President Donald Trump is a wolf amongst sheep

President Trump stands out amongst other Politicians like a wolf amongst sheep. It is both the reason why people like me are so excited by his Presidency and the reason why many so people are frightened of his Presidency. He is so different that he stands out and that to many is terrifying. They are used to sheep that talk the big talk, look good and tick the politically correct boxes, not wolves that take strong positions and are unafraid to take action.

He was taking action on his campaign promises before he even took office, by convincing a couple of manufacturing industries into keeping more jobs in America. People aren’t used to a President with such high energy who gets things done.

I am impressed by the people he has chosen for key roles. He is not afraid to employ people who politically are different to him if they are the best person for the job. Contrary to people’s fears he is being inclusive but he is also picking people who will help him to deliver on his promises. His choices for military positions made that very clear.

Some people are scared because he does not appear to be constrained by political tradition while others like myself are excited that he is not constrained by political tradition. Those who fear that he will become a dictator do not understand the American constitution very well. There are many checks and balances to prevent a President from taking the power away from the people.

He has been accused of being a demagogue but that is only half true. While he is highly skilled at seeking support by appealing to popular desires I do not think that it is true that his arguments aren’t rational.

A key difference between Trump and Obama is that he doesn’t need the job. While most politicians become fabulously wealthy while President, Donald Trump was fabulously wealthy before he even sought the role. When a man is already rich and powerful I find his stated desire to make America great again a lot more believable. Obama promised America hope and started the job with empty pockets. He now leaves with full pockets after not delivering on the “hope” he had promised.