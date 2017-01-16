Photo of the Day

The Lady with the Hatchet

Her name was Carry A. Nation, and instead of changing laws, she went after the offending beverage of the day — liquor — with a hatchet

I felt invincible. My strength was that of a giant. God was certainly standing by me. I smashed five saloons with rocks before I ever took a hatchet

-Carry A. Nation

A self-proclaimed “bulldog running along at the feet of Jesus, barking at what He doesn’t like,” Nation terrorized the nation’s saloon keepers through vandalism for more than a decade.

Nothing could stop her, not divorce, horse whippings, or more than 30 arrests. She was pelted with rotten eggs, chased by lynch mobs, beaten by prostitutes, and vilified by preachers, politicians and the press. She didn’t care. She was on a mission from God.

During Prohibition, the manufacture, transportation, import, export, and sale of alcoholic beverages were restricted or illegal. Prohibition was supposed to lower crime and corruption, reduce social problems, lower taxes needed to support prisons and poorhouses, and improve health and hygiene in America. Instead, Alcohol became more dangerous to consume; organized crime blossomed; courts and prisons systems became overloaded; and endemic corruption of police and public officials occurred.

During the early 1900s there was a social trend building in the public arena toward prohibition of alcohol that manifested itself in the form of a temperance movement. A prominent agitator in the women’s temperance movement was a lady by the name of Carry Nation. Carry believed that she was ordained by God to promote temperance by entering illegal saloons that were flagrantly operating in defiance of the law and destroying their bars and stock.

Carry Nation was the most industrious meddler and busybody that even the Middle West, hotbed of bizarre and the fanatical, has ever produced.” Some called her a savage, a threat to civilization. But to others, she was a generous and gentle soul, a grandmotherly type who took in orphans and protected women from drunken husbands.

Whatever the reality, Nation would leave an indelible mark on the country.

Standing at nearly 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, Carry Amelia Moore Nation, Carrie Nation, as she came to be known, cut an imposing figure. Wielding a hatchet, she was downright frightful. In 1900, the target of Nation’s wrath was alcoholic drink. Nation, who described herself as “a bulldog running along at the feet of Jesus, barking at what he doesn’t like,” felt divinely ordained to forcefully promote temperance. Nation was nearly 50, a mother, housewife, business woman, and Sunday school teacher living in Medicine Lodge, Kan., when she took up arms against the “devil’s brew.” Her anger over alcohol had been simmering for years, back to when she was a young bride with a baby and a husband she adored. Liquor destroyed her happy world.

Between 1900 and 1910 she was arrested some 30 times after leading her followers in the destruction of one water hole after another with cries of “Smash, ladies, smash!” Prize-fighter John L. Sullivan was reported to have run and hid when Nation burst into his New York City saloon. Self-righteous and formidable, Nation mocked her opponents as “rum-soaked, whiskey-swilled, saturn-faced rummies.” While Nation was certainly among their most colourful members, the members of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, founded in 1874, left more in their wake than strewn glass. Once the largest women’s organization in the country, the WCTU concerned itself with issues ranging from health and hygiene, prison reform, and world peace.

Kansas had introduced state-wide prohibition but did little to enforce the law until Carry Nation brought it to public attention with her high profile demolition antics. In the beginning she threw rocks at bottles of alcoholic beverages lining bar shelves but soon graduated to using a hatchet. Being a large lady she was not afraid to enter saloons and smash up bars on her own but was sometimes accompanied by other ladies. Her first husband died of alcoholism and this may have influenced her actions. Carry was arrested and fined dozens of times but nothing stopped her crusade. Carry never lived to see national prohibition introduced – she died in 1911, but her actions and speeches influenced many who eventually voted for the ban on alcohol.

Marching as to War – After a preceding battle at Wichita, Carry Nation visited Enterprise, Kansas, where she received a black eye and a horsewhipping at the hands of the wives of saloon keepers. Undaunted, she pressed on to Topeka, the capital city, for one of the great moments of her career. “Hatchetations” was the term Carry coined to describe her forays into illegal bars.

The train bearing Carry Nation rolled into Topeka during the late afternoon of Saturday, January 26, 1901, and the crusader rose from her seat in the day-coach and prepared for her triumphal entry into the capital city of Kansas, which she regarded as one of the major objectives in her campaign to sweep the saloon off the American continent. For Topeka, as the political center of the state and the headquarters of the liquor lobbies, was the natural Mecca of reformers with legislative axes to grind; and among temperance workers in the hinterland it bore an unsavory reputation, equalled only by that of Wichita, as a cesspool of corruption and a veritable fountainhead of the rum traffic. But this notoriety was undeserved.

A delegation of temperance and prohibition advocates, headed by the Rev. S. C. Coblentz, pastor of the United Brethren Church, met Carry Nation when she stepped onto the station platform at Topeka, but she had scarcely greeted them before newspaper reporters swarmed around and escorted her through the waiting-room, where several hundred persons had gathered to see the woman whose exploits had within less than a month made her the most talked-of character in the Middle West. A majority of the crowd was plainly hostile, and shouts of jeering laughter, with here and there a feeble cheer, arose as the motherly figure of the smasher bustled through the gates, her injured eye, a memento of Enterprise, still adorned by a cut of fresh beef.

She was driven to the home of the Rev. Mr. Coblentz for supper, and about eight o’clock yielded to the importunities of several reporters for the Topeka Capital and started on a sightseeing tour of the joints in lower Kansas Avenue, the principal thoroughfare of the city. She went first to Bert Russell’s billiard hall, between Fourth and Fifth Streets.- A score of men who had been peacefully playing pool abandoned the tables and fled without their hats and coats when she appeared in the doorway, and as she scuttled across the floor toward the back room wherein Russell was reputed to maintain a bar, someone shouted:

“Hey, Bert ! Shut the door ! Here comes Mrs. Nation !”

The door slammed, and Carry Nation, crying for admittance in the name of God and American motherhood, began pounding upon it with her fist. It soon opened, and Edward Ryan, one of Russell’s managers, came into the billiard room. Seizing Carry Nation by the shoulders, be whirled her about and rapidly propelled her toward the street in a manner very similar to that employed by saloon bouncers from time immemorial. She protested and struggled vigorously.

“Let me go !” she screamed. “Shame on you ! I’ve got no hatchet with me !” “Get out !” ordered Ryan. “You’ve got no business here.” “I don’t want to hurt your joint ! I only want to see it.” “Get out !” Ryan repeated. “And stay out !”

He shoved her across the threshold, and the pleased reporters promptly hustled her a few blocks away to the Senate, one of the few well equipped saloons in Topeka. But the doors were locked and barred, and she returned to Fourth Street and Kansas Avenue, where she approached Edward Myers’ cigar store, which was popularly supposed to shelter a joint. This place was closed also, and pacing back and forth along the sidewalk was Mrs. Myers, carrying over her shoulder a heavy broom, which she raised threateningly.

“Don’t come near here !” she warned.

“Get out of my way, woman,” demanded Carry Nation. “I’m going into your murder-mill.”

“You keep out of here !” cried Mrs. Myers.

Carry Nation calmly pushed her aside, and a moment later the broom swished through the air and came down with a resounding whack upon the crusader’s skull. The pile of hair upon Carry Nation’s head broke the force of the blow, but her bonnet was knocked into the gutter, and when she stooped to recover it, Mrs. Myers smote her upon that portion of her anatomy which chanced to be uppermost. Shrieking loudly, and with both hands clasping her bruised person, Carry Nation set off down the street at top speed, closely pursued by Mrs. Myers, who hit her once more and then resumed her proud marching before the cigar store. The crusader ran two blocks before she was overhauled by the reporters, and when they expressed their sympathy, she said:

“What does a broomstick amount to when one has been used to rawhides, rocks and eggs ?”

Meanwhile the crowd which had followed her since she left the home of the Rev. Mr. Coblentz had increased both in size and antagonism, and the reporters recognized many hoodlums and tough characters. A particularly offensive egg spattered against a wall within a foot of her head, and when the throng moved forward threateningly and half a dozen stones thudded at her feet, the newspaper men rushed her back into a restaurant, out of a rear doorway, and thence through another alley into Kansas Avenue, where they advised her to go home as quickly as possible. But there was no time to find a cab, for the mob swarmed into the Avenue, and, howling threats and insults, pursued the crusader to the Capital Building, where she sought refuge in the editorial rooms while special policemen armed with revolvers guarded the street doors. Carry Nation was greatly frightened and very disheveled, and the beating she had received from Mrs. Myers appeared to cause her more distress than she was willing to admit, for when a comfortable chair was procured she seated herself very gingerly. But she soon regained her composure, and smoothed her wrinkled dress and straightened her poke bonnet so that it once more perched primly upon her graying hair. As she listened to the raucous cries of the mob, she said pleasantly to a reporter:

“Hell seems to be howling tonight !”

Thus Carry Nation began the most exciting and eventful month of her career. And likewise Topeka.

Carry Amelia was born November 25, 1846 to George Moore, a plantation owner, and Mary Campbell in Gerrard County, Kentucky. Carry was not a strong child, but she learned to read and spent much time with the Bible.

In 1867, she fell in love with and married a young physician, Charles Gloyd, in Belton, Missouri. Unfortunately, he was a heavy drinker. The union produced a sickly child, Charlien, whose condition her mother attributed to her husband’s drinking. She left him because of his habit and inability to earn a steady living; he died six months later. To survive, Carry turned to teaching and keeping rooms; she would be more successful with the latter.

In 1877, Carry married David Nation, a preacher, attorney and editor 19 years her senior. They moved to Texas, then to Medicine Lodge, Kansas in 1889, where David became pastor of the Christian Church. Carry taught Sunday School, saw to the needs of poor people, became a jail evangelist and helped to establish a local chapter of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. She spoke out not only about the evils of drink, but tobacco and women’s immodest dress as well.

Carry Nation’s religious convictions sharpened. She began to experience visions and a sense of divine protection. The latter seemed to be confirmed when her rooming house was left untouched by a town fire in 1889. She even believed her name, Carry A. Nation, was foreordained.

Back in 1880, Kansas residents had voted for prohibition, but the law was largely ignored by saloonkeepers. They operated openly, but Nation would change all that. First she prayed in front of an establishment in 1890. She struck at her first saloon on June 1, 1900. Initially, she used rocks, bricks and other objects for these attacks, then turned to the hatchet. Nearly six feet tall and strapping, the determined woman closed the saloons in Medicine Lodge.

David Nation became involved in the Jaybird–Woodpecker War. As a result, he was forced to move back north to Medicine Lodge, Kansas in 1889, where he found work preaching at a Christian church and Carrie ran a successful hotel.

She began her temperance work in Medicine Lodge by starting a local branch of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union and campaigning for the enforcement of Kansas’s ban on the sales of liquor. Her methods escalated from simple protests to serenading saloon patrons with hymns accompanied by a hand organ, to greeting bartenders with pointed remarks such as, “Good morning, destroyer of men’s souls.” She also helped her mother and her daughter who had mental health problems.

Dissatisfied with the results of her efforts, Nation began to pray to God for direction. On June 5, 1900, she felt she received her answer in the form of a heavenly vision. As she described it:

The next morning I was awakened by a voice which seemed to me speaking in my heart, these words, “GO TO KIOWA,” and my hands were lifted and thrown down and the words, “I’LL STAND BY YOU.” The words, “Go to Kiowa,” were spoken in a murmuring, musical tone, low and soft, but “I’ll stand by you,” was very clear, positive and emphatic. I was impressed with a great inspiration, the interpretation was very plain, it was this: “Take something in your hands, and throw at these places in Kiowa and smash them.”

Responding to the revelation, Nation gathered several rocks – “smashers,” she called them – and proceeded to Dobson’s Saloon on June 7. Announcing “Men, I have come to save you from a drunkard’s fate,” she began to destroy the saloon’s stock with her cache of rocks. After she similarly destroyed two other saloons in Kiowa, a tornado hit eastern Kansas, which she took as divine approval of her actions

Nation continued her destructive ways in Kansas, her fame spreading through her growing arrest record. After she led a raid in Wichita, her husband joked that she should use a hatchet next time for maximum damage. Nation replied, “That is the most sensible thing you have said since I married you.” The couple divorced in 1901, childless.

Between 1902 and 1906 she lived in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

Alone or accompanied by hymn-singing women she would march into a bar, and sing and pray while smashing bar fixtures and stock with a hatchet. Her actions often did not include other people, just herself. Between 1900 and 1910, she was arrested some 30 times for “hatchetations”, as she came to call them. Nation paid her jail fines from lecture-tour fees and sales of souvenir hatchets. In April 1901, Nation went to Kansas City, Missouri, a city known for its wide opposition to the temperance movement, and smashed liquor in various bars on 12th Street in Downtown Kansas City. She was arrested, hauled into court and fined $500 ($13,400 in 2011 dollars), although the judge suspended the fine so long as Nation never returned to Kansas City. She would be arrested over 32 times—one report is that she was placed in the Washington DC poorhouse for three days for refusing to pay a $35 fine.

In Amarillo, Texas, Nation received a strong response, as she was sponsored by the noted surveyor W. D. Twichell, an active Methodist layman

Nation’s anti-alcohol activities became widely known, with the slogan “All Nations Welcome But Carrie” becoming a bar-room staple. She published The Smasher’s Mail, a biweekly newsletter, and The Hatchet, a newspaper. Later in life she exploited her name by appearing in vaudeville in the United States and music halls in Great Britain. Nation, a proud woman more given to sermonizing than entertaining, sometimes found these poor venues for her proselytizing.

One of the number of pre-World War I acts that “failed to click” with foreign audiences, Nation was struck by an egg thrown by an audience member during one 1909 music hall lecture at the Canterbury Theatre of Varieties. Indignantly, “The Anti-Souse Queen” ripped up her contract and returned to the United States. Seeking profits elsewhere, Nation also sold photographs of herself, collected lecture fees, and marketed miniature souvenir hatchets.

Suspicious that President William McKinley was a secret drinker, Nation applauded his 1901 assassination because drinkers “got what they deserved”.

Near the end of her life Nation moved to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, where she founded the home known as Hatchet Hall. Sick in mind and body, she collapsed during a speech in a Eureka Springs park.

Nation was taken to a hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas, the Evergreen Place Hospital and Sanitarium located on 25 acres at Limit Street and South Maple Avenue just outside the city limits of Leavenworth. Evergreen Place Hospital was founded and operated by Dr. Charles Goddard, a professor at the University of Kansas School of Medicine and a distinguished authority on nervous and mental troubles, liquor and drug habits. She died there on June 9, 1911. Both her mother and daughter were confined in mental institutions earlier in Nation’s life, but her cause of death has not been linked directly to the family tendency toward mental illness.

Nation was buried in an unmarked grave in Belton City Cemetery in Belton, Missouri. The Woman’s Christian Temperance Union later erected a stone inscribed “Faithful to the Cause of Prohibition, She Hath Done What She Could” and the name “Carry A. Nation”.

Her home in Medicine Lodge, Kansas, the Carrie Nation House, was bought by the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union in the 1950s and was declared a U.S. National Historic Landmark in 1976. A spring just across the street from Hatchet Hall in Eureka Springs is named after her.

Nation was controversial during her life. She remains so in her death. She’s been described as a religious fanatic, a crank, and exhibitionist, a misfortune, and much more. Typically, the descriptions include some suggestion of mental problems. Such as insane, “psychotic from and early age,” demented, and dominated by a “well defined strain of madness.” Or suffering from a “personal history of disease and convulsion,” or “suffering from sexual frustration.” She was clearly unconventional. But was she mentally ill? Although he never examined her, the famous psychologist Karl Menninger thought not.

Photos of the dour Nation as well as her attacks on property and people suggest that she may have been mean-spirited. However, friends described her as gentle, loving and caring. Supporting this view is the fact that she appeared to be generous to a fault. Throughout her life she extended help and hospitality to those in need. This was even when she was in no financial position to do so. And even when it created serious marital conflict. She was described as a person who could “laugh at her own discomfiture” and, on one occasion, was reported to have tried to enlighten those who mocked her.

Her parents were George and Mary Moore. Her father was a prosperous plantation owner who held slaves. It was they who largely raised her. It was her mother’s belief that that was the best way to rear her. She wasn’t permitted to eat with her parents until she was older.

Nation’s mother suffered from mental problems and periodically thought that she was a lady-in-waiting to the queen of England. Over time she actually believed that she was the queen herself. Her attacks weren’t really simply because the saloons were illegal. It was really because they sold alcohol. She would go into a pharmacy that legally sold alcohol by prescription for medical purposes and destroy it. At times, she would attack the individuals who sold the alcohol.

A radical feminist, Carry Nation was also a sexist. She insisted that “Men are nicotine-soaked, beer-besmirched, whiskey-greased, red-eyed devils.”

At midnight, January 16, 1920, the United States went dry; breweries, distilleries, and saloons were forced to close their doors.

Led by the Anti-Saloon League and the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, the dry forces had triumphed by linking Prohibition to a variety of Progressive era social causes. Proponents of Prohibition included many women reformers, who were concerned about alcohol’s link to wife beating and child abuse, and industrialists, such as Henry Ford, who were concerned about the impact of drinking on labor productivity. Advocates of Prohibition argued that outlawing drinking would eliminate corruption, end machine politics, and help Americanize immigrants.

Even before the 18th Amendment was ratified, about 65 percent of the country had already banned alcohol. In 1916, seven states adopted anti-liquor laws, bringing the number of states to 19 that prohibited the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages. America’s entry into World War I made Prohibition seem patriotic since many breweries were owned by German Americans. Wayne Wheeler, lobbyist for the Anti-Saloon League, urged the federal government to investigate “a number of breweries around the country which are owned in part by alien enemies.” In December 1917, Congress passed the 18th Amendment. A month later, President Woodrow Wilson instituted partial prohibition to conserve grain for the war effort. Beer was limited to 2.75 percent alcohol content, and production was held to 70 percent of the previous year’s production. In September, the president issued a ban on the wartime production of beer.

National Prohibition was defended as a war measure. The amendment’s proponents argued that grain should be made into bread for fighting men and not for making liquor. Anti-German sentiment aided Prohibition’s approval. The Anti-Saloon League called Milwaukee’s brewers “the worst of all our German enemies,” and dubbed their beer “Kaiser brew.”

Unsuccessfully, the brewing industry argued that taxes on liquor were paying more for the war effort than were liberty bonds. Yet even after Prohibition was enacted, many ethnic Americans viewed beer or wine drinking as an integral part of their culture, not as a vice.

The wording of the 18th Amendment banned the production, transport and sale (but not the private possession or consumption) of “intoxicating liquors.” Many brewers hoped that the ban would not apply to beer and wine. But Congress was controlled by the drys, who advocated a complete ban on alcohol. A year after the ratification, Congress enacted the Volstead Act, which defined intoxicating beverages as anything with more than 0.5 percent alcohol. This meant that beer and wine, as well as whiskey and gin, were barred from being legally sold.

Advocates did not believe it would be necessary to establish a large administrative apparatus to enforce the law. The federal government never had more than 2,500 agents enforcing the law. A few states did try to help out: Indiana banned the sale of cocktail shakers and hip flasks; Vermont required drunks to identify the source of their alcohol. The original Congressional appropriation for enforcement was $5 million; several years later, the government estimated enforcement would cost $300 million.

Enforcing the law proved almost impossible. Smuggling and bootlegging were widespread. Two New York agents, Izzie Einstein and Mo Smith, relied on disguises while staging their raids–once posing as man and wife. Their efforts were halted, however, after a raid on New York City’s 21 trapped some of the city’s leading citizens. In New York, 7,000 arrests for liquor law violations resulted in 17 convictions.

Temperance and prohibition are two reform terms often used synonymously, but initially they had separate meanings.

Temperance originally referred to an effort to establish a temperate or responsible use of alcohol; drunkenness was regarded as a problem of the individual, not the liquid itself. Occasional and moderate drinking was acceptable to the reformers who supported this approach.

Prohibition, on the other hand, called for total abstinence. Its supporters believed that alcohol dependence was addictive behavior. Even well-meaning individuals often lacked the discipline to drink responsibly. A total end to the production and consumption of alcohol, backed by law and the threat of punishment, was the only solution in the minds of these reform advocates.

Following the Civil War, many temperance advocates realized that their position was not bringing about desired changes in society, so they adopted the total abstinence philosophy.

The staging of small parades in towns targeted for abstinence campaigns became the favored reform approach. The expression “Going on the wagon” dates to this tactic. A wagon carrying a barrel of water — the approved drink — was the procession’s focal point. Bystanders desiring to reform their habits were invited to climb “on the wagon” as a demonstration of their commitment.

Even today, debate about the impact of Prohibition rages. Critics argue that the amendment failed to eliminate drinking, made drinking more popular among the young, spawned organized crime and disrespect for the law, encouraged solitary drinking, and led beer drinkers to hard liquor and cocktails. One wit joked that “Prohibition succeeded in replacing good beer with bad gin.” The lesson these critics derive: it is counterproductive to try to legislate morality.

Opponents argue that alcohol consumption declined dramatically during Prohibition–by 30 to 50 percent. Deaths from cirrhosis of the liver for men fell from 29.5 per 100,000 in 1911 to 10.7 per 100,000 in 1929.

Was Prohibition a “noble experiment” or a misguided effort to use government to shape morality? Even today, the answer is not entirely clear. Ironically, Prohibition, one of the most lawless chapters in the country’s history, didn’t diminish, by one drop, Americans’ thirst for things that are bad for them.

