Photo of the Day

The Gremlin Special was a Douglas C-47 Skytrain that crashed during a sightseeing flight for U.S. service members over the Baliem Valley (‘Shangri-La Valley’) in New Guinea in 1945.

There was a terrible accident in a harsh landscape, three survivors, a hidden world with a Stone Age existence, and a heroic rescue mission. They soon ended up amidst a cutting edge culture still untouched by the outside world. The locals were known man-eaters, however fortunately for the crash survivors, they chiefly ate their adversary tribe.

On May 13, 1945, twenty-four officers, enlisted men, and women stationed on what was then Dutch New Guinea boarded a transport plane named the Gremlin Special for a sightseeing trip over “Shangri-La,” a beautiful and mysterious valley surrounded by steep, jagged mountain peaks deep within the island’s uncharted jungle.

But the pleasure tour became an unforgettable battle for survival when the plane crashed. Miraculously, three passengers survived – WAC Corporal Margaret Hastings, Lieutenant John McCollom, and Sergeant Kenneth Decker.

Emotionally devastated, badly injured, and vulnerable to disease, parasites, and poisonous snakes in the wet jungle climate, the trio was caught between man-eating headhunters and the enemy Japanese. With nothing to sustain them but a handful of candy and their own fortitude, they endured a harrowing trek down the mountainside – straight into a primitive tribe of superstitious natives who had never before seen a white man or woman.

Only three survived, Lt. John McCollom was relatively unharmed, but WAC Cpl. Margaret Hastings and Sgt. Kenneth Decker were badly hurt. They soon found themselves in the middle of a modern Stone Age culture still untouched by the outside world. The natives were known cannibals, but luckily for the crash survivors, they mainly ate their enemy tribe. On July 2, after having spent forty-two days in the jungle and being nursed back to health by friendly natives, the three survivors and their rescue team escaped the island.

The narrative is set against the unforgiving backdrop of New Guinea’s high mountains, dense rain forests, and thick clouds. At the time of World War II, much of the island was uncharted — hundreds of planes crashed there, and few were ever found. “New Guinea was sort of a graveyard for planes. The plane flew in low between the mountains so that the passengers could see the valley and the native villages and fields. The exact cause of the crash is unknown, but low-lying clouds obstructed the pilot’s view and the plane slammed into the side of a mountain.

It’s an enormous valley, Forty miles long, 8 miles wide, and was inhabited by anywhere near 100,000 to 120,000 tribesmen who were living basically a Stone Age existence.”

The plane flew in low between the mountains so that the passengers could see the valley and the native villages and fields. The exact cause of the crash is unknown, but low-lying clouds obstructed the pilot’s view and the plane slammed into the side of a mountain.

When the Gremlin Special hit the side of the mountain, Margaret bounced through the cabin like a rubber ball. Her first impulse was to pray. But that felt like surrender, and Margaret wasn’t the surrendering type. She grew angry. She knew it wasn’t rational, but as she tumbled she took it personally, indignant that her dreamed-of trip to Shangri-La had been spoiled by a plane crash. And she still hadn’t seen any natives.

When she stopped tumbling and regained her senses, Margaret found herself lying on top of a motionless man. Her fall had been cushioned by his body. She tried to move, but before he died the man had somehow wrapped his thick arms around her. Whether he’d tried to save her or simply grabbed on to whatever was closest to him wasn’t clear. Either way, Margaret was locked in a dead man’s grip. She felt flames licking at her face, feet, and legs. The air filled with the acrid scent of sizzling hair. Again Margaret thought of relaxing, giving up. Then her fury returned, and with it her strength.

She pried loose the man’s hands and began to crawl. She had no idea whom she was leaving behind or which way she was heading — back toward the missing tail or ahead toward the crushed cockpit and into the inferno. As she crawled toward her hoped-for salvation, she didn’t see anyone else moving or hear anyone speaking or moaning inside the burning cabin. Whether by luck or divine intervention, she chose the right direction for escape.

Margaret stumbled out the torn-open rear end of the fuselage onto the jungle floor.

“My God! Hastings!” called John McCollom, who’d come out the same way less than a minute earlier.

One of the few survivors, John McCollom, was an Army lieutenant.

The tail of the airplane had been broken off, he recalled, and the fuselage had been flattened out to the point he could not stand up.”

Seeing that the fuselage was on fire, McCollom wasted no time in jumping out of the plane and into the remote valley. Standing around, he looked at his watch and said, This is a heck of place to be, 165 miles from civilization, all by myself on a Sunday afternoon.

But McCollom was not alone — four more passengers had also survived, though two of them later died. As a lieutenant, McCollom was the highest-ranking officer to survive; he was also the only passenger not to be injured. McCollum quickly took charge and made all the right decisions — even though his twin brother was among the dead.

He knew his brother’s body was burned inside the Gremlin Special right near him and he knew that he had to put that aside and make decisions.

McCollom led the two other injured survivors, Cpl. Margaret Hastings of the Women’s Army Corp and Sgt. Kenneth Decker, on an arduous trek in search of a clearing, where they would have a better chance of being seen. After a journey through a dense jungle and down a steep, treacherous gulley, they finally reached an open area where they were spotted by rescue planes.

It was then that they first encountered the residents of the valley. Rumour had it that the local tribes were cannibals and headhunters, so McCollom was initially cautious as he approached their leader.

Three days after the crash, the three survivors reached a clearing, where they were spotted by a search plane, and they first encountered natives from the Uwambo village. This was a pivotal moment because neither side knew what to make of the other. The natives hadn’t yet discovered the wheel and knew of no number higher than three, but they also believed in an old legend that predicted white ghosts would visit and signal the end of the world. This superstition saved the survivors’ lives.

McCollum ordered Decker and Hastings to stand and smile, and they offered the only food they had – candies called Charms. Soon, they were shaking hands with the natives.

“There was a log running across this little gulley and he walked out on the log and I walked out on the log and we got closer together,” McCollom recalled. McCollom instructed the group to smile, and luckily, the tribe leader smiled back. “He finally got real close and I reached out and grabbed his hand … and he grabbed my hand … and from then on we were all friends.”

But after some understandable suspicion on both sides, the natives and the survivors got on pretty well, with the Yali proudly showing off their prize pigs and the survivors offering them cigarettes – ‘They just loved them’, one of the survivors recalled later.

On closer acquaintance, the Yali proved to have some strange customs: their warmest greeting was a phrase which translates as ‘Let me eat your faeces’, while Yali women regularly abstained from sex for five years after giving birth.

Only three days after the crash, the survivors were spotted by rescuers, but then came the trickiest problem of all: how were they going to get them out? It was decided that a group of soldiers should parachute in carrying food and medical supplies.

However, the parachutists faced some unforeseen problems of their own. When they first encountered the Dani, the soldiers were puzzled when the natives, clad only in their penis gourds, tried to hug them.

Eventually it dawned on their commanding officer, Earl Walter, that the Dani thought they were women. Mitchell Zuckoff describes what happened next: ‘First Walter unbuckled his belt and pulled down his trousers to show them that he had the necessary equipment to wear a gourd of his own, if he so chose.

‘After revealing himself several times, he realised it was not working. He then ordered his entire detachment of the 1st Recon to join him in what has to be one of World War II’s most unusual shows of force.’

This apparently did the trick and soon the soldiers were showing the natives pictures of pin-up girls. The reaction was so enthusiastic that one man’s gourd ‘could no longer contain his excitement’. When the survivors and the rescuers met up, the sole woman, 30-year-old ‘lithe and beautiful’ Margaret Hastings, had recovered sufficiently to set her cap at the now determinedly-trousered Walter.

After he rebuffed her, she turned her attentions to another of the rescue party. But here again decorum prevailed after Walter had a discreet word with the man in question – ‘He knew there was no birth control in the valley, and he did not want unexpected consequences.

Original film footage of the rescue from Shangri-La, filmed by Alexander Cann. This is a short documentary about how three people were saved from a remote part of New Guinea.

When the loss of the plane was registered, and a rescue mission set up, the press had a field day: US citizens, crashed in an unexplored valley inhabited by headhunters… it was almost too good to be true.

There was a lost, unexplored valley, the headhunters that had never met the white man, the presence in the area of Japanese forces, the thrill of the air adventure…

While the survivors were making friends with the men and women of the valley, rescue plans were getting under way. Filipino-American paratroopers under the command of Capt. C. Earl Walter Jr. volunteered to parachute into the valley and bring the survivors out — but there was a catch: Once the rescue team was dropped into the valley, there was no way to get them out.

The U.S. Army Air Forces knew rescue was going to be difficult. There was no place to land an airplane in the valley, and helicopters were out because the air was too thin. Also, thousands of Japanese soldiers lay in hiding between the survivors and the sea. A group of Filipino-American paratroopers in the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, led by Capt. C. Earl Walter Jr. descended on the valley to help the survivors while the Army worked a seemingly crazy rescue mission that involved Waco CG-4A gliders being towed by a C-47. The paratroopers had a simple motto: “Come what may.”

By then, the story of the crash and the survivors had caught the attention of the media — journalists were particularly intrigued by the attractive young corporal, Hastings. Reporters joined the flights that showered provisions on the contingent of survivors and rescuers on the ground. And finally one day, documentary filmmaker Alexander McCann parachuted in, emboldened by a few drinks.

“He screws up his courage with a little bit of liquid courage, and just dives out the plane. He’s swinging like a metronome because he is dead drunk on the way down. He literally lands flat on his back in the valley and he starts filming almost the minute he is sober enough to open his eyes.”

After much consideration, it was decided that the only aircraft that could get in and out of the valley were gliders. At first, it seemed an unlikely choice. ‘OK, we have no way out, let’s drop gliders into this valley a mile up off the ground?’

The high-altitude rescue was performed using Waco CG-4 gliders towed by a Douglas C-47 Skytrain. Three separate rescues were performed by towing a glider with single pilot into the valley. The glider was then loaded and configured for a live capture by the tow plane which recovered the survivors, towing them back to a base in Hollandia.

It was not ideal, but it was the best solution they had. Multiple gliders were sent down into the valley, and the survivors and paratroopers were strapped into them. The rescue mission then sent tow planes overhead, with hooks on their bellies, to snatch the gliders up into the air and bring the wounded survivors to safety.

Four weeks later, the three survivors were lifted – literally – out of the valley. A glider, bizarrely called The Fanless Faggot, had landed there with an enormous hook on top. A plane then flew in, scooping up the glider and carrying everyone to safety.

There, on the ground with the survivors, McCann was able to document the final rescue.

It was a remarkable end to a remarkable story. Many years later, Hastings would tell an audience that when you have no choice, you have no fear — you just do what has to be done. That is, in many ways, the very definition of survival.

Years ago, journalist Mitchell Zuckoff came across an article about a World War II plane crash in New Guinea that had all the elements of an unforgettable story: There was a terrible accident in a harsh landscape, three survivors, a hidden world with a Stone Age existence, and a heroic rescue mission. Zuckoff tells that epic tale in his book, Lost in Shangri-La.

