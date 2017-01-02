Quote of the Day

From George

I have always voted right wing, its my natural home and it has served me well. The departure of JK has removed the blinkers. My support for National was very much conditional as long as JK was at the helm. It took his departure for me to expand my surveillance of National without JK and the landscape has changed.

It didn’t have to of course. But it has. Just like the departure of Helen Clark caused the Labour party to fracture, the departure of Key has laid bare the internal fault lines inside National. And just like the Labour party, it is the old career pollies that flexed their muscles and acted out of self interest instead of realising that they had a chance to do exactly what Key did and clearly communicate that.

But that’s not how people, and politics, work.

A change of leader does cause a reassessment of support for the party. And when a leader leaves with the party at 50% in the polls, the only way to go is down. No matter the merits of an English-led National, it was a hospital pass.

But I know how Bill English operates. My readers don’t have the years of personal close observation to draw on. National as a dominant party is, for the time being, a spent force. If English brings National to an election result with a 4 in front, he will have done very well.

Unless English swings National back to the centre, Winston is going to carve National up like he did in Northland.

Irony: John Key has been the most left-leaning National leader this country has ever seen, with many, many policies implemented to the left of Helen Clark. Take increasing the minimum wage in real terms for example. And yet the left have treated Key like he was Gordon Gekko in Wall Street. It’s all too amusing for words really.