So, what was the point of the MOU anyway?

Labour and the Greens had a big love in where they all talked about how great it is they are going to work together and how the Memorandum of Understanding…which expires on election night…was going to mean they #win at the coming election.

Less than 24 hours later Andrew little is telling us that the MOU is actually just a bit of paper and probably not even worth the cost of the A4 sheet they used from their parliamentary budgets.

Labour and the Greens say they have dropped plans to cut electoral “deals” in closely-fought electorates at this year’s general election. The two parties had planned to discuss strategic campaigning in marginal seats as part of their agreement to work together until the election. Such a move would have been critical in electorates such as Auckland Central, where National’s Nikki Kaye beat Labour’s Jacinda Ardern by just 600 votes in 2014 while the Green candidate took 2000 votes. It may have also had an impact in the Maori seats, given the Maori Party and Mana Movement have agreed to step aside in at least two electorates this year to give the other party a clear run. Not only will Mana leader Hone Harawira face no opposition from a Maori Party candidate in Te Tai Tokerau this year, the Greens will run a candidate there for the first time, creating another possible hurdle for Labour’s incumbent MP Kelvin Davis. National could also continue its policy of directing its supporters to vote for United Future’s Peter Dunne in Ohariu and the Act candidate in Epsom, while encouraging them to give their party vote to National. Labour leader Andrew Little said that following discussions between the parties, both Labour and Greens had decided they would back themselves “with our own electoral commitments”. They had various reasons for running their own candidates in all the electorates, he said. The Greens did it to campaign for the party vote, and Labour always planned to compete in every electorate because it was one of the two big political parties, he said. Withdrawing candidates altogether would have been a step further than the 2014 election, when the Greens made it clear to supporters that they should vote for a Labour candidate.

So, tell me again what the point of the MOU is other than to scare middle New Zealand that a vote for Labour is a vote for Metiria Turei as Deputy Prime Minister?

These guys are muppets….seriously.

