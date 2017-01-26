MSM push “back to school cost” crisis and ignore the solution

Clothing business Postie Plus commissioned a survey to find out how much purchasing uniforms, paying donations, and buying technology devices, etc, at the start of the school year costs parents. The results of that survey have been used by the MSM to help promote a back to school cost crisis that lacks balance. Most of the media coverage mentioned Postie Plus but I am sure that it is just a coincidence and had nothing to do with Postie Plus wanting to promote their affordable range of uniforms.

The survey was run by PureProfile and was commissioned by Postie Plus, which sells school uniforms and has developed a range with a uniform that costs less than $50 -Stuff

All the news it appears is bad news. Have a look at all these headlines.

MSM Headlines:

There were times when I didn’t eat well – I’d say I ate already’: parents are struggling with back-to-school costs -Stuff

School uniforms: Good for kids or just another expense? -Stuff The great New Year fear: the cost of school uniforms video -Stuff Kiwi parents stressed over having to ‘shell out hundreds of dollars’ for school uniforms – survey -tvnz.co.nz

Uniforms a big hit to NZ budgets -odt.co.nz Parents stressed over school uniforms -NZeducationhq.com While the articles lamented the high cost of uniforms and other expenses for many schools none of the articles balanced the bad news by mentioning the good news that New Zealand Charter schools do not have these issues.

While the MSM are quick to jump on Charter Schools when there is even a hint of negativity, it seems that they are ignored when they are solving the very problems that the reporters are highlighting.

Information from the Facebook of the Pohutukawa Villa in West Auckland solves all the problems mentioned in the above media reports. The education is genuinely free, classes are small and teachers are qualified. The other “Villas” (units of 60) at both Middle School West Auckland and South Auckland Middle School also use their funding to help lower barriers for families in order to put kids on a level playing field. Good news well worth reporting on you would have thought.

Enroll now for 2017 into the outstanding programme at the bi-lingual Pohutukawa Villa of Middle School West Auckland (Years 7 – 10). Your child will come to a school that features: 1) A genuinely FREE education. Uniform is provided. Stationery is provided. No donation asked. All Information Technology (devices) are provided on site. 2) Maximum of 15 students per class with high (and well supported) expectations. 3) A superb and well-lead teaching staff under new Academic Manager Mike Murray (pictured). 4) Six core subjects thoroughly taught – Maths, Science, Social Studies, Te Reo, English, Technology. 5) Eight structured projects each year covering the whole NZ curriculum – students work on these one hour per day. 6) A four hour uninterrupted academic morning each day. 7) An Arts and Activities afternoon – Music, Art, Community Learning and Sport. There is no “zone” – children can come from anywhere.

You can see why this does not fit the bad news ” back to school cost” crisis narrative. No wonder all the articles neglected to mention the schools where all the ” problems” don’t exist.