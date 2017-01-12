Palestinian sweets taste very sour

Palestinians sure know how to celebrate and no celebration is complete without delicious Arab sweets. Baklava is one of the ones I remember from my childhood as my great Aunt who was born in Lebanon used to make it. Sweets like these in the Arab world are traditionally made for special occasions like birthdays and weddings and for when you have guests. Many Palestinians like to share them on other special days.When you see what special occasions they celebrate them with you will realise that Palestinian sweets are actually very sour because their secret ingredient is hate.
Special occasion number one: Four Israelis brutally murdered in an attack on a Jerusalem Synagogue during morning prayers.
A Palestinian Hamas police officer receives sweets from a supporter of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a small militant group, after they heard the news of a shooting attack in a synagogue in Jerusalem, on a main road in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2014. Two Palestinian cousins stormed a Jerusalem synagogue on Tuesday, attacking worshippers with meat cleavers and a gun during morning prayers and killing four people in the city’s bloodiest attack in years. The attackers were killed in a shootout with police. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
A masked Palestinian distributes sweets as he celebrates with others an attack on a Jerusalem synagogue, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip November 18, 2014. Two Palestinians armed with a meat cleaver and a gun killed four people in a Jerusalem synagogue on Tuesday before being shot dead by police, the deadliest such incident in six years in the holy city amid a surge in religious conflict. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa (GAZA – Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Special occasion number two: The kidnapping of three Israeli teenagers
Palestinians pass out sweets in the streets of Gaza to celebrate the kidnapping of 3 Israeli teenagers
Palestinians-celebrate-kidnapping-with-cake1
Special occasion number three: Terrorist attack at Boston Marathon
Gazans celebrate terrorist attack at Boston Marathon
Special occasion number four: The Terrorist bombing of a Jerusalem bus.
Palestinian cartoonist Omayya Juha celebrated the April 18 terrorist bombing of a Jerusalem bus by quickly drawing a cartoon featuring a Palestinian woman …
Special occasion number five: Jerusalem Terror Attack 8/1/17
