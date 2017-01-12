Photo of the Day

Planes Crash over New York City

Decades before the September 11th terrorist attacks, New York City saw another tragic event in its skies, when two airliners collided in mid-air over Brooklyn, weeks before Christmas

Two passenger planes – United Airlines Flight 826 and Trans World Airlines Flight 266 – collided while they were making their descents toward Idlewild and LaGuardia on December 16, 1960, leaving a trail of carnage and flames in their wake. But out of the tragedy, a new era of airline safety measures was instigated, including the way flight recorders – commonly called black boxes – are used to investigate airline crashes.

A photoengraver, walking to his job on Brooklyn’s Park Slope, had his gaze drawn skyward by what seemed to be “a large bolt of lightning.” He saw the fuselage of an airliner smash into a row of Seventh Avenue brownstones.

A United Airlines DC8 and a Trans World Airlines Super Constellation had collided over New York and bodies and debris fell all over the downtown area.

On the morning of December 16, 1960, two airliners were approaching New York City, a United Airlines DC8 jet and a Trans World Airlines Super Constellation propeller plane. Suddenly there was silence from both planes as the controllers at La Guardia and Idlewild, now John F. Kennedy, airports tried to establish contact.

The two aircraft had collided a mile above the city and debris and bodies plunged to the ground. Many of the 134 passengers and crew who lost their lives on that snowy New York morning were students returning to the city for the holiday. On the ground, six people were killed by falling debris.

The TWA flight fell to the ground from a mile above Staten Island while the United continued on a trajectory towards Brooklyn. It was, at that time, the worst air disaster in U.S. history. The TWA flight was heading for La Guardia Airport while the United Airlines plane was about to land at Idlewild, now known as John F. Kennedy Airport. As it approached the city, the United jet was told to take a holding pattern at 5,000 feet over Preston, New Jersey, until it could be cleared for Idlewild.

The TWA plane was told to stay at 6,000 feet over Linden, New Jersey, until it was cleared for La Guardia. The planes would thus be several miles apart and separated by 1,000 feet of altitude. One of the air controllers at La Guardia suddenly called out to the TWA pilot that he had jet traffic nearby on his right. There was no response. At the same moment the United’s DC8 told Idlewild that it was at 5,000 feet. It was given landing instructions from the tower but there was no response. The DC8 crashed into a heavily populated district of Brooklyn, burying itself twenty feet into the ground and demolishing a church that stood there.

The DC8’s tailplane continued along a street, crushing cars and ending up a hundred yards away. Gas spilled all around and several buildings and a car caught fire. One boy, Stephen Baltz, crawled out of the plane, his clothing on fire.

Residents were horrified to see a passenger jet’s plane wing careening down a narrow street. Next, there was an explosion, as the plane crashed to the neighbourhood, demolishing the Pillar of Fire church as well as several houses. The explosion as well as flying debris blew out many nearby windows.

One passenger had survived the initial impact. Stephen L. Baltz, a 10-year-old boy from Wilmette, Illinois, was thrown from the tail section of the United Airlines jetliner and landed on a snow bank. Residents rolled him in the snow to extinguish the flames that engulfed his clothes. He was conscious, and Dorothy M. Fletcher, who lived at 143 Berkeley Place, rushed to help. The photograph of her holding an umbrella to protect the child from the falling snow made headlines around the country.

Just minutes before Dorothy Fletcher heard the ominous sound in her apartment, Stephen had been enjoying his first airplane ride. “I remember looking out the plane window at the snow covering the city. It looked like a picture out of a fairy book,” he said later. “Then all of a sudden, there was an explosion.”

Dorothy Fletcher winced as she heard the crash but immediately knew that she’d be needed. She grabbed a leopard print coat and her umbrella and raced outside. “As I turned on Seventh Avenue and looked down towards St. Johns Place, all that went through my mind was ‘this is a movie set.’ It was amazing to see that plane, most of it over Seventh Avenue, the tail of it on Sterling Place and what was left of the nose on the other side of Sterling Place.” Brownstones all over the neighborhood were on fire and smoke was everywhere. Sirens were already in the air as a nearby Fire Company raced to the scene. Here and there were presents that had been carried by the passengers and mailbags filled with holiday cards.

Fletcher came upon a policeman and identified herself as a member of the Civil Defense system. “What can I do?” she asked.

The cop pointed to a snow bank where some people were gathering. “Take care of that little boy. He was a passenger.”

Stephen Baltz was alive.

In 2004, at the age of 91, she was interviewed by Nathaniel Altman of the Park Slope Reader. This is how she recalled that day:

It was a miserable Friday, with cold and sleet. I didn’t feel too hot so I decided to stay home. When I was in the kitchen I heard an airplane and all that went through my mind was “that plane is in trouble.” And then I heard a horrible crash and flames shot up four stories above a brownstone. I was a member of Civil Defense at that time [she was chief of the Brooklyn Volunteers for Civil Defense] so I grabbed a coat and raced out. As I turned on Seventh Avenue and looked down towards St. Johns Place, all that went through my mind was “this is a movie set.” It was amazing to see that plane, most of it over Seventh Avenue, the tail of it on Sterling Place, and what was left of the nose was at the other side of Sterling Place.

When I got down there, I saw a policeman and I told him that I was from Civil Defense and asked what could I do. And he just said, “Take care of that little boy. He was a passenger.” His name was Stephen Baltz and he was 8, 9, 10, a real young kid. And the child was so badly burnt, I thought that he was an African-American boy. His jacket was still smouldering. But he was conscious and was talking to us, and I had an umbrella and I opened it and put it over him because the weather was really miserable. Because I had been working with Civil Defense and was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, I knew First Aid. I looked at him and all I could think of was “That child is in shock.”

There were two men walking by, and I called out to them, “Do you have a car?” Because there were so many people around there, and so many automobiles that ambulances couldn’t get through. And they said, “Yes, we have a car.” It was on Lincoln Place. … We lay Stephen on the back seat and I knelt down beside him. All the way up to the hospital he talked to me. What broke my heart was when he asked me if he was going to die. I said, “Not if we can help it. We’re taking you to Methodist Hospital.” And he said, “That’s good, because I am a Methodist.” He also told us that his daddy was still in Illinois, in Chicago, and his mother and sister were waiting for him at the airport. They were going to spend Christmas with his uncle up in Yonkers. It’s almost as though he were talking to me now. I can hear him …

Barbara Stull then, 22 years old. After graduating from high school, she followed a friend to the nursing school at Methodist, where she was accepted in 1957. A photograph from that time shows a pretty brunette with an intense gaze, wearing a pointed nurse’s hat.

Before her shift, which started at midnight, she had a date with Dr. Lewnes at the Hamilton House restaurant in Bay Ridge. She decided to spend the morning at the hospital, helping other nurses trace Christmas drawings on a window in the pediatrics ward.

At 10:30 a.m., when she was walking down Sixth Street, half a block from the hospital, she heard the sirens. First one, then another, then more than she could count, enveloping her and rising from the gently ascending streets, mixing with the snow and rain that swirled around the tops of Park Slope’s many church steeples.

At the hospital, she passed the emergency room, and that’s where she heard the words.

Plane crash.

All 130 passengers were killed — and six people on the ground: Wallace E. Lewis, the caretaker at the church; Joseph Colacano and John Opperisano, Christmas tree salesmen; Charles J. Cooper, a Sanitation worker; a butcher shop employee; and Dr. Jacob Crooks, who was out walking his dog.

The TWA flight hurtled to its doom on Staten Island, killing all 44 passengers.

News didn’t travel fast then, and in the midst of a Cold War, there was uncertainty — and fear.

“The nuns at St. Thomas Aquinas on Fourth Avenue had all the kids go under their desks,” recalled Park Slope lifer Tom Miskel, who was 15 at the time. “They thought there might have been an attack.”

The entire block became “an arena of terror,” according to press accounts.

People remember seeing burnt bodies being taken to a nearby bowling alley, now a pool hall on Flatbush Avenue. It became a morgue.

Like all hospitals at the height of the cold war, Methodist had a disaster plan, not just for plane crashes, but also for nuclear attacks. Routine surgical operations were canceled, nursing classes suspended and rooms cleared for the influx of patients sure to arrive.

Seconds later, it seemed, Miss Stull was crowded into a doctor’s car, racing through red lights down Seventh Avenue to the crash. A block from Sterling Place, she saw a surreal image that has since been printed in her memory like a photograph: the triangular tail section of a jetliner, disembodied and scorched, the word ”United” clearly visible. Several buildings were burning furiously.

She and other medical workers set up cots inside Grace Methodist Church at St. John’s Place and Seventh Avenue. But when the patients came, they were not from the DC-8. They were police officers and firefighters, their faces masked by soot, their soaked uniforms starting to ice up.

There was talk of a survivor from the jet, a little boy found terribly burned in a snowbank and taken to Methodist in a police car. One fireman told the young nurse that the boy had been flying without his parents and had lived because he’d been sitting on a stewardess’s lap in a jump seat. When the jet hit, the fireman surmised, the back door had popped open and the child had been thrown out. She looked over the snowbank: the plane’s door was still open.

Hours later, she headed back to Methodist Hospital. Around 6 p.m., she stopped at the security office to remind the director of nursing, Edith Roberts, that she would be back for her shift at midnight. There was a pause. Miss Roberts said to wait, and she went to talk to someone.

”I walked over to the chapel for a minute,” Mrs. Lewnes remembered, ”and then I walked back, and she said: ‘Barbara, we’ll use you. You’ll special him tonight.’ ”

”Special.” One nurse for one patient. That terribly burned boy would be hers.

Around the city, candle-lighted churches hung with Christmas decorations were filling up for Friday night services. Many who attended that night, some with crumpled copies of afternoon newspapers under their arms, at least one of which had a picture of Stephen Baltz on the front page, remember prayers for that little boy.

Emergency teams from the army, navy, and air force arrived and fought the fires, trying to prevent them spreading. Shops in the vicinity became temporary mortuaries. Everyone became involved. The church that was demolished by the DC8 was a gray three-story structure known as the Pillar of Fire Church. The ninety-year-old caretaker, Wallace E. Lewis, who lived on the third floor, was killed. Ten residential buildings along with the church were set ablaze. Part of a wing was caught in the torn roof of an apartment building while a thirty-foot section of the tail was sprawled across a street intersection. Firemen waded through water carrying body after body to temporary morgues in garages.

As dusk approached, the fire department switched on its emergency searchlights and firemen continued to search for bodies both from the plane’s wreckage and among buildings destroyed on the ground. They also collected as many personal items as they could to aid in identification of victims. The wet streets began to freeze and this added to the difficulties of the task. A further hindrance came with the hundreds of motorists, sightseers, and those homeward-bound from work stopping to witness the event. Red Cross and Salvation Army staff gave out hot soup, donuts, and coffee to the exhausted disaster workers.

Back at the crash site, the fires were long out and flatbed trucks were backing in to take away the first pieces of the DC-8. The bodies were all recovered and lined up. The firemen sipped coffee or dozed in the darkness of the church. At Michelle’s restaurant on Flatbush Avenue, they gathered wearily around a buffet of sandwiches and soup donated by the proprietor.

Even closer to where Miss Stull and Dr. Lewnes sat, on a field on Staten Island, lay the remains of the other plane that had fallen, a propeller-driven T.W.A. Super Constellation that had been cut into pieces by the faster DC-8. None of the 44 people on the Super Constellation survived.

In all, 128 passengers and crew members from both planes died that day, as did 6 people on the ground in Park Slope, making it the worst air disaster in history at the time.

“He fell out of the sky,” said Ilene Bonner, a nurse supervisor at the hospital where Stephen was taken. “He was an absolutely charming child.”

That was the miracle of this morning.

Everyone thought it was a miracle, especially the boy’s father.

“We’re grateful to the almighty for this miraculous thing that has happened,” Baltz’s father said at the time.

The child had been placed in a glassed-in nursery and was surrounded by doctors, nurses, equipment. The doctors spoke quietly, each weighing in on his area of expertise: the head of orthopedics saying he wanted to set Stephen’s broken leg, but could not because of the burns; the plastic surgeon speaking of skin grafts. The chief of pediatrics, of surgery. They were all there.

Then she saw him. He was so badly burned, she could not tell what race he was. A bone stuck out of one of his legs. He was covered only by a small, sterilized sheet on his groin. ”They couldn’t even cover him with a sheet because of the bacteria factor,” she said. ”He was just open wounds all over. I’ve never seen someone burned like this.”

She was put somewhat at ease by the experts milling around.

”They all kind of worked together, they had to,” she said. ”It was just a case that I don’t think many people get to see in a lifetime.”

As each doctor noticed Miss Stull, he updated her briefly on Stephen’s condition and what could be expected during the night. She started to have a sickened feeling.

One by one, their orders given, the doctors headed out the door, and not long after 12:30 a.m. the nurse realized that she was alone with two young nursing students and Stephen Baltz. In his brief time at Methodist Hospital Stephen made an impact.

”When I got there, every chief of every service was on the floor, and I thought, ‘It’s not going to be too bad, all the people here to help me.’ Because, you see, decisions had to be made that nursing usually doesn’t do. But everyone disappeared.”

Silence, except for Stephen’s halting breaths.

HER training kicked in. First, check his respiration by watching his chest gently rise and fall. Next, his fluids, his blood and urine. Every 10 minutes she updated her logbook. She stood the whole time. There was only one chair in the room, and a nursing student was asleep in it.

Stephen had also been sleeping when she got there, but a little later, he suddenly chirped up with the bell-like voice of a healthy child. He wanted to know where he was, he felt fine, he wanted a television.

Even in the ordeal that unfolded, Stephen who was a boy scout, seemed to be guided by the Scout Oath. Still conscious after the midair collision, having been thrown from the fallen plane’s tail in Park Slope, Brooklyn, he told his rescuers he worried that his mother would be waiting without knowing what had happened. Later, when his father arrived, he tried to smile, but he was too badly burned to do so.

”You stood there looking at this little boy,” she said, ”and he was saying this, and you know to me it still is the weirdest thing that I’ve ever seen.”

She couldn’t explain that the need to keep the room sterile prevented her from bringing in a television set. ”Maybe tomorrow,” she said gently. ”I don’t think we have one right now. I’ll see about finding one.”

They looked at each other, eye to eye.

Then he dozed off.

That happened again and again.

When his parents arrived at the hospital, they were given a room nearby. Every hour, Stephen’s father, William S. Baltz, vice president of the Admiral Corporation of Chicago, which made television sets, came to the room. Calmly, he leaned over his son.

”I remember how he was with Stephen, and how he was able to come in and talk to Stephen as if nothing was wrong,” she said. ”I never saw him break down, and that was amazing. I didn’t have children then, but you could just imagine.”

It was one of the longest nights of the year. The boy’s breaths continued, and grayish light filtered in from the windows. Around 7 a.m., a doctor reappeared. Soon, the room was crowded. The administrators filed in. So did more doctors, students from around the hospital to see this unique case, and her own replacement.

A feeling of euphoria came over Miss Stull.

”I felt wonderful, and he seemed more alert,” she said. ”I decided, you know, he’s going to make it. Three-quarters of your patients die in those midnight-to-8 a.m. hours. Everyone was quite surprised, even pleased, and they said it’s beginning to look like things are settling down a bit.”

She left the hospital that morning, feeling optimistic, went home.

It was going to be a beautiful, clear winter day.

Stephen Baltz died at 10 a.m.

The hospital never called her to tell her. She learned about it from the radio when she woke up that afternoon. The announcer said the death toll from the crash had gone up by one.

At Methodist, Mr. Baltz himself told the reporters that his son was gone. As he and his wife left the hospital, he slipped the four dimes and five nickels that had been in Stephen’s pocket into the donation box.

Stephen had breathed in lethal flames that seriously damaged his lungs and, although several doctors and nurses tried everything they could to save him, they were not able. In his short span of life after the crash he described the collision as an explosion after which the plane began to fall while people screamed.

Years later, Barbara Lewnes, said that most of the time he slept but, for an instant, he woke up. “He wanted to know where he was, he felt fine, and he wanted a television. And Ms. Lewnes said: “You stood there looking at this little boy and he was saying this and you know to me it was still the weirdest thing that I’ve ever seen.”

She told him she’d see about a television set and then he fell asleep again. For the young nurse and the people of New York the tragedy of December 16, 1960 was great. Stephen Baltz was its symbol.

Stephen Lambert Baltz was born Jan. 9, 1949, to William Stanley Baltz and Phyllis Snyder Baltz. America met Stephen L. Baltz on Dec. 16, 1960, held him in a collective embrace for a day, and then, grieving, let him go. It was as if some celestial central casting agency had carefully assigned the role of courageous survivor to an 11-year-old boy whose life — had it been spared — would have lent to the senseless wreckage one single note of grace. He had been a sixth grader at Central School in Wilmette, Ill., a Chicago suburb. He had served devotedly as a Boy Scout. He had played Little League. He had sung in the First Methodist Church choir. He had been plucky enough to be traveling All by Himself.

He was supposed to have flown with his sister, Randee, and his mother, Phyllis, a couple of days earlier — they were visiting Mrs. Baltz’s folks in Yonkers — but a sore throat grounded him. Instead, his father put him aboard United Flight 826 in Chicago on Friday. His mother was to meet him in New York.

There’s a plaque in the hospital where he died with some coins – still scorched – that Baltz had in his pocket, one of the few remaining memories of a Christmas season fifty six years ago when death and fire poured out of the sky.

The people who boarded the two New York-bound planes in the Midwest were a cross-section of travelers at a time when flying was still something of a luxury: advertising executives, sales managers, several aviation engineers who had been at a conference at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, the president of the Wesleyan University Press, seven college students on their way home for the holidays, three people who could not get tickets on an American Airlines flight that had departed minutes before the United plane. Sir Edmund Hillary, who had become the first person to scale Mount Everest seven years before, would have been on the doomed jet with them if he had not been late.

Although the 1960 crash has been erased from the physical landscape, its place in aviation history is secure. The collision was the first air disaster in which flight recorders — the planes’ so-called black boxes — provided extensive details for investigators. Air traffic controllers had instructed the DC-8 to enter an oval-shaped holding pattern upon reaching a certain point — near New York. Instead the DC-8 flew 11 miles past the holding point, possibly because one of its navigational radios was not working, and crashed into the Constellation as the other airplane was lining up to land at LaGuardia.

Following the crash, the Federal Aviation Agency — later renamed the Federal Aviation Administration — instituted new rules to prevent the recurrence of such a tragedy. One new regulation required that pilots operating under instrument flight rules report all malfunctions of navigation or communication equipment. Another set a 250-knot speed limit near airports. The United plane was traveling at 301 knots.

In the longer term, the FAA said in a news release marking the crash anniversary, the collision spurred the agency to modernize the air traffic control system through a task force that reported to President Kennedy. “It’s a shame that disaster is what sparks progress, but that’s what happens,” said Marc S. Moller, a lawyer who has spent his career litigating plane crashes. “Disaster becomes the catalyst for improvements.”

