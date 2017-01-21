Photo of the Day

Machine Gun Molly

“If Al Capone had had a daughter, he would have wanted her to be Monique Proietti.”

One day in 1967, a petite housewife-turned-bank-robber was shot by police in a Montreal street, a bullet entering her chest just above her frilly push-up bra. Machine Gun Molly, Montreal’s most famous female gangster, was dead.

Monica Proietti, was a notorious Quebec bank robber, was only 27 when she planned her last big score. Wanting to retire to Florida with her children, Proietti set out on September 19, 1967, with two accomplices to rob a Montreal credit union. But the $3,082 score set off a high-speed police chase, which ended for Proietti when she was shot through the heart.

Monica Proietti was the mother of two children and old twenty seven years old when she died. This young mother was killed in a gun battle with the law.

I know that sounds like a story from the Wild West but this took place in Montreal in 1967. Monica came from a poor Montreal family, many of whom were involved in crime in some way; her grandmother served time in jail for receiving stolen goods, and reportedly ran a school for crime for the neighbourhood children.

Monica was known as Machine Gun Molly and was a known criminal – with a curious background. She’d been married when she was only seventeen, probably hoping to escape from he impoverished family life. She was one of eight children and most of her family were involved in crime – even her grandmother had been in jail.

Born to a rather large, poor family in February of 1939, Proietti’s was arguably forced into a life of crime. Living with her eight sibling family on St. Dominique Street in a lower class neighborhood in the east end of Montreal, Proietti was taught to steal to help her family make ends meet.

Learning the tricks of the trade from her grandmother, who ran a veritable school on stealing for impoverished children in the neighborhood, Proietti went on to become a working prostitute at the young age of 13. Her only motivation was to make enough money to help her mother support her large family.

One of her covers when she was out on her crime sprees was to have her two young children with her. She thought no-one would suspect a woman with two kids would be up to anything illegal.

By September, 1967, it was estimated that Molly and her gang had got away with money from over twenty bank raids and it’s said that she intended her final robbery to be her last because she had plans to retire from crime and move to Florida.

An accomplished and successful woman can come in many forms. A single mother who provides for her children in the face of adversity can easily be deemed accomplished. So could a woman who finds success in a male-dominate field. And you could say the same for a woman who never let her economic standing dictate her life’s path.

Montrealer Monica Proietti was all that and more, and yet history doesn’t really remember her as “accomplished” or “successful.”

Why? Well, probably because she robbed banks.

A now infamous female bank robber who took Montreal by storm in the 1960s, Monica Proietti, better known to all as “Machine Gun Molly” or “Monica la Mitraille,” was something of a local hero to Montrealers despite her criminal career.

And looking back on her story, it’s not hard to see why.

Like many gangsters, Proietti’s image had always been draped in glamour, though her real life was not. She was born in the gritty area around St. Lawrence Boulevard known as the red-light district, a throbbing neighbourhood of neon cabarets, gambling joints and bordellos. Montreal’s tenderloin district in the 1950s was known across North America, its wide-open reputation well deserved.

Monica Proietti, is suspected of masterminding at least 20 bank robberies during her short life span. She was born February 25th , 1939 into a Montreal family with eight other siblings. She was raised in a house on St. Dominique St. in a poor neighborhood in Montreal’s east-end. Proietti did not have many luxuries in her childhood, and was quick to learn how to commit petty crimes to get what she wanted.

Besides the influence of her impoverished neighborhood, Proietti’s grandmother was the one to teach her how to commit petty crimes from a young age. Former police officer Roch Dal’Aniello stated: “Monica’s grandmother was a Fagin, a woman who taught kids how to steal and gave them a cut of the take. There was no place for the kids to play in that district. They roamed the streets begging and stealing. Nobody cared about them.”

Proietti dropped out of school in grade five, which marks the beginning of her crime history. At the age of 13, she was arrested by police for prostitution. She began working as a prostitute in order to help her mother pay for the financial needs of her siblings.

In 1956, when Proietti was 17 years old, she married a man named Anthony Smith. Smith was a 33-year-old gangster from Scotland. The couple had two children together, Ginnette and Anthony. Proietti spent the next few years being a devoted, stay-at-home mother, while she relied on Smith to provide financially. However, her simple life as a wife and mother would not last. Several events happened which changed the course of her life.

In 1958, Proietti’s pregnant mother and three siblings were killed in an explosion in their tenement, which was caused by a gas leak. Proietti tried to save as many of her siblings as she could from the fire, but was unsuccessful. She believed that the explosion was no accident, yet when she confronted the police about it, they did nothing. Then, in 1962, Smith and Proietti were caught robbing Café Paloma. As a result, Smith was deported to Scotland for four years as an undesirable. Proietti was left to care and support for her two young children all by herself. Due to her lack of education and work experience, Proietti was unable to hold a legitimate job. She struggled to provide financially for herself and her family.

In the years to come, Proietti met a new man named Viateur Tessier. She had one child with him named Gilles. She started a new life in a house on Repentigny with her new man and three children. Tessier was an avid bank robber, and played a major role in teaching Proietti how to rob banks.

With Tessier, Proietti played the role of the brains; while he would do most of the legwork, Proietti aided with the planning of the operations.

She helped plan robberies with him until 1966, when he was imprisoned and sentenced 15 years for armed robbery.

And so once more, Proietti found herself alone and needing to care for her three children. But rather than just give up and let the hardships of life overcome her, Proietti continued to do what she was good at to support her family, namely robbing banks.

Leaving her children with her sister, Proietti began her “solo” career in 1967. Much like any industry, Proietti started at the bottom, working as the getaway car driver and similarly smaller roles in several bank robberies.

It didn’t take long for Proietti to rise through the ranks, however, as her male accomplices were instantly impressed with “how she could handle a machine gun” and her “ice nerve,” as stated by Montreal Star Reporter Tim Burke. Nor did she need alcohol or drugs to gain the courage to get the job done, as many of Proietti’s “co-workers” did.

During this two-year bank robbing spree, Proietti became something of a media darling. The French media called her Monica la Mitraille while the Anglophone papers coined her “Machine Gun Molly,” even though the title was something of a misnomer. Proietti didn’t actually own a gun, nor did anyone ever get shot nor was mortally wounded during one of her heists.

Despite her infamy, Proietti actually managed to outwit the authorities for a full two years. This was mainly done through clever disguises, as Proietti would dress in masculine attire and wear wigs during heists, then changing into very feminine outfits at all other times.

During the course of the next two years, Proietti robbed a total of $100,000 from 20 different banks and credit unions in Montreal. During her first few times crimes, she played a smaller role before becoming the true mastermind. Tim Burke, Montreal Star Reporter, wrote: “In her first few jobs, she was just the driver of the getaway car. But when the boys saw how she could handle a machine gun and what icy nerve she had, they promoted her.”

To that, Burke added: “And, unlike a lot of her male cohorts, she didn’t need goofballs or booze before going out on a job.” She made sure to stay away from drug and alcohol use in order to stay focused on the job at hand.

It was uncommon to see a woman robbing banks, which is why Proietti quickly became famous. Her story was unlike any other, and she became like a folk hero to the people of Montreal. Police detectives soon started calling her “Machine Gun Molly”, despite the fact that she never owned a machine gun. French newspapers had their own name for Proietti; “Monica la Mitraille”.

The name was derived from the weapon she always armed herself with. To every robbery, she brought her gold-plated semi-automatic M-1 rifle. It was a gift from one of her boyfriends, Gerald Lelievre. He bought it for her after she was dubbed “Machine Gun Molly”.

In order to get what she wanted, Proietti took an aggressive approach when she robbed banks. She would fire rounds of bullets into the ceiling, intimidating those around her. She used different techniques to ensure her that she could not be traced. She always dressed like a man and used different wigs and clothing to disguise her true identity. In her daily life, she dressed completely opposite, so as to not raise the police’s suspicion. Despite her efforts to stay hidden, her success would soon come to a halt.

But by September, 1967, Proietti had grown tired of her criminal life, and she sought a way out. Planning out one last score, Proietti aimed to rob the Caisse Populaire in Montreal-Nord, and would then use the funds to start a new life for her and her family in Florida.

Fate, however, had a different plan.

On the morning of September 19th, 1967, Proietti and two accomplices, brothers Gerard and Robert Lelièvre, robbed the Caisse Populaire at 11000 St.Vital Blvd in Montreal North. They robbed an estimated $3,000. Her two accomplices were quick to leave the scene, but Proietti was not so lucky.

After the robbery, Monica Proietti and the accomplices sped off in their ‘67 Chrysler. Then, they hijacked a ’66 Plymouth and headed down Pie XI Blvd. to make their getaway. The police were able to identify the stolen car, and they were hot on Proietti’s trail. With Proietti behind the wheel, they she was driving at 180 km/h to avoid an arrest. When they reached the intersection of Pie XI Blvd. and Dickens St., Proietti slammed the vehicle into a bus.

Her two accomplices were quick to escape from the scene, but Proietti was not as lucky. Already injured from the car crash, Proietti knew her chances of escaping the police were slim. According to police, she stuck her revolver out the window and fired at the police.

As a result, they fired back at her, shooting her in the chest and killing her instantly.

As they fled into the car, a police constable, Andre Godin, saw what was happening and opened fire. Four police cars were in the area and gave chase.

The gang got away with Monica driving over a hundred miles an hour and sideswiping vehicles as she did so, often climbing the car onto the sidewalks, scattering pedestrians. They spotted a man getting into another car, slugged him over the head and made away with his vehicle but the police picked up their trail. Shots were fired from rifles and machine guns.

Then the car swerved violently and hit a bus. The men inside escaped but when the police rushed to the wrecked vehicle they found that Monica – Machine Gun Molly – was dead. Initially, they didn’t know whether it was the crash or the gunfire that had killed her. She was wearing dungarees and a raincoat and on the seat beside her was $3,500 of the looted cash, a sawn-off shotgun and two pistols.

They soon determined that it was a shot she had received in the chest that had caused the demise of Machine Gun Molly.

The funds from this robbery were meant to pay for her escape to Florida. She was hoping to start a new life there with her family. Though this was the end of the famous Machine Gun Molly’s life, her legend was carried on. Several magazine articles were published about “Machine Gun Molly”. A television documentary, movie and musical were all created and inspired by her life as a Montreal’s infamous female gangster.

Images of Demolished Montreal Neighbourhood

These City of Montreal archives photo, shot in 1957, shows a scene from the now demolished neighbourhood.

The area bounded by Ontario, de Boisbriand (a small street just north of Ste. Catherine), St. Dominique and Sanguinet was demolished in a slum clearance plan hotly opposed by then first-term mayor Jean Drapeau.

Drapeau disliked the province’s Dozois Plan, which Premier Maurice Duplessis favoured as a method of replacing the entire area with social housing.

The Red Light,as the area was known prior to demolition, had a reputation for vice and spawned such characters as Monica Proietti, also known as Machine Gun Molly, who was gunned down on a bank heist getaway. Proietti turned to theft after many members of her family died in a fire in the neighbourhood.

The photos – which were featured in the city’s recent Disappeared Neighbourhood display – provoked at least one viewer to suggest that the images were evidence that many of the structures were not in such bad shape as to require demolition. The slum clearance approach was subsequently not carried out in Montreal to the same extent as it was in other cities.









Photo gallery of Montreal’s demolished Red Light district