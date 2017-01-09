The Politician who is about practical solutions

How often is there a simple and practical solution to a problem in a country but the politicians in power ignore it? We all know that some problems are easily solved yet for various reasons politicians refuse to solve them. Let’s say that the government is the parent and the problem within society is the teenage son. The teenage son stays up late every night playing on the internet and is ignoring his parents telling him to turn off the computer at 10 pm. One set of parents offer their son a reward if he follows their rules but after a while, he goes back to his old habits and as he is no longer motivated by the reward. The other set of parents threatened to punish him but he takes his punishment and then does it again because the drive to be online with his friends is just too strong. The third set of parents turns off the router at 10 pm and the problem is solved.

President Trump is a politician who offers practical and easy to understand solutions. They are simple and everyone can understand them. Building a wall between America and Mexico was one such simple solution. There is a tool available to Trump that is so simple and effective a solution to the problem of illegal alian workers that you have to ask why no other government has used it before? It is called the E-Verify system and it immediately solves a problem that no previous government has.

Let’s face it. We all know it is the prospect of a better life through employment that attracts the vast majority of border jumpers. Our system for blocking unlawful employment of foreign-born workers who lack a lawful work permit has always been a joke, and under Obama, enforcement has been an even lower priority than it was under Bush.

Congress can turn off the jobs magnet by enacting the mandatory E-Verify program, an internet-based system allowing instant verification of the legal status of job applicants. It has an error rate of less than 1 percent and costs employers next to nothing. Foreign born workers have no constitutional right to employment. Like every European country, Mexico and all of the advanced nations of the world, the United States has a system of “work authorization permits” for legal employment by immigrants and all foreign nationals. The problem is, our laws against unlawful employment are not enforced– in fact, they are unenforceable without major changes and improvements. The easy availability of unlawful employment is the giant magnet motivating millions of illegal aliens to cross our borders unlawfully… If we turn off the jobs magnet, illegal entry across our borders can change from a flood to a trickle. Then the Border Patrol could concentrate on stopping terrorists and drug traffickers, and job seekers would have to get in line for one of the many LEGAL guest worker programs already on the books. …That illegal spigot must be turned off, and making the E-Verify system mandatory for all employers is the way to do it. The E-Verify system already exists as a voluntary program administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) bureau within the Department of Homeland Security. A 2014 statement by Lori Scialabba, Obama’s Acting Director of USCIS, endorsed the program as an immense success, with over a half-million employers participating nationwide: “Since it was established, E-Verify has experienced exponential growth, increased accuracy and high customer-satisfaction ratings.” So, why hasn’t mandatory E-Verify program been adopted by Congress already? It has been included as part of some of the amnesty bills proposed over the past decade, but only as a sop to immigration enforcement, never as stand-alone legislation to fix a concrete problem. Why not? The answer is that the E-Verify program has been opposed because the open borders lobby knows it will work. …With Republican majorities now controlling both the House and Senate calendars, there is no valid reason not to bring these bills to a vote. …Sadly, despite lip service paid to mandatory E-Verify by scores of Republican bill sponsors, only strong push by President Trump and his executive branch appointees can move E-Verify program to a vote in Congress. …The E-Verify bill will be a good test case for his White House team. Will Trump’s White House policy team prevail over the “pragmatists” who will want to wait for “congressional consensus”? Does Trump want to fix the problem, or merely continue blaming Democrats for obstruction? In truth, on many important immigration enforcement issues, the obstruction is coming from within his own party. -Breitbart.com