandy Grimes, another expert in Soviet intelligence services. Grimes was working on a chronology of Ames’ activities since 1985. In 1992, Grimes’s chronology led to a break in the case. She discovered a correlation between Ames’ meetings with the Soviet diplomat and large deposits into his checking account.

“When she realized this, she ran to the front office to tell Paul Redmond that Rick Ames was the spy,” Vertefeuille said.

Aldrich Ames liked to explain things. Once he told Sandra Grimes how to catch a mole. “He gave this ‘counterintelligence 101’ talk,” she says. “Was I mad? Yes. But I didn’t want to show anything.” She and her colleague, Jeanne Vertefeuille, were trying to find out why the agency was losing its Soviet assets, individuals who had agreed to betray their own country and work for the CIA.

At the time Ames was being watched.

“There was already deep suspicion,” says Henry Crumpton, a former CIA operative. “That was part of Sandy’s job – not to spook him. She was masterful.”

Grimes and those who work for the CIA know things that can start wars and lead to people’s deaths. Yet the individuals themselves – or most of them – lead ordinary lives.

Like other bureaucrats, Grimes and Ames carpooled. They were working in the Soviet/East European operations division in the 1970s. He drove a Volvo – the window on the passenger side was stiff, she recalls, and hard to roll up.

“He couldn’t care less about how he looked,” she says. “He’d come running out of the house with his shirt not tucked in.”

He was a bureaucrat but saw himself as an intellectual, someone who read books about Russian history. “He loved the ‘what if’ questions,” she says.

Later he carried out a shocking crime, handing over the names of Soviet assets to the KGB. His betrayal was indefensible. He wasn’t selling manuals or antiballistic missiles. He was betraying individuals. He received millions of dollars in cash.

Ames was allowed to remain at the agency for nearly a decade after he initially betrayed the informants. CIA officers say they were able to protect their Soviet assets after that early period – when the informants were first exposed – and keep them safe.

The investigation took years. “It was very important that we didn’t get it wrong,” she says. She and her colleagues pored over Ames’ calendar and studied his bank statements. They worked together, sitting in cubicles with “huge, high” dividers, and passed information over the walls.

They noticed Ames had been having lunch with an arms-control expert from the Soviet embassy. Afterwards Ames would go to the bank and deposit money.

She went to see one of her higher-ups at the agency: “I closed the door and said, ‘it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what is going on here. Rick is a goddamned Soviet spy.'”

Ames had to pass two polygraph examinations, one in 1986, and one in 1991. He passed them both, and CIA believed he is clean. He was prepared by KGB officers how to pass the test. But even though he passed the tests, he became suspicious because there were changes in his lifestyle.

Coworkers noticed that his teeth were capped, even though they were previously yellowed by smoking. His attire also changed from basement attire, to tailor-made suits. Some of the suits he was wearing, even his superiors couldn’t afford. He bought a $540,000 house in Arlington, and paid in cash despite having an annual salary of just $60,000. He also bought a $50,000 Jaguar car, and his monthly phone bills exceeded $6,000. Most of the calls were made by his wife, allegedly to her family in Colombia. And to top it off, he had premium credit cards that exceeded his monthly salary.

Having a “CI,” or counterintelligence, mentality was for quite some time in the intelligence community regarded as a professional and indeed personal defect. As the Aldrich Ames case tragically revealed, however, that was an error of monumental proportions.

From the moment of his arrest on Feb. 21, 1994, the C.I.A. and the F.B.I. had engaged in a two-pronged public relations attack. Retired and anonymous C.I.A. employees characterized Ames as an inconsequential, bumbling bureaucrat who spent most afternoons napping at his desk. The F.B.I., meanwhile, dazzled the media with a series of self-serving briefings.’

If Ames was such an incompetent boob, why had the C.I.A. given him access to its choicest secrets? And if the F.B.I. had really done such a swell job, why had it taken nine years to catch him?

Ames was highly competent at the craft of espionage and was told the choicest secrets because he was trusted. His cleverness was what made him so hard to catch, but an intrepid team of C.I.A. investigators eventually prevailed. The F.B.I. didn’t even join the hunt until it was asked to help in 1991. Then the F.B.I. got all the credit because it prevailed in a battle of bureaucracies.

But the facts are Ames kept being given important assignments despite poor performance ratings, drunkenness, insubordination and other erratic behaviour. Although faced with difficult obstacles, the C.I.A. team kept missing obvious clues to what Mr. Ames was doing. And while it’s true the F.B.I. didn’t join the hunt until very late in the game, you have to wonder why the game took so long.

Ames was far less successful–and indeed was generally judged a failure–in overseas assignments where the development and recruitment of assets was the key measure of his performance. For most of his career, moreover, a number of work habits also had a dampening impact on his performance. These included:

Inattention to personal hygiene and a sometimes overbearing manner that aggravated the perception that he was a poor performer;

A lack of enthusiasm for handling routine administrative matters. By the late 1970s, when Ames was assigned to New York, this pattern of behaviour was evident in his tardy filing of financial accountings and failure to document all of his meetings in contact reports. Ames’s disdain for detail also manifested itself in his pack-rat amassing of paper and his failure, especially in Rome, to handle action cables appropriately and expeditiously; and

Selective enthusiasm. With the passage of time, Ames increasingly demonstrated zeal only for those few tasks that captured his imagination while ignoring elements of his job that were of little personal interest to him

A significant number of individuals who have worked with Ames in both domestic and foreign assignments state that it was not uncommon for Ames to be seen asleep at his desk during working hours. This behaviour often coincided, especially in Rome and at Headquarters in the 1990s, with Ames having returned from lunch where he consumed alcohol.

The Agency has an established system of reports of various kinds that serve administrative, operational, security, and counterintelligence purposes. Ames paid very little attention to a variety of these reporting requirements. His inattention to these matters was by and large ignored, to the extent it was known by Agency management.

Rosario Ames, was implicated in the biggest spy scandal to strike American intelligence in decades, accused of betraying both her native country and her adopted one. But the people who studied and worked with Maria del Rosario Casas Ames until she left her homeland in the early 1980’s say nothing in her past would explain such an involvement.

Never, they say, did she ever express strong political convictions or demonstrate a flair for the sort of adventure and risk-taking that might have led her into espionage, either for the Central Intelligence Agency or for Russia. Instead, they recall a shy, studious and essentially apolitical woman, more interested in ideas than material things, who lived with her mother until she was nearly 30 and whose only real passion was literature.

If Mrs. Ames, did indeed become a spy and a traitor, her colleagues, friends and relatives suggest, she must have done so in an effort to please someone else, like her husband, Aldrich H. Ames. Rather than being the “Colombian Mati Hari” as the newspapers here are calling her, she seemed suited, they say, only for the world of academia, where she taught classical Greek and worked for several years to complete a graduate thesis in philosophy, “Esthetic Problems in Hegel With Respect to Literature.” Very Different Portraits.

It was Feb. 21, 1994, a bleak and depressing morning, Presidents’ Day. Rosario Ames was at home with her 5-year-old son, Paul. Her husband, Rick, had been called in to the office, which was not unusual on a holiday; Aldrich Ames was, after all, a CIA counterintelligence officer. Rosario’s mother, Cecilia, was still asleep in the guest room. She had come up from Bogota, Colombia, for the holidays and had stayed on when Rosario, who seemed increasingly agitated, asked her to.

When the doorbell rang in her North Arlington home, Rosario was in the upstairs bathroom putting on her makeup. She wasn’t expecting anyone. As her housekeeper went to see who it was, Rosario looked down the stairwell and saw a man and a very pregnant woman standing at the door. She went down to greet them. They asked her to step outside. There they told her they were FBI agents. They had just arrested her husband for espionage. They were going to arrest her too.

Rosario was paralyzed with fear and panic. She couldn’t believe it was happening. They told her to get ready to go with them without making a fuss. They told her to take off her jewelry and leave her purse behind.

She ran up to the guest room, woke her mother and told her to dress quickly, that Rick had been arrested. She said that her mother and Paul should get out of the house, go to Rick’s sister, who lived nearby. Her mother was dumbfounded. She didn’t even know Rick worked for the CIA.

The pregnant woman was at her side the entire time as Rosario rapidly gave instructions to her mother. On her way out the door, she grabbed a camel’s-hair coat. Paul was waiting anxiously in the hall. She hugged him and kissed him and told him she had to go with the people but that she would be back soon. She was straining to control herself so that he wouldn’t see her cry.

When she stepped outside and closed the door, she realized that the house was surrounded. Squad cars and people with walkie-talkies swarmed about the yard and on the street. The pregnant woman took Rosario by the elbow as she got into the car. Don’t worry, she told her, I’m a mother too. I understand. If you come quietly and help us out, you’ll be back with your son tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.

The tale Rosario tells is compelling and heartbreaking. She paints herself as a victim, isolated by a controlling husband, caught in an expanding web of secrets. It is a story of the mental and emotional deterioration of a woman, orchestrated by a clever and manipulative man intent on power and control. Whether it is the spontaneous truth or a carefully crafted fabrication intended to sway her interviewer, she tells it with conviction.

She is acutely aware that her public portrayal up until now has been that of an arrogant, extravagant foreigner who conspired with her husband to betray the United States in return for large amounts of money, and helped cause the deaths of possibly 10 or more Russians collaborating with the United States.

A 30-year-old university teacher of literature, criticism and philosophy, she had lived at home in Bogota with her prominent family. A friend of Colombia’s then-president, she was chosen to be cultural attache at the embassy in Mexico. There she met Aldrich Ames — attractive, separated from his wife, 11 years older and working at the U.S. Embassy. They began to date. They shared an interest in the arts, she says, and she found him “cosmopolitan,” “cultured,” “traveled.”

“What was compelling about him, for a person like me who is very nervous and high-strung and passionate about things, he was sort of very stable and very quiet and very calm. Very gentle and sweet. … He’s a hard person to get to know.” She laughs bitterly. “Little did I know how hard.” They fell in love and he proposed. Only then did he tell her that he was in the CIA. She was shocked, she says. “I guess I had some sort of stereotype of what CIA people were like. … He didn’t seem to fit any of those preconceptions. I guess I didn’t see it as the ideal sort of thing. … I would rather have had him be what he appeared to be so magnificently, which was a very cultured, quiet diplomat.”

After she married Mr. Ames in August 1985 and became an American citizen, she returned only occasionally to Colombia, usually with her husband. Dr. Wernher, who is now dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of the Andes, said: “Rosario was very measured in everything she did. That is why this seems so out of character and such a mystery. I still cannot understand how something like this has happened.”

FBI special agents and investigative specialists conducted intensive physical and electronic surveillance of Ames during a 10-month investigation. Searches of Ames’s residence revealed documents and other information linking Ames to the Russian foreign intelligence service. On October 13, 1993, investigative specialists observed a chalk mark Ames made on a mailbox confirming to the Russians his intention to meet them in Bogota, Colombia. On November 1, special agents observed him and, separately, his Russian handler in Bogota. When Ames planned foreign travel, including a trip to Moscow, as part of his official duties, a plan to arrest him was approved.

The FBI learned of Rick’s activities nearly a year after Rosario found out. It began bugging the house and the car, following the car and setting up surveillance in the neighborhood. It was also during this time that the bureau taped several comments by Rosario Ames relating to the Russians, comments that were widely publicized at the time of her arrest.

On one mission she told him, “I hope you didn’t screw it up.” On another, she told him that she hoped a lost suitcase didn’t contain “anything that shouldn’t have been {there}.” She warned him about the weather, and suggested he send a message to the Russians before it got bad. Another time she suggested the possibility that the house was bugged. And in one instance she drove with him when he went to a site to check a signal. Once she advised him that he should be “more imaginative” in carrying packages back to the United States. It is these incriminating conversations and events that resulted in her being accused and ultimately pleading guilty to espionage

Aldrich Hazen Ames was arrested by the FBI in Arlington, Virginia on espionage charges on February 21, 1994.

At the time of his arrest, Ames was a 31-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), who had been spying for the Russians since 1985. Arrested with him was his wife, Rosario Ames, who had aided and abetted his espionage activities.

In his court-approved plea agreement, Ames accepted a term of life in prison without parole on condition that his wife receive about five years in prison for her role, subject to his cooperation with authorities in outlining his activities. Besides picturing herself as a victim, Mrs. Ames pleaded for leniency so that she could resume raising the couple’s 5-year-old son, Paul, who moved to Bogota, Colombia, to live with Mrs. Ames’ mother after his parents’ arrest. Her Attorney John P. Hume, said he would ask the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to incarcerate Mrs. Ames at the federal institution at Danbury, Conn., an easy drive from New York City. This would make it easier for the child and her mother to visit her in prison, since flights from Bogota to New York are quite frequent.

Following guilty pleas by both Ames and his wife on April 28, 1994, Ames was sentenced to incarceration for life without the possibility of parole. Rosario Ames was sentenced on October 20, 1994 to 63 months in prison.

“We’re not surprised by the sentence,” Hume said outside the courthouse. “We hoped the judge would consider mitigating circumstances but he chose not to do so.” Defense attorney Plato Cacheris, who attended the sentencing as Aldrich Ames’ lawyer, said afterward that his client had no objection to Mrs. Ames’ harsh characterization of him. “It’s understandable under the circumstances. He would not disagree with it,” Cacheris said.

Before Hilton imposed sentence, Mark J. Hulkower, the assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted the Ameses and signed their plea agreement, challenged Mrs. Ames’ portrayal of herself as a victim.

Calling her “a greedy spouse,” Hulkower said that her statements “are at odds with the facts of the conspiracy.”

“Mrs. Ames was concerned about one thing and one thing only, that Rick Ames get their money from the KGB. Is this how she expressed her opposition to the conspiracy? She lived a life of luxury with money from the KGB.”

Hulkower noted that he and FBI agents had listened to thousands of hours of secretly recorded phone conversations between the Ameses for the nine months they were under surveillance before their arrest.

“She says now she was blackmailed and pressured, but not once does she tell her husband to get out of this dirty business,” the prosecutor said. “She does tell him to be more imaginative in carrying the documents and the money.”

Following their guilty pleas, Ames was debriefed by FBI agents, at which time he detailed compromising the identities of CIA and FBI human sources, some of whom were executed by USSR authorities. Pursuant to his plea agreement, he forfeited his assets to the United States, and $547,000 was turned over to the Justice Department’s Victims Assistance Fund. Ames is serving his sentence in the federal prison system. Rosario Ames completed her sentence and was released.

Ames states that the primary motivating factor for his decision to commit espionage was his desperation regarding financial indebtedness he incurred at the time of his separation from his first wife, their divorce settlement and his cohabitation with Rosario. He also says that several otherwise inhibiting “barriers” had been lowered by

a) The opportunity to meet Soviet officials under Agency sanction

b) The lack of concern that he would soon be subject to a reinvestigation polygraph

c) His fading respect for the value of his Agency work as a result of lengthy discussions with Soviet officials

d) His belief that the rules that governed others did not apply to him. Ames claims he conceived of a one-time “scam” directed against the Soviets to obtain the $50,000 he believed he needed to satisfy his outstanding debt in return for information about Agency operations he believed were actually controlled by the Soviets. He recognized subsequently that there was no turning back and acted to protect himself from the Soviet intelligence services by compromising Agency sources first in the June 1985 big dump.

