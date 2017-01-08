Photo of the Day

Iva Toguri D’Aquino

Iva Toguri Aquino, who gained notoriety as the Mythical Tokyo Rose, was the seventh person to be convicted of treason in U.S. History

Iva more commonly known as Tokyo Rose, (1916–2006) was the first woman in the United States to be tried and convicted for treason. American prosecutors accused her of being “Tokyo Rose,” an infamous Japanese-American radio personality who broadcast Japanese propaganda intended to demoralize American troops stationed in the Pacific during World War II. The 1949 trial was one of the twentieth-century’s most publicized criminal prosecutions of an innocent woman for treasonous conduct during WWII radio broadcasts from Japan. That woman was publicly described as ‘Tokyo Rose.’ By deliberately presenting perjured testimony, concealing exonerating documents and openly lying in court, her prosecutors succeeded in publicly transforming a woman who should have been hailed as a national heroine, into a convicted felon and a figure of public scorn.

Although her trial was over six decades ago, Iva Toguri’s story remains compelling and it remains relevant because the tactics of deception used by her prosecutors to pervert the fair functioning of the judicial system to make an innocent woman appear guilty.

Although Toguri did indeed work for Radio Tokyo during the war, her profession was by circumstance rather than by choice, and her later prosecution has come to be viewed as persecution. Charged with eight counts of treason, she was convicted in 1949 on only one count and was sentenced to ten years in prison. She was found guilty despite the fact that no written or recorded evidence existed to prove her guilt. Throughout her highly publicized trial, and in subsequent years, she adamantly proclaimed her innocence as well as her loyalty to the United States. She eventually received a presidential pardon.

It was news around the world when on September 29, 1949, the woman identified as the infamous ‘Tokyo Rose’ was convicted of treason against the United States. Found guilty of aiding the Japanese by making a radio broadcast during WWII that could have harmed U.S. troop morale, she was sentenced to ten years in prison. Yet her prosecution, conviction and imprisonment was an unconscionable travesty of justice. At the same time Justice Department prosecutors were publicly defaming the woman they called ‘Tokyo Rose’ to all of the world as a vicious blackheart, they were suborning witnesses to commit perjury and concealing evidence of her innocence. Her prosecutors successfully used smoke and mirror tactics to create the illusion the innocent woman on trial was guilty. For more than 25 years the federal government successfully concealed the truth: rather than being a traitorous siren, the woman prosecuted as ‘Tokyo Rose’ was a genuine American heroine who risked her safety to aid allied POWs in Japan and subvert Japanese efforts to undermine allied troop morale in the Pacific.

Cheering and expectant crowds greeted the General Hodges, a United States Army transport vessel, when it docked at San Francisco on September 25, 1948. The ship was filled with servicemen returning home from Japan and South Korea, and they eagerly gathered at the high deck railings, waving and whistling to sweethearts and families on the sunlit quayside below.

Yet before those GIs were allowed to disembark, a small, thin, Japanese-American woman, flanked by a pair of burly FBI agents, slowly descended the gangplank. As a band struck up the bouncy ‘California, Here I Come,’ the woman–her head bowed, her pale face reflecting days of suffering from dysentery–stepped toward a waiting car. Although many of the people in the crowd knew who she was supposed to be, few found it easy to reconcile the plain and meek-looking prisoner with popular images of the World War II radio propagandist ‘Tokyo Rose,’ the sultry-voiced siren who had allegedly done her damnedest to demoralize American troops fighting in the Pacific. The United States government, however, seemed not to harbor any such reservations. Before another year ended, it would put Iva Toguri D’Aquino on trial for treason, even though American intelligence agents had already concluded that she was not Tokyo Rose–that Tokyo Rose was, in fact, merely a creature ‘of rumor and legend’–and that D’Aquino broadcasting activities in Japan during the war had been ‘innocuous.’

Iva (pronounced Aiva) Toguri hardly fit the mold of an American traitor. Born in 1916–ironically on July 4– she was the second of four children of Jun and Fumi Toguri, Japanese immigrants who had settled in LosAngeles and operated a small import business. Like many immigrants, Jun Toguri wanted his family to be as Americanized as possible, so he discouraged his offspring from learning to speak or write Japanese, rarely took them to Japanese-American events, and fed them a diet that combined Western and Asian dishes. When Iva was old enough, her parents encouraged her to try out for school sports, despite her small stature. She discovered an aptitude for tennis. She also joined the Girl Scouts, took piano lessons, and developed a crush on film star Jimmy Stewart. Dreaming of a career in medicine, Iva attended the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) and graduated in 1940 with a bachelor’s degree in zoology.

If not for a relative’s illness, Iva might never have seen the land of her parents’ birth. Instead, in the summer of 1941 the Toguris sent their daughter to Tokyo to care for her aunt, Shizuko Hattori, who was bedridden with diabetes and high blood pressure. It was an inopportune time for travel to Japan. Thanks to the island empire’s expansionist policies, its relations with the United States were decaying precipitously. Requests by Japanese Americans to visit Japan sparked more than a little suspicion, and Iva’s application for a U.S. passport still hadn’t been filled by her departure date. When she boarded the Arabia Maru on July 5, 1941, carrying 28 pieces of luggage (filled with gifts for her relations, as well as Western foods to help Iva endure up to a year away from home), she had no visa to enter Japan and only a certificate of identification from the Immigration and Naturalization Service to prove that she was an American citizen.

None of this immediately mattered. Iva’s first concern was to fit into Japanese society. Although she looked native-born, she didn’t know the language, found the people ‘discourteous,’ and had difficulty handling chopsticks (her father had forbidden their use). ‘I have finally gotten around to eating rice three times a day,’ she explained in a letter home. ‘It’s killing me, but what can I do?’ Unable to read local newspapers, she remained in the dark as tensions between the U.S. and Japan mounted. It wasn’t until late November 1941 that Iva, frightened by increasing signs of an international crisis, decided to return to Los Angeles. She planned to board the California-bound Tatsutu Maru on December 2. However, a last-minute paperwork snafu caused her to miss the boat. Less than a week later, Japan attacked Hawaii’s Pearl Harbour, and Iva was stranded in Tokyo.

Japanese government agents soon approached her and suggested she renounce her U.S. citizenship and become a Japanese national. Iva refused, asking instead to be interned with other ‘enemy aliens.’ Due to her ancestry and gender, officials denied her request. Instead, Iva remained at her aunt’s home until neighbors–fearful of an ‘American spy’ in their midst–persuaded her to move. Iva then found a room in a boardinghouse and part-time work at the Domei Tsushin Sha, the national news agency, where she transcribed English-language radio broadcasts from around the Pacific. It was at Domei that Iva learned her family back in California had been sent to Arizona’s Gila River Relocation Center, like tens of thousands of other Japanese Americans who were incarcerated far away from West Coast defense areas after the Pearl Harbor attack.

While she worked at Domei, Iva met Felippe d’Aquino, a Portuguese-Japanese pacifist and fellow radio monitor. Five years Iva’s junior, he shared her pro-American sentiments, gave her moral support when police harassed her for remaining a U.S. citizen, and loaned her money when she was hospitalized in the summer of 1943 for scurvy, beriberi, and malnutrition. Iva didn’t like owing money, even to friends, so, following her release, she set off to find additional employment and square her accounts. She answered a newspaper advertisement for English-language typists at Nippon Hoso Kyokai (NHK), better known as Radio Tokyo. This was Iva’s ‘first step into the legend of Tokyo Rose.’

In November 1943, Toguri was asked to become a broadcaster for Radio Tokyo on the Zero Hour program. The program was part of a Japanese psychological warfare campaign designed to lower the morale of U.S. Armed Forces. The Zero Hour was broadcast every day except Sunday, from 6 p.m. until 7:15 p.m., Tokyo time. Toguri participated in most weekday broadcasts, but other women handled weekend duties.Toguri was introduced on the program as “Orphan Ann,” “Orphan Annie.” Toguri’s average time on each program was about 20 minutes, during which she made propaganda statements and introduced popular records of the day, such as “Speak to Me of Love,” “In a Little Gypsy Tea Room,” and “Love’s Old Sweet Song.” The remainder of the program was devoted chiefly to news items from America and general news commentaries by other members of the broadcasting staff.

By late 1944, Toguri was writing her own material for the program. Her salary at Radio Tokyo reportedly amounted to some 150 yen per month—about $7 in U.S. currency. Toguri was not a professional radio personality, but many of those who later recalled hearing her enjoyed the program, especially the music.As far as its propaganda value, Army analysis suggested that the program had no negative effect on troop morale and that it might even have raised it a bit. The Army’s sole concern about the broadcasts was that “Annie” appeared to have good intelligence on U.S. ship and troop movements.

On April 19, 1945, Iva Toguri married Felipe Aquino, a Portuguese citizen of Japanese-Portuguese ancestry. The marriage was registered with the Portuguese Consulate in Tokyo; however, Aquino did not renounce her U.S. citizenship.

Although nearly a dozen female broadcasters were given the moniker during World War II, Mrs. D’Aquino was the one most tarred by the name Tokyo Rose, which, along with the name of Japanese War Minister Hideki Tojo, came to personify Axis infamy in the Pacific.

Taunting millions of servicemen with stories of infidelity on the home front, false reports of battle outcomes meant to demoralize them and frequent spins of pop songs to keep them listening, the broadcasts of Radio Tokyo were notorious instruments in the propaganda war. Many American sailors and soldiers found the broadcasts cartoonishly incredible, which Mrs. D’Aquino said was exactly her intention.

The name Tokyo Rose was an American invention. On air, Mrs. D’Aquino called herself “Orphan Ann,” a reference both to her favorite radio program as a child and her lonely status as an American trapped in enemy territory. She had refused to renounce her U.S. citizenship during the war, and many described her as a victim of her own courage and naiveté. Having landed in her ancestral homeland at precisely the worst moment to care for a sick aunt, she had been forced through circumstance to broadcast propaganda for the Japanese. She and other captive Allied nationals decided to turn their ordeal on its head, deliberately making a hash of the propaganda. Mrs. D’Aquino, who had a gravelly voice and a slight lisp, was not what the enemy wanted: a sultry-voiced villainess to tease American listeners who were away from home.

After the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbour that December, she could not leave Japan. In the face of pressure by the Japanese government, she refused to renounce her U.S. citizenship. Japanese authorities labelled her, along with thousands of other Japanese Americans in Japan at the time, an enemy alien and denied her a food-ration card.

The authorities declined to place her with other foreign nationals, as she had requested, and instead, she found herself under constant surveillance and harassment by the Kempeitai, or military police.

She also was without help from her aunt and uncle, who threw had thrown her out of their home when she began voicing pro-American sentiments. She found clerical jobs at the Danish Embassy and taught piano. She endured hospital stays for malnutrition, beriberi and gastrointestinal disorders. She borrowed money from friends.

She became a typist at Radio Tokyo and soon went to work in an office with, among others, Australian broadcaster Charles H. Cousens, who had been captured in Singapore and forced into duty reading the most revolting propaganda on a program called “Zero Hour.” In exchange for following the Japanese-approved script, Cousens arranged to read the names of prisoners of war, which he hoped would be of help to Allied families.

Meanwhile, Mrs. D’Aquino brought food and clothing to the starving Allied broadcasters. When radio authorities insisted on a woman’s presence on the radio, Cousens recommended Mrs. D’Aquino, whom he came to admire after realizing that she was not a secret agent of the Kempeitai.

After she went on air in November 1943, she and Cousens tried to make a farce of the broadcasts. Hiring Mrs. D’Aquino, with her “gin fog voice,” was ideal, Cousens later said. “In view of my idea of making the program a complete burlesque, it was just what I wanted,” he added.

Propaganda officials, who were largely incompetent, had little feel for their nuance and double entendres.

Mrs. D’Aquino’s average time on each program was about 20 minutes, during which she introduced popular records of the day, sometimes with an aural wink: “So be on guard, and mind the children don’t hear! All set? Okay! Here’s the first blow to your morale — the Boston Pops playing ‘Strike Up the Band!’ ”

To Japanese ears, she was highly effective, and station officials rebuffed her several attempts to leave the job. Ecstatic at the war’s conclusion in 1945, she again found herself desperate to survive in a miserable postwar economy. She applied for a U.S. passport, because she had not renounced her citizenship, but she made an error of judgment by trying to capitalize on her “Tokyo Rose” fame.

A writer with Cosmopolitan magazine offered to pay her $2,000 — a fortune at the time — if she would sign a contract as “the one and only ‘Tokyo Rose.’ ” But the magazine’s editors duped her into holding a large press conference that effectively scuttled the “exclusive” and freed Cosmopolitan from any financial obligation.

Mrs. D’Aquino was pleased by all of the attention, at first. She thought the gregarious reporters were admirers who understood her intentions to deliberately undermine the propaganda she was told to broadcast. She did not know that the Cosmopolitan reporter had taken his story to the Army and claimed that it was Mrs. D’Aquino’s “confession.”

With anti-Japanese fervor still peaking after the war, great media and political pressure was applied to finding “Tokyo Rose.” Treason trials had commenced for Mildred Gillars, the American known as “Axis Sally” for her pro-Nazi broadcasts from Berlin and American-born William Joyce, known as “Lord Haw-Haw” for his radio propaganda messages beamed to England from Germany during the war.

Gillars was imprisoned; Joyce hanged.

After the war ended in 1945, Toguri again applied to return to the United States. The Japanese press had identified her as Tokyo Rose, so the U.S. Army authorities arrested her. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Army Counterintelligence Corps began an extensive investigation of her broadcasts, but concluded that she had not committed crimes against the U.S. and should not be prosecuted.

American veterans groups and noted broadcaster Walter Winchell learned of this and became outraged that the woman they thought of as “Tokyo Rose” wanted to return to America. They demanded that the woman they considered a traitor be arrested and tried, not welcomed back.

The public furor convinced the Justice Department that the matter should be re-examined, and the FBI was asked to turn over its investigative records on the matter. The FBI’s investigation of Aquino’s activities had covered a period of some five years. During the course of that investigation, the FBI had interviewed hundreds of former members of the U.S. Armed Forces who had served in the South Pacific during World War II, unearthed forgotten Japanese documents, and turned up recordings of Aquino’s broadcasts. Many of these recordings, though, were destroyed following the initial decision not to prosecute Aquino in 1946.

The Department of Justice initiated further efforts to acquire additional evidence that might be sufficient to convict Aquino. It issued a press release asking all U.S. soldiers and sailors who had heard the Radio Tokyo propaganda broadcasts and who could identify the voice of the broadcaster to contact the FBI. Justice also sent one of its attorneys and reporter Harry Brundidge to Japan to search for other witnesses. Problematically, Brundidge enticed a former contact of his to perjure himself in the matter.

With new witnesses and evidence, the U.S. Attorney in San Francisco convened a grand jury, and Aquino was indicted on a number of counts in September 1948. She was detained in Japan and brought under military escort to the U.S., arriving in San Francisco on September 25, 1948. There, she was immediately arrested by FBI agents, who had a warrant charging her with the crime of treason for adhering to, and giving aid and comfort to, the Imperial Government of Japan during World War II.

Tom DeWolfe, a special assistant attorney general, told the jury that Mrs. D’Aquino had engaged in “nefarious propagandistic broadcasts” without being under duress. Former supervisors for Radio Tokyo testified that she had made propaganda broadcasts willingly, and a few broadcast tapes were played for the jury, though none were identified as containing Mrs. D’Aquino’s voice.

Testifying at the 12-week trial, Mrs. D’Aquino denied that she had ever made any disloyal statements on Radio Tokyo. She was supported in testimony from former Allied prisoners of war who had worked in the Japanese broadcasting operation. In a statement that she had given to the F.B.I. in Japan and that was entered in the court record, she said that she had sought to reduce the programs’ effectiveness as propaganda by inserting double meanings in some of her broadcasts.

Mrs. D’Aquino was convicted on a single count of treason, relating to a broadcast she was alleged to have made to American servicemen in October 1944, referring to the loss of their ships. According to prosecution testimony, she said: “Orphans of the Pacific, you really are orphans now. How will you get home now that all your ships are lost?”

She was stripped of her U.S. citizenship and received a sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She was sent to a federal women’s prison in Alderson, W.Va., where she was said to have spent many hours playing bridge with “Axis Sally” Gillars.

Released after six years for good behavior, Mrs. D’Aquino worked quietly to exonerate herself.

By then, her personal life had crumbled. Her husband came to her defense during the trial only to be bullied into signing an agreement never again to enter the United States. Their separation — she declined to leave the United States — led to their reluctant divorce.

After leaving prison, she settled in Chicago and worked with her father at a small import shop to pay off the fine after repeated threats by the Justice Department.

Petitions began circulating for her exoneration, but little was done at the executive level until news reports began to question the testimony that led to her conviction.

Kenkichi Oki, a “Zero Hour” colleague who had testified against Mrs. D’Aquino, told the Chicago Tribune that he “had no choice” but to testify against Mrs. D’Aquino because of threats from the FBI that “Uncle Sam might arrange a trial for us, too.”

The jury foreman told reporters that he felt pressure from the judge and wished he “had a little more guts to stick with my vote for acquittal.”

Reports from Gen. Douglas MacArthur and the Army’s Counterintelligence Corps indicated that she had done nothing treasonable in her broadcasts. Mrs. D’Aquino, a raven-haired woman with a tender moon face, was the only one of the Tokyo Roses arrested by U.S. authorities after the Japanese surrender. “I supposed they found someone and got the job done, they were all satisfied,” she later told the CBS News program “60 Minutes.” “It was eeny, meeny, miney and I was ‘moe,’ ” she said.

She served part of her prison term, lived quietly in Chicago and gradually watched as people took up her case for a pardon. After testimony against her was discredited, she was pardoned by Ford in 1977, and her citizenship was restored. She said she regretted that the pardon came about four years after her father’s death. She described her father’s reaction to her experiences: “You were like a tiger, you never changed your stripes, and you stayed American through and through.”

In her later years she reportedly developed a tough exterior—no other emotional response could make any sense after she was geographically separated from her mother’s death during her family’s unjust internment; was imprisoned in a foreign land that during another time might have recognized her as one of its own; lost a child during her enforced exile; found herself unwillingly divorced from her husband; and, most significantly, suffered persecution from a nation (the United States) whose values both she and her father had enthusiastically embraced.

At the same time, the friends she had made in her later life described her as an elegant, literate, and engaging woman. Following her imprisonment and release, she reportedly enjoyed the low-key pleasures of quilting (a craft she actively engaged in) and music (she appreciated concerts presented at the Chicago Lyric Opera). Until her death she remained a productive member of her community. She died on September 26, 2006, at the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago, reportedly from natural causes. She was 90 years old. As a final injustice, in her printed obituaries the press continued identifying her as the notorious “Tokyo Rose,” a convicted traitor.