Pope Francis’ calls paymaster of terrorism ” An angel of peace “

Above is a cartoon of the man Pope Francis called an ” Angel of peace.” He is Mahmoud Abbas the leader of the unelected ruling party Fatah who financially incentivises terrorism against Israel by rewarding terrorists’ families with a pension. Abbas financed the Munich terror attack in 1972 and has a long history of inciting terror attacks against Jews by glorifying Palestinian terrorists and naming streets in their honour. The Pope had described as an angel a man who is the paymaster of terrorists and a man who continues to lead a party in the West Bank without following any democratic process.

According to Shmuely Boteach, “Abbas spent his life murdering Jews,”

As an ex-Catholic I am horrified at the support Pope Francis has given to those who would destroy Israel. Has he forgotten that Jesus was a Jew? The rock on which his church is built and the first pope Saint Peter was also a Jew.

…Unfortunately, Pope Francis’s papacy has been marked by a long list of anti-Israel gestures which did not advance the cause of peace the Pope claims to champion.

Pope Francis opened the Palestinian embassy in Rome on January 14 which is an action that can be viewed as support for Palestine at a critical time of intensified animosity against Israel because of UN Resolution 2334.

The “Palestinian president,” now in the twelfth year of his four-year term, then met with Pope Francis for the third time since the start of his papacy four years ago. The high-profile get-together took place in the middle of the Palestinian attempt to bypass peace talks with Israel and to internationalize the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. …When the Pope visited Israel in 2014, he was photographed praying at Israel’s security barrier, which had been created simply to stop the wave of Palestinian suicide bombing attacks against Israeli civilians. The Pope stood before graffiti that compared Palestinians with Jews under the Nazis. “Bethlehem looks like the Warsaw Ghetto”, the graffiti read. If it does, it only looks that way because, since the once Christian-majority city Bethlehem was transferred to total Palestinian Authority control in 1995, most of its beleaguered Christians have fled, due to Muslim persecution.

Sadly, Francis’s homily, delivered in Bethlehem, did not contain the language of peace; just admonition of Israel: “Are we like Mary and Joseph, who welcomed Jesus and cared for him with the love of a father and mother? Or are we like Herod, who wanted to eliminate him?” Was Pope Francis, as Caroline Glick wrote, likening the Israelis to Herod, when historically it is the Palestinians who, like Herod, have wanted to eliminate the Jews? …Pope Francis then accepted an invitation to visit — along with Muhammad Ahmad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem — the Temple Mount, Judaism’s most sacred site also the third holiest site in Islam, after Mecca and Medina. But this is the same Palestinian Mufti who justifies terrorism against the Israelis by saying, among other inflammatory declarations, that “the Hour of Resurrection will not come until you fight the Jews.” A year before his visit in the region, Pope Francis, greeting the Catholic faithful at the General Audience in Rome, said: “I ask you to pray for the peace in the Middle East: in Syria, in Iraq, in Egypt, in Lebanon and in the Holy Land, where the Prince of Peace is born”.

Was it so difficult for the head of the Catholic Church to say the word “Israel,” instead of the sanitized “Holy Land”?

He seems to suffer from the same tongue disease Obama had. The Pope cannot say Israel and Obama cannot say radical Islamic terrorism.

In the days before the launch of a devastating “Third Intifada” against the Israeli civilians, the Pope called Mahmoud Abbas an “angel of peace”… The Pope, in short is praising a corrupt supporter of terrorists, a torturer who has abolished any democratic process in the West Bank. In May 2015, on “Naqba Day” (“Catastrophe Day”) — commemorating the day of Israel’s birth, when five Arab countries launched a war against Israel to wipe it out in its cradle, but lost the war — Pope Francis gave the Palestinians another symbolic victory by signing the treaty which formally recognized a “State of Palestine.” During these four years, Pope Francis has continually put significant barriers in the way of peace between Israelis and Palestinians — a peace based on dialogue, mutual respect and the end of conflict. Instead, this supposed man of peace has strengthened Abbas’s refusal to negotiate with the Jews — the Christians’ “elder brothers,” as Pope John Paul II bravely called them — and to end hostilities with them. -gatestoneinstitute.org