Palestinians sure know how to celebrate and no celebration is complete without delicious Arab sweets. Baklava is one of the ones I remember from my childhood as my great Aunt who was born in Lebanon used to make it. Sweets like these in the Arab world are traditionally made for special occasions like birthdays and weddings and for when you have guests. Many Palestinians like to share them on other special days.When you see what special occasions they celebrate them with you will realise that Palestinian sweets are actually very sour because their secret ingredient is hate.

Special occasion number one: Four Israelis brutally murdered in an attack on a Jerusalem Synagogue during morning prayers.

Special occasion number two: The kidnapping of three Israeli teenagers

Special occasion number three: Terrorist attack at Boston Marathon

Special occasion number four: The Terrorist bombing of a Jerusalem bus.

Special occasion number five: Jerusalem Terror Attack 8/1/17