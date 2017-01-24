Photo of the Day

“The Flying Bandit”

Ken Leishman, a pilot turned thief from Winnipeg, captured the public’s imagination in the ’60s and ’70s with his daring aerial escapes and non-violent methods of thievery. In 1966, he was the mastermind behind what was then Canada’s largest gold robbery—about $400,000 worth of bullion. Armed with the knowledge of when flights carrying gold arrived at the Winnipeg airport, Leishman and four accomplices dressed up as freight handlers, walked onto the tarmac, stole a truck loaded with 12 crates of gold bars, and drove off.

A court imprisoned Leishman for the heist, but he later escaped and stole a plane in Steinbach, Manitoba, solidifying his reputation as the Flying Bandit.

Upon his release in the mid-’70s, moved to Red Lake, Ont., where he became a successful businessman.

Instead of being labelled a public enemy, the North Kildonan cutlery salesman and father of seven charmed Winnipeggers and gained a folk hero status thanks to Canadians who fell for his smile, suave demeanor and snappy outfits !

Leishman was born in Holland, Manitoba on July 20, 1931, the oldest of three children. In 1938 his parents separated and his mother took a job keeping house for a local widower. The man and seven-year-old Ken did not get along and subjected him to physical abuse.

Mrs. Leishman was given an ultimatum. In order to keep her live-in job, something hard to come by for a woman in rural Manitoba during the Depression, Ken had to go. He did and ended up in seven foster homes in one year, finally landing in a boys’ home after Children’s Aid seized him from an abusive home.

The Leishmans reunited for a couple of years before finally splitting and divorcing in 1943.

Mrs. Leishman remarried, but her new husband wanted nothing to do with twelve-year-old Ken who was sent to live at his grandparents’ farm. There, he received some education and a part-time job, but received a number of injuries, including two blows to the head from kicking horses that his mother later said may have accounted for some of his bad behavior, (Winnipeg Free Press Nov 2, 1966).

At age fifteen, he tried to reconcile with his father and came to live with him in Winnipeg. Things did not go well and Ken went to Kenora to work at a resort. His bad luck continued as he had to return home after breaking an ankle. Other jobs, too, ended due to injury: a merchant navy gig after a burst appendix; at a CNR yard after being struck by a boxcar, (he spent three days in a coma.)

From growing up with tough-love grandparents to seeing opportunity and dreaming of the “big life,” Leishman is constantly trying to do better than what he was left with. The only role models he finds are the actors of the time, such as Humphrey Bogart and Gary Cooper. In all the movies he watches growing up he sees them as tough (but smart), sharply dressed and well groomed.

Sporting a fedora, the anti-hero was always well dressed and polite to everyone – a gentleman.

Leishman wanted prominence, prestige and wealth. This wasn’t because he thought he was better than everybody else, it was about saving his family from the hardships he endured as a child (Leishman himself had a wife and seven children). He wanted to pull off a heist that would take care of himself and his family and leave that life behind.

At age 18 Ken seemed to be getting things together when he met and married Elva. Unfortunately, he stole the furniture used to furnish their first apartment and spent some of his time as a newlywed in jail, (source).

Leishman was serious about flying and set himself up as a fly-in farm machinery repairman, then salesman for a cookware company. Even though he was earning a decent income, the plane, the nice home in River Heights and his first children were hard to support given Ken’s love for nice clothes and living the good life. That’s when he turned to bigger crimes.

By all accounts, he was an extremely engaging person — as many con men are. He had a quality to him. Some people just walk into a room and people are drawn to them. Plus, he was quite an attractive man in a Clark Gable kind of way.

Though living in Winnipeg, 26-year-old Leishman planned a series of Toronto bank heists.

On December 16, 1957 Leishman flew himself to Malton Airport in Toronto, rented a car and checked into a luxury downtown hotel. The following day, after some clothes shopping, he committed what a Canadian Press story from the day called “one of the most daring robberies on record.”

Less than a week before Christmas in 1957, a man walked into a TD bank in Toronto and asked to see his friend, the bank manager. Once face-to-face with the manager, who didn’t recognize him, he pulled out a gun and made his demands. The manager would write him a check, and then they would, together, go cash the check at a teller in the same bank. Ken Leishman, the man with the gun, walked out with $10,000 cash.

He then had the manager escort him to his rental car. Leishman returned to the airport and flew himself back to Winnipeg. Leishman was known for his gentlemanly approach to robbing banks. He was always polite and never violent with his hostages, who couldn’t say anything negative about him.

In March 1958 he again flew out and robbed another Toronto bank at the busy intersection of Bloor and Yonge. This time, he was not successful, as the manager, Howard Mason, did not cave upon sight of the gun. As he attempted to escape the bank, he was tripped by a female customer, before being tackled by a teller less than a block from the bank, and was arrested. He was sentenced to twelve years in prison, to be served at Stony Mountain Penitentiary.

On December 21st, 1961, Leishman was paroled, and for a time worked as a door-to-door salesman to support his family. However, by 1966, his family had grown to seven children, the income provided was insufficient, and Leishman needed to find another means of supporting his family.

Leishman’s next brush with crime, as far as the public knew, was an arrest for parole violation when he left the province of Manitoba in 1966. He was picked up by RCMP when he got off a commercial flight in Vancouver. On March 11, 1966 the Mounties escorted him back to the city in what a Free Press story of March 12, 1966 called “one of the hushiest hush-hush police operations on record in Winnipeg.”

While proceedings to have Leishman returned to Stony Mountain to fulfill the remainder of his 12-year sentence went on in the courts, Winnipeg police were working hard to get him for something bigger; the Winnipeg Airport gold heist.

On March 3 of 1966 Ken Leishman masterminded the theft of nearly $400,000 in gold bars from the Winnipeg International Airport and he almost got away with it.

Leishman had been planning the heist for years. He knew that regular TransAir flights of gold bullion were made from Red Lake, Ontario to the Winnipeg Airport where it was transferred to an Air Canada flight bound for the Royal Canadian Mint in Ottawa. Working with four accomplices, Leishman’s plan involved the impersonation of Air Canada employees complete with home-made ground crew uniforms and a stolen Air Canada cargo van.

The gold was coming into Winnipeg from Red Lake, en route to the mint in Ottawa and Ken knew it had no police protection as it was moved from the plane to the airport. He took advantage of this and posing as an Air Canada driver intercepted the gold and drove away with it.

He and two accomplices pulled up to a small plane that has just landed with a reported 360 kilograms of gold ingots being delivered to the mint’s Winnipeg plant. Leishman signed a receipt and the men drove off with the gold, valued at $400,000. They even had two TransAir employees help them load the 12 boxes from the plane to the van before driving off.

The crime may have appeared simple, but the aftermath was anything but.

The abandoned Air Canada van was found soon after, with a fingerprint inside, and the police were zeroing in on a couple of suspects. They favoured Leishman as the mastermind behind the heist.

Harry Backlin, a lawyer Ken had known in prison was part of the scheme. He was on a planned holiday in California so it would look like he wasn’t involved. On his return from the United States Backlin was going to take the gold to Hong Kong and sell it. Ken went to Harry’s house right after the heist and told Harry’s mother-in-law who had not gone to California, that he was Harry’s friend and was going to store some moose meat in his freezer. That’s where he stashed the gold, planning to pick it up the next day and take it to his uncle’s farm in Treherne.

Unfortunately for Ken a huge blizzard hit Winnipeg that night and he couldn’t get out of the city in the morning. In desperation he hid the gold in the snow banks in Harry’s backyard, which made Harry pretty upset when he arrived home. Harry’s plans to go to Hong Kong were thwarted when there was a problem with his passport so Ken decided to go to Hong Kong to sell the gold himself. He sawed off a piece of gold to take to Hong Kong in his briefcase as a sample to sell. However Ken needed a small pox vaccination to go to Hong Kong. Harry arranged one with a friend who was a doctor. There was supposed to be a seven-day waiting period after a vaccination but Ken convinced the doctor to lie and put the wrong date on the vaccination form so he could leave Canada right away. The doctor feeling guilty confessed what he’d done to a friend who was a police officer. The police officer recognized Ken’s name. Ken had been high on the police list of suspects for the gold robbery because of his previous criminal activity. The RCMP made plans to arrest Ken in the Vancouver airport when he arrived there on his way to Hong Kong. Ken managed to get out of the airport long enough to get rid of the gold in his briefcase before he was arrested. It was never found.

By the time Leishman was arrested in B.C. the police already had his four accomplices and the 12 bars of gold in their possession. On March 20th Leishman was charged with conspiracy and robbery.

Well known to Winnipeg police and the RCMP, Leishman had became the prime suspect as soon as the gold theft was reported. Who else would plan a robbery so carefully that it would succeed without anyone being harmed? Who else would be so careless in choosing accomplices who left so many clues behind? Who else would be so utterly clueless about what to do with the gold once he had it in his hands?

Arrested in Vancouver on a parole violation almost as soon as he arrived by train, he told the whole story of the robbery and his screwball plans for disposing of the gold to his cellmate (an RCMP undercover officer). While serving four years for two earlier Toronto bank robberies, Leishman had drawn too much attention to the people he was likely to associate with and the crimes he was most likely to commit once released. He was a “big talker.”

While awaiting trial at Headingley Jail, Leishman masterminded the escape of ten prisoners, himself included. On the evening of September 1, 1966 one member of the group overpowered a guard and within 15 minutes they had made their escape. Some were on foot but Leishman left in a Chevy that he stole from the prison grounds.

News of the escape set off what is believed to be Manitoba’s largest manhunt. Every municipal police force was placed on high alert and told to set up road blocks at the perimeter of their communities. The RCMP called in every on and off-duty officer and manned their own roadblocks on highways throughout southern Manitoba. Bordering provinces and states were also alerted, (as Leishman was an experienced pilot.)

Leishman made it to Steinbach, stole a small plane and with three other escapees, (a murderer, a rapist and someone awaiting transfer to Selkirk Mental Hospital), headed for Gary, Indiana. They were discovered the next day when a bartender recognized Leishman from news coverage. After a stand-off, the men were captured and returned to Winnipeg.

Leishman again escaped custody, this time from the Vaughan Street Jail on October 30, 1966. The only prisoner in that wing of the detention centre, Leishman was allowed access to the corridor outside his cell for exercise. One day he managed to open the door at the end of the corridor, overpower three guards and escape over a fence. (By this time, he was receiving international attention for his moves.)

Four hours after the break, Leishman was caught at a phone booth at Main and Jefferson. The next day, jail administrators had experts go over the door to see how he managed, without a key, to turn the locking bolts and mechanisms on the ancient door. They said it was ‘miraculous’ that he was able to do it. (After his conviction they had Leishman re-enact his MacGyver-esque escape for them. He used a strip of cloth and piece of wire.)

On November 1, 1966 it was announced that Leishman was pleading guilty to all nine charges against him. He received a total 14 year sentence, eight for the gold heist and escapes, plus six for the original Toronto robbery and parole break.

Leishman spent his years in prison reading and writing poetry.

In June 1974 he applied for parole and was denied. He then requested an official review of the length of his sentence as his time in jail was a complicated mesh of various sentences spanning years. Some allowed for time to be served concurrently, some not. Leishman struck gold a second time when the Parole Board ruled that, indeed, his sentence had been improperly pieced together and that he was to be released immediately ! The ruling sparked a review of hundreds of similar sentences around the country.

In 1977 Ken moved to Red Lake with his wife and two of their children to take a job as a pilot and opened a tourist shop. He was well liked by community members and even served as chair of the local Chamber of Commerce.

Leishman owned an Aeronca single-engine airplane and barnstormed farm to farm, town to town, hawking cookware to housewives and selling 15-minute plane rides.

On December 14, 1979, Leishman was performing a medivac flight out of Red Lake when his plane disappeared in Northern Ontario. The following spring a Canadian Forces search flight found the wreckage. The bodies of the patient and medical assistant aboard were positively identified but all they could find of Leishman was his wallet and some scraps of clothing.

Given his colourful past, there was speculation that the Flying Bandit had escaped again. At the inquest, however, experts concluded that his body was likely taken away and eaten by wolves.

On December 16, 1980, Leishman was declared legally dead at the age of 48. He left behind his wife of 30 years, seven children and quite a legend.

His obituary, which makes no mention of the time before his release in 1977, includes a poem written by Leishman:

The day’s are long and endless And the sun does not take rest Tis a barren hostile country And man is put to test.

Yet there’s a compelling remote beauty In this land so fresh and clean With it’s waters pure as crystal And trout that few have seen.

I’ve drunk of nature’s beauty

And I’ve suffered natures pests

I’ve co-existed with God’s creatures

And I’ve met and passed the test.

But this is a land of special beauty

It’s a land for special men.

When I leave I’ll do so gladly

But I know I’ll come again.

I’ll bear memories of kind people Of sunsets without end I’ll respect and fear the northland And I’ll do so as a friend.

Source: Winnipeg Free Press, May 7, 1980

