Photo of the Day

Norwegian Officer Jan Baalsrud Escapes from Nazis in the Arctic

Even during those long months when the sun peers over the horizon night and day, the Arctic wastelands in northern Norway remain among the darkest places on earth.

A vast expanse of inscrutable crags, battered by biting winds and white walls of snow, it is a place where life of any kind receives a less than warm welcome. Yet in the spring of 1943, one man flirted with death there for more than two months, forced to contend not only with the elements, but an occupying Nazi force intent on killing him.

Jan Baalsrud was a young instrument maker who was asked to help the anti-Nazi resistance in Norway during WWII. During his trip on board a ship in the icy Norwegian waters, German soldiers showered his boat with bullets, killing everyone on board except him. He managed to dive into the water, with only one boot and sock, minus his big toe that had been shot off.

On the run, Jan Baalsrud was dependent on the strangers prepared to help, even though they knew they would be killed should anyone find out. Blinded by the snow and severely crippled by frostbite, he was even forced to amputate all but one of his toes. But somehow he survived.



Norway was one of the focal points of both the allies and the axis during the second World War. Numerous battles and other capital events took place on Norwegian soil but none is more harrowing than the Arctic escape of sergeant Jan Baalsrud in 1943.

In April 1940, the German army invaded Denmark and Norway simultaneously. While the former had no natural defense from the advancing army and was conquered in just a few hours, Norway was a harder nut to crack so to speak, and the German plans for a quick take-over of Oslo, the capital, came to nothing, in large part due to the actions of a courageous North-Norwegian colonel. Still, after a few months of intense fighting, the whole country fell under the control of the German army.

The exiled government, still ready to fight, allied themselves with the British forces and started organizing a nation-wide resistance movement, the goal of which was to sabotage the military and industrial complexes. The first of these actions took place, incidentally enough, in the Arctic, in March 1941 when an allied force of British and Norwegian soldiers attacked the archipelago of Lofoten in order to destroy the glycerin factories used in the making of explosives. The raid was highly successful and it led to the organization of many more in the following years.

The Lofoten raid of 1941 was the baptism by fire for the Norwegian Independent Company No. 1, which later became famous as the Linge Company after its founder Martin Linge. About 300 Norwegians were recruited and saw action under the banner of the company from 1941 and 1945. Jan Baalsrud was one of them. Baalsrud, a young man from the Oslo region, was willing to put his life at stake in order to fight the occupying German army.

Already in 1940, while based in neutral Sweden, he was an active member of the then-embryonic resistance movement and was even jailed for months by the Swedish judiciary for spy-related activities. Later, Jan managed to reach the United Kingdom, strangely enough, by way of the Soviet Union. Upon arriving there, he joined the Linge Company and was quickly promoted to the rank of sergeant. Ultimately in 1943 he was selected for a sabotage mission. The expedition was set to leave the Shetland Islands the 24th of March with 12 soldiers. Their destination: Tromsø, where they were supposed to meet a local contact who would help them gain access to the hydroplane airport and the military airport situated nearby in order to render them unusable. The plan did not go as planned though.

The Shetland Bus was established in late 1940, the operation’s aim was to maintain links between the exiled Norwegian government and a disorganised resistance movement. Mindful of the need for transport between Britain and Norway with which to ferry messengers, instructors, and radio operators, as well as weapons and saboteurs, officials settled upon the ideal cover – the small fishing boats which were a common sight on the perilous waters of the North Sea. The geography of the Shetland Islands made it an ideal base, and before long, a steady fleet began to bus agents and munitions to the resistance, as well as bringing back refugees and fugitives. It is a story passed down the generations with pride in Shetland.

On Scalloway harbour, a small but poignant memorial looks out to sea, bearing the names of the 44 Shetland Bus men who lost their lives. However, Baalsrud’s individual story of courage and fortitude has seldom received the audience it deserves.

Given it is one of the most remarkable accounts of human survival, Jan’s escape is so incredible, you almost wouldn’t believe it was possible for anyone to survive what he did. A 26 year old apprentice instrument maker in peacetime, Baalsrud had been by the trained by the Special Operations Executive in the Scottish Highlands, learning the weaponry skills he hoped might, in some small way, help repatriate his homeland.



In early 1943, he, three other commandos and the boat crew of eight, all Norwegians, embarked on a dangerous mission to destroy a German air control tower and recruit for the resistance movement. This mission was compromised when he and his fellow soldiers, seeking a trusted resistance contact, accidentally made contact with an unaligned civilian shopkeeper of the same name as their contact who betrayed them to the Germans.

The morning after their blunder, on March 29, their fishing boat The Brattholm – containing 8 tons of explosives intended to destroy the air control tower – was attacked by a German vessel. The Norwegians scuttled their boat by detonating the 8 tons of explosive using a time delay fuse, and fled in a small boat; however the small boat was promptly sunk by the Nazis.

Baalsrud was a 26-year-old son of an instrument maker who escaped his country after the German invasion in 1940 and returned three years later as a saboteur. He joined Linge Company, a group of young Norwegians who trained with the Allies in special ops and then sailed back on stealth missions, across the North Sea from Shetland, Scotland, and into occupied Norway, using the maze of fjords as cover.

The Linge Company, a British Special Operations Executive Group formed in March 1941, originally for the purpose of performing commando raids during the Nazi occupation of Norway. The SOE were a secret branch of the UK military tasked by Winston Churchill to ‘set Europe ablaze’. Included in the crew were James Bond creator Ian Flemming who derived inspiration for 007 and the group were stationed at Baker Street.

Their mission that March was to establish a presence near the northern port city, Tromso, where they would sabotage anything the Germans were using to fortify the Axis troops on the Russian front. Baalsrud’s assignment was to swim underwater and fasten some of the explosive devices – limpets, or magnetic bombs – to seaplanes in order to sink them.

Small efforts like these, put together, made history. Winston Churchill had always maintained that control of the North Sea would be essential to any Allied victory. This particular effort, however, was a complete failure.

Someone in the next village alerted the Germans within a day of the team’s arrival. When Baalsrud spotted German ships moving into the cove, he knew the mission was finished. Their only option was to scuttle the boat. The men lit a fuse, waiting until the last minute to jump before the Brattholm exploded, and Baalsrud dove into the ice-cold waters, bullets flying around him, and swam ashore.

He had no alternative but to flee through the ice and snow in the hope of eventually reaching the neutral country of Sweden. During the initial dash up a snow-blanketed hill, Jan lost one of his sea-boots. His right foot became frozen and he hardly felt the pain. He reached the summit of the hill, found that his three comrades were nowhere in sight, and set out to swim from island to island until he reached the comparative safety of the Norwegian shore.

For the next few days he had little awareness of what was happening to him. He lost all track of time, came across nothing substantial to eat, and finally arrived at the mainland without knowing where he was. He collapsed senseless on the beach, where he was discovered by two small girls out on a walk. They helped Jan to his feet, took him to their home, and begged their parents to give the fugitive food and shelter. Despite the risks they ran, the family tended to Jan’s wounded toe, and gave him hot meals and a warm bed to sleep in. He stayed quietly indoors until his strength and confidence returned.

The girls’ father told him he was still some eighty miles from the Swedish frontier, and that German patrols were out looking for the “enemy agent.” Realizing his presence in the house was endangering his new-found friends. Jan said a grateful goodbye to them and pushed on into the surrounding hills.

As he moved cautiously forwards, still troubled by his injured foot, he was surprised and gratified by the number of people who were eager to help him. At the time it was a capital offence to aid and abet anyone who had illegally entered Norway – whether by parachute or boat.

Even so, the men and women of the mountains provided him with suitable clothing, clean bandages, and skis. Before long he found just how invaluable these were. Then he ran, staggered, hobbled, skied and sledded for nine weeks through Norway’s frozen fjords, the target of a nationwide manhunt.

Alone in the wilderness, Baalsrud’s goal was to march through mile after mile of unbroken snow towards neutral Sweden. Sometimes he marched for as long as 28 hours without rest. En route to then Lyngen Alps, a fierce storm took hold, and an avalanche flung his body 300 feet down a sheer drop to a valley floor. Baalsrud survived the avalanche – he was buried alive for days under the snow. He lost his gloves, hat and rucksack with food in the avalanche. He fought his way over the Norwegian mountains and tundra. What happened over those nine weeks remains one of the wildest, most unfathomable survival stories of World War II. Baalsrud’s feet froze solid. He was entombed alive in snow for another four days and abandoned under open skies for five more.

The trail that Baalsrud took towards safety, making his way over the Norwegian mountains. He began walking in the general direction of the mainland. He then stumbles into the village of Mandal. The locals were willing to save him and help him escape back home to Sweden. In a wooden hut at Revdal, which Baalsrud called “Hotel Savoy,” he was forced to operate on his legs with a pocket knife. He believed that he had blood poisoning and that drawing the blood out would help. What saved his life was his medical knowledge and a strong will to survive. Not long after that, Baalsrud was left on a high stretcher in the snow for 27 days due to weather and Nazi patrols in the town of Mandal, his life hanging by a thread. He lay behind a snow wall built around a rock to shelter him – this is when he amputated nine of his toes to strop the spread of gangrene – an action that saved his life.

More dead than alive, members of the resistance looked after him for a few days. When he finally came back to life, Jan was sent to neighbours who dodged German patrols to row him over the Eastern side of the Lyngen fjord by the little valley of Manndalen, only a few dozen kilometers away from the border.He was then left, on the 24th of April, under a rocky promontory high up in the mountains. Jan stayed there for five days until another local family took him in. The plan was then to take the now extremely weakened soldier over the mountains to nearby Finland and then, to Sweden. Dangerous weather conditions made this impossible until he was entrusted in the care of two Sámi reindeer herders who smuggled him over to Sweden. Jan’s journey had taken two whole months but he was finally safe and sound.

By the end, Baalsrud was less a hero than a package in need of safe delivery, out of Nazi hands. For decades, his escape made him a national folk hero, even as the man himself remained frustratingly opaque, almost unknowable.

He spent seven months in a Swedish hospital in Boden before he was flown back to Britain in a de Havilland Mosquito aircraft of the RAF. He soon went to Scotland to help train other Norwegian patriots who were going back to Norway to continue the fight against the Germans. However, the damage suffered during his escape from Norway left him disabled, and he never returned to active duty. Once recuperated, he learned the fate that met the rest of the Brattholm’s crew: eight had been shot on the outskirts of Tromso, their bodies tossed into a common grave, while two had been tortured to death. The shopkeeper who betrayed them was sentenced to eight years’ hard labour.

The Second World War painted a brutal landscape across history, and bore witness to countless exploits of both exceptional bravery and selfless sacrifice. The participants of that awful conflict, on both sides of the aisle, fell victim to one of mankind’s greatest tragedies. Jan was no different, except for the incredible circumstances under which he managed to survive.

When the war started Norway was a neutral country and was not allied to either Britain or Germany. As a result Norway did not feel she needed to maintain anything more than a minimum of armed forces. Despite Norway’s neutrality the Germans felt that the occupation of Norway would bring them several benefits.

Firstly it would help the Germans to break the naval blockade that the British were operating to prevent supplies reaching Germany. The British had used this tactic before in the first world war and it had proved to have a very damaging impact upon Germany.

Secondly Norwegian ports would provide ideal bases from which German U-boats could launch attacks against British shipping.

Thirdly it was vital that the Germans controlled the Norwegian port of Narvik through which essential supplies of iron ore were transported to Germany. This iron ore was needed by the German armaments industry.

The occupying German forces quickly made their presence felt upon the Norwegian people. Nazi troop parades were common in the streets. The Norwegian flag was removed from public displays to be replaced by the swastika, the symbol of the Nazi Party. Rationing was introduced immediately. To make matters worse German troops bought up many of the goods in the shops using Norwegian currency printed in Germany.

The Nazis made it very difficult for anyone to organise protests against their rule by banning all public gatherings and discouraging people from stopping to chat to their friends in the street. The newspapers were censored which meant that only positive stories about the German rule in Norway were printed. No criticism of the German authorities was allowed. People were even banned from tuning in to the BBC on their radios. People could not travel freely. A special pass was required if you wanted to travel out of your local area.

Many Norwegians were able to escape from their occupied homeland despite the iron grip that the Nazis tried to exert upon the Norwegian people. During 1940 thirty boats brought over two hundred refugees, including women and children, from Norway to Shetland.

The Shetland Bus was a wartime resistance movement taking wireless operators, armaments and combatants into Nazi occupied Norway and returning with refugees and resistance operatives during World War II.

After Norway was invaded in 1940, as resistance was waning and an Allied response was not fast enough in coming, some 300 vessels departed Norwegian shores with refugees escaping Nazi tyranny by heading west. Some landed in parts as wide-ranging as Iceland and England, but the majority headed for the friendly shores of Shetland.

It was apparent that if these small fishing vessels could escape from Norway then the same vessels could return, manned by the brave to execute clandestine missions. This was the beginning of the Shetland Bus and some 20+ vessels were chosen to begin these operations, with no shortage of volunteers to man them.

The most favourable conditions for entering occupied Norwegian territory were the darkest, stormiest nights, setting the weather against the small fishing vessels as much as, if not more than, the German forces. There were almost 100 missions in total from Shetland to Norway using these small fishing vessels, which incurred the loss of 10 boats and 44 men through winter weather and German surveillance. It soon became apparent that bigger faster boats would need to be found and these came in the shape of three American sub-chasers, donated to th operation by the American Navy, which undertook a further 115 missions without loss due to their greater speed, size and armament.

After the war Baalsrud made a substantial contribution to the local scout and football associations in addition to the Norwegian Disabled Veterans Union of which he was chairman from 1957 to 1964. In 1962 he moved to Tenerife, Spain where he lived for the most of the remainder of his life. He returned to Norway during his final years, and lived there until his death on 30 December 1988. He was 71 years old. His ashes are buried in Manndalen in a grave shared with Aslak Aslaksen Fossvoll (1900–1943), one of the local men who helped him escape to Sweden.Baalsrud was a driving force behind the founding of War Invalid Association and creation of war invalid home Bæreia at Kongsvinger.

