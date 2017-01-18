Photo of the Day

Lobotomy — The Ice Pick Cure

Would an ice pick driven through the eggshell thin bone above your eye into your brain cure your ‘maladies’, your ‘melancholy’, your ‘madness’? During the middle decades of the 20th century transorbital lobotomy, or ‘ice pick’ lobotomy, a radically invasive form of brain surgery, was used extensively for patients with psychiatric illnesses. It was a rapidly executed procedure, taking perhaps a few tens of minutes in total, requiring no more than a local anaesthetic, conducted for the purposes of ‘psychosurgery’.

Cruising around the country in his “Lobotomobile,” Dr. Walter Freeman coined the visited mental institutions all over the United States performing prefrontal lobotomy and transorbital, aka “icepick,” surgeries on the mentally ill.

The first documented case of psychosurgery was in 1888 by Swiss psychiatrist Gottlieb Burckhardt. He claimed success in 50% of patients (3 of 6) Burckhardt was met with overt criticism from his contemporary medical colleagues. The next attempt at this type of surgery did not occur until the mid 1930s which produced many documented success stories and soon became an accepted surgery procedure in many countries. From the late 1930s to the 1970s approximately 100,000 psychosurgeries / lobotomies were performed world-wide.

It’s many, many years since the first lobotomy was performed in the US, a procedure later described by one psychiatrist as “putting in a brain needle and stirring the works”

Freeman is estimated to have performed almost 3,500 surgeries, including one on JFK’s sister, Rosemary Kennedy in 1941, who went from a rebellious 23-year-old young woman to incontinent and with the mental capacity of a 2-year-old at the hands of Dr. Freeman and his surgeon partner, Dr. James Watts, and she remained institutionalized for the remainder of her life. Despite this, and the controversial, dangerous and unproven nature of the surgery, Freeman believed his psychosurgery cured everything from schizophrenia to depression. In 1942, he and Dr. Watts co-authored the medical text Psychosurgery: Intelligence, Emotion and Social Behavior Following Prefrontal Lobotomy for Mental Disorders, from which the following before-and-after shots are taken from. The transorbital surgery was reportedly quick, but done without anesthesia and without gloves or mask.

In the unfortunate patient, the frontal lobes would be cut away from the rest of the brain by a simple and quick side-to-side motion, leaving the person with irreversible and enduring consequences. There were good intentions behind the procedure —curing the ‘incurable’ by radically intervening in the brain. However, transorbital lobotomy rendered many of its victims docile, mute and compliant. This therapeutic surgical strategy was a terrible but instructive failure of medical ethics, of patient treatment, and of neurological understanding of brain function and dysfunction.

Psychiatric medicine has come a long way in the 21st century. While the mind still holds many mysteries, at the very least we now have many non-invasive treatments, typically drug therapies but also talk therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy, that bring relief to millions suffering from mental illnesses every year.

Over seventy years ago, however, many of the treatments taken for granted today were not available. Families, caretakers, and patients alike were desperate to find a cure for mysterious mental ailments that seemed to defy all treatment. This desperation, in many cases, led them to turn to a controversial treatment that today is viewed as barbarous: lobotomy.

A lobotomy is a procedure where the prefrontal cortex’s connections to the rest of the brain are severed. It was intended to ease the symptoms of such severe mental disorders as schizophrenia, manic depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, panic disorders, and severe depression. Research had established that these ailments stemmed from malfunctions in the brain itself, although just how these malfunctions arose was anyone’s guess. Some claimed the brains of patients suffering from these disorders functioned differently on a fundamental level, that their brains were morphologically different than healthy brains. Another school of thought, the one that informed those who performed lobotomies, believed that the brains of those with mental illness were structurally the same as healthy brains, but that disordered thinking trapped certain neuronal circuits in loops that could only be broken by physically destroying the neurons.

Freeman called lobotomies “soul surgery” and claimed that they could be used to treat not only schizophrenia, but depression, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Freeman, and other doctors who performed lobotomies, believed that they could relieve suffering. In some cases, they did.

The lobotomy is a type of neurosurgery, or surgery performed on the brain, known as psychosurgery. The idea behind psychosurgery is that severe forms of mental illness can be treated by changing the way that the brain works. Doctors believed that by severing the connections that the frontal lobes, or prefrontal cortex, had to the rest of the brain, they could calm patients’ emotions and stabilize their personalities without doing away with their intelligence and motor functions.

The prefrontal cortex serves a number of complex functions in the brain, usually called executive functions. (Higher-level decision making and planning, reasoning and understanding, personality expression, creativity and behaving in a socially acceptable way all fit under this category.) The prefrontal cortex is connected to many other regions of the brain, including the thalamus, which receives and relays sensory signals.

Freeman performed thousands of lobotomies on people suffering from depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, schizophrenia, mental retardation, and other disorders. Sublimely apathetic to the fact that there was no actual evidence that his treatment worked, he carried on mutilating people’s brains—knocking them out by electroshock or anesthesia, and then hammering an icepick through the tear duct and swinging it around in the frontal lobe to destroy the connection with the thalamus.

Freeman made his fame, and a great deal of money, by refining Egas Moniz’s techniques for human lobotomy and touring the country evangelizing its use to psychiatric hospitals. Because lobotomy succeeded in making some trouble-making patients more docile, it was widely adopted by psychiatric hospitals after presentations by Freeman. It didn’t seem to bother them that most patients suffered severe losses of functioning after the procedure, that adult patients ended up pissing on themselves and having to be re-taught how to eat. It didn’t even matter to them that Freeman had forcibly anesthetized patients in order to carry out his assault on their brain whether they wanted it or not. What mattered to them was that patients were docile and manageable, not whether their humanity was being respected or their underlying mental conditions improved. In the period of Freeman’s greatest activity, between 1936 and the late 1950s, somewhere between 40,000 and 50,000 Americans were subjected to lobotomies.

Along the way, Freeman managed to kill several of his patients in surgery and to try bizarre experiments to refine his technique, such as a case where he followed the lobotomy of 14 patients with an injection of hot water into the brain, in which he was prepared to accept two fatalities. Prior to his career as a lobotomist, he had also personally introduced electroconvulsive therapy and insulin shock therapy to the hospital in which he worked.

The first prefrontal lobotomy in the United States was performed in 1936 on 63 year old Alice Hood Hammatt by Dr. Walter Freeman and Dr. James Watts. The doctors started the surgery by making incisions 3 centimeters in length and then using an auger (drill) they made holes in the skull over the left and right frontal lobes. They then inserted a leucotome (a narrow shaft) 4 centimeters straight down through the hole on the left side into the exposed surface of the brain. The entire operation lasted about an hour. Some months after her surgery, Hammatt suffered a convulsion likely related to her surgery. However she continued to live with reduced anxiety and stayed out of mental hospitals. Her husband thought she behaved more normally than ever before after the surgery and called the next five years the happiest of her life. Alice Hammatt contracted pneumonia and died at age 68.

Freeman performed the first transorbital (ice pick) lobotomy on Ellen Ionescoin 1946, also by Dr. Walter Freeman. Ionesco was a 29 year-old housewife and mother who was described as violently suicidal. In His Washington D.C. office, Freeman rendered Ionesco unconscious through electroshock. He then inserted an ice pick above her eyeball, banged it through her eye socket into her brain and then swirled it around in a sort of eggbeater motion to scramble the neural connections. The family considered the operation a success and a blessed relief. She was described as “violently suicidal” by Angelene Forester, her daughter. After Ionesco’s lobotomy, Forester says that “it was just peace […] it was like turning a coin over. That quick. So whatever he did, he did something right” Moen, who was also suicidal, was lobotomized by Freeman in 1962. Afterward, Moen said that she “just started living again.” Her husband Glenn was “delighted at the way it turned out.”

By 1949, the transorbital lobotomy had caught on. Freeman lobotomized patients in mental institutions across the country.

“There were some very unpleasant results, very tragic results and some excellent results and a lot in between,” says Dr. Elliot Valenstein, who wrote Great and Desperate Cures, a book about the history of lobotomies. Valenstein says the procedure “spread like wildfire” because alternative treatments were scarce. “There was no other way of treating people who were seriously mentally ill,” he says. “The drugs weren’t introduced until the mid-1950s in the United States, and psychiatric institutions were overcrowded… [Patients and their families] were willing to try almost anything.”

By 1950, Freeman’s lobotomy revolution was in full swing. Newspapers described it as easier than curing a toothache. Freeman was a showman and liked to shock his audience of doctors and nurses by performing two-handed lobotomies: hammering ice picks into both eyes at once. In 1952, he performed 228 lobotomies in a two-week period in West Virginia alone. (He lobotomized 25 women in a single day.) He decided that his 10-minute lobotomy could be used on others besides the incurably mentally ill.

Anna Ruth Channels suffered from severe headaches and was referred to Freeman in 1950. He prescribed a transorbital lobotomy. The procedure cured Channels of her headaches, but it left her with the mind of a child, according to her daughter, Carol Noelle. “Just as Freeman promised, she didn’t worry,” Noelle says. “She had no concept of social graces. If someone was having a gathering at their home, she had no problem with going in to their house and taking a seat, too.”

‘I wish I’d never had it’

British housewife Eileen Davie suffered depression after the birth of her second son in 1948. Conventional treatment failed to help her, so her doctor recommended a leucotomy.

Speaking in a BBC documentary in 1976, her husband Sid, who signed the consent forms, said: “I got the impression that it was no more serious than having a tooth extracted.”

The reality was very different. “She was irreversibly damaged,” he said. Eileen became apathetic and listless. “I’ve cracked, haven’t I?” as she put it. Several years later, she was told that the first operation had failed and she agreed to a second round of psychosurgery.

“I still felt that these were very eminent gentlemen and if were confident would be a success, it would be a success. They did it and it was a disaster,” said Sid. Instead of curing her, she became more apathetic and had severe incontinence problems.

In the mid-twentieth century, the lobotomy was such a popular “cure” for mental illness that Freeman’s colleague António Egas Moniz was awarded the 1949 Nobel Prize for Medicine for his role in perfecting the operation. While Moniz was treating patients in Europe, Freeman started using an ice pick-shaped instrument in America to perform up to 25 lobotomies a day, without anaesthesia, while reporters looked on. Freeman’s crazy antics didn’t scare off potential patients, though: John F. Kennedy’s sister Rosemary got a lobotomy from Freeman, which left her a vegetable for the rest of her life. And she was one of many people whose “cure” was more like zombification than freedom from mental anguish.

Moniz and Freeman are usually credited with inventing the lobotomy in the 1930s, though in truth their work was based on many other people’s research going back to the mid-nineteenth century. They had read about the work of a European doctor named Gottlieb Burckhardt, who in the 1880s performed some of the first psychosurgeries on patients’ frontal lobes as well as other parts of their brains. Though Burckhardt was derided by his colleagues, some of whom thought his work was barbarous, Moniz and Freeman were intrigued by the idea that the frontal lobe could be somehow separated from the rest of the brain. This would leave incurably schizophrenic patients relieved of their emotional distress, they believed. In experiments with dogs, they determined that cutting nerves between the brain and its frontal lobe – the so-called “seat of reason” – left the animals quiet.

And so Moniz, later followed by Freeman, began experimenting on patients. His first surgery, on a mentally ill woman, involved drilling two holes in her skull and pumping alcohol into her frontal cortex. Later surgeries involved “coring” several regions in the frontal cortex with hollow needles – literally sucking out parts of the brain to sever neural connections. All these surgeries were done blind, which is to say they rarely opened up a person’s skull to see where they were cutting. Moniz just drilled into the skull and guesstimated where he should core or cut.

They published articles about their work in prestigious scientific journals, reporting that patients who had been horrific burdens on their families, violent or suicidal, were calmed down immeasurably by the surgery. In a 1942 presentation at the New York Academy of Medicine, Freeman and his research partner James Watts reported that after lobotomy, patients did sometimes become “indolent” or “outspoken.” They were like “children,” and loving families could simply dismiss their lack of social graces because now they were so much happier.

The mind is a mystery. For as long as humans have been human, they have sought to solve the mysteries that lurk in their own skulls. Nowadays, research into the mind lay more in the realm of the scientific than the spiritual. While many scientists believe in the concept of the soul (one even tried to measure its weight), most confine their investigations into the nature of human behavior to the more quantifiable realm. Early work in psychology and neuroscience was largely a shot in the dark. They naturally lacked modern technology and techniques, and so had to fumble around and figure out how things worked. That fumbling mixed with questionable ethics sometimes resulted in horrifying experiments.

Few experiments in the field of psychology were more horrifying than those conducted by Dr. Henry Cotton in the Trenton State Hospital in Trenton, New Jersey. While some doctors in the history of psychiatry have advocated for surgery to heal the mind, Dr. Cotton took matters a step further. In many cases, he all but butchered his patients in an effort to heal their minds.

Dr. Henry Cotton had an esteemed educational pedigree. He studied under Emit Kraepelin and Alois Alzheimer–who lent his name to the terrible degenerative disease–and Dr. Adolf Meyer. All of these men were pillars in the field of psychiatry in the early 1900s. Dr. Meyer was especially impactful in America. He observed that patients with very high fevers could suffer hallucinations. From this, he hypothesized that infections might be the root cause of behavioural abnormalities. His idea entered an arena where two contrasting hypotheses were already battling it out. Eugenic theories posited that behavioural problems resulted from heredity. According to eugenicists, selective breeding of humans could change the make up of a society and breed more desirable citizens (it also resulted in some strange Soviet experiments that attempted to crossbreed apes and humans.) Sigmund Freud held that behavioural problems stemmed from childhood trauma. Essentially, the two opposing ideas set up the nature vs. nurture argument that still rages today.

Dr. Walter Freeman apparently found Moniz’s techniques a bit stodgy, and he began experimenting with an outpatient procedure, where he would drive an icepick into his patients’ brains near the top of their eye sockets.

Spurred on by his first-hand experience of the horrors of state-run mental institutions and determined to make his name as a medical pioneer, Freeman developed a version of Moniz’s procedure that reached the frontal lobe tissue through the tear ducts. His transorbital lobotomy involved taking a kitchen ice pick, later refined into a more proficient instrument called a leucotome, and hammering it through the thin layer of skull in the corner of each eye socket.

Once the pick was inside the brain, he would literally wiggle it around, cutting through the white and gray matter. It was not a precision surgery. Using a hammer and his pick, he boasted that he could do a lobotomy in 10 minutes and didn’t even need anaesthesia (though usually he gave the patient shock treatment first, so they were unaware of what was happening). The pick would then be scrambled from side to side in order to damage the frontal lobe. The process took about 10 minutes and could be performed anywhere, without the assistance of a surgeon.

Over the years, Freeman developed a reckless enthusiasm for the operation, driving several thousand miles across the country to carry out demonstrations at asylums and hospitals. An instinctive showman, he sometimes ice-picked both eye sockets simultaneously, one with each hand. He had a buccaneering disregard for the usual medical formalities – he chewed gum while he operated and displayed impatience with what he called ‘all that germ crap’, routinely failing to sterilise his hands or wear rubber gloves. Despite a 14 per cent fatality rate, Freeman performed 3,439 lobotomies in his lifetime. The ice pick method was too much for Watts, who distanced himself from his former partner.

For the survivors, the outcomes varied wildly: some were crippled for life, others lived in a persistent vegetative state. Yet occasionally, the operation appeared to have a calming, desensitising effect on the mentally ill. The lobotomy’s mixed success rate was a symptom of its imprecision: it was a hit-and-miss procedure developed at a time when little was known about the very specific nature of the brain’s structure.

Freeman became a big hit in America, where he toured hospitals performing the procedure and training psychologists to do it too. He even prescribed it for headaches. So many people wrote about Freeman’s work – he was a showman who invited press coverage – which he managed to popularize the surgery further. Of course, the lobotomy always had its critics. Doctors, as well as the families of patients, protested that the surgery did nothing more than turn people into vegetables.

These days, lobotomies are no longer performed on the mentally ill. The rise of drugs like thorazine make it easier to chemically lobotomize patients – no more messy ice picks.

Scandinavian hospitals lobotomized 2.5 times as many people per capita as hospitals in the United States. Sweden lobotomized at least 4,500 people between 1944 and 1966. A large majority of these surgeries were performed on women.

1890: German scientist Friederich Golz experiments with removing the temporal lobe from dogs and reports a calming effect.

1892: Gottlieb Burkhardt, a Swiss physician, performs a similar operation on six schizophrenic patients. Four exhibited altered behaviour. Two died.

1936: Portuguese neuropsychiatrist Antonio Egas Moniz develops the leukotomy, but advises using the operation only as a last resort.

1945: American surgeon Walter Freeman develops the ‘ice pick’ lobotomy. Performed under local anaesthetic, it takes only a few minutes and involves driving the pick through the thin bone of the eye socket, then manipulating it to damage the prefrontal lobes.

1946: First lobotomy performed in Britain at Maryfield Hospital, Dundee. The procedure is used for 30 years.

1954: Antipsychotic drug Thorazine licensed for the treatment of schizophrenia, causing the lobotomy gradually to fall out of favour.

1960-70: Lobotomies come under scrutiny by sociologists who consider it a tool for ‘psycho-civilising’ society. They were banned in Germany, Japan and the Soviet Union. Limited psychosurgery for extreme medical cases is still practised in the UK, Finland, India, Sweden, Belgium and Spain.

